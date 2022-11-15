Read full article on original website
Is Higher Fraud Risk an Unintended Consequence of Fed's New Debit Routing Rule?
Last month, the Fed said it was officially ending debit network exclusivity across all channels. Beginning in 2023, all debit card issuers must enable merchants to choose at least two unaffiliated payment card networks to process transactions. The exclusivity ban has been in place for over a decade and initially...
FinTech Execs Expose the Real Costs of Fraud
The average U.S. FinTech loses $51 million to fraud every year, and many lose even more. Even so, that figure only begins to capture the heavy toll that fraud can have on FinTechs’ businesses. PYMNTs’ data finds that the true impact of fraud extends far beyond the black and white of the balance sheet.
Alameda Research Made Loans to Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX Execs
FTX-affiliated trading firm Alameda Research reportedly made $4.1 billion in combined loans to “related parties,” with the majority going to then-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, one of his majority-owned companies and two other executives. The loans include $2.3 billion to Paper Bird Inc., $1 billion to Bankman-Fried, $543 million...
CFOs Shore Up Cash and Liquidity Beneath Economic Clouds
A new survey from PYMNTS shows that a majority of CFOs expect the economy will slide into recession in the near future, a prediction that not only complicates their financial and competitive realities down the road, but also affects their organizational planning and preparations today. Among the items appearing on...
Carvana Lays off 1,500 Amid Big Tech Staff Reductions
Carvana is making changes to its staff in response to a growing trend of Big Tech and eCommerce businesses reevaluating their revenues, as well as a drop in the used-car retail market. A representative from the company confirmed with PYMNTS Friday (Nov. 18) that it plans to lay off nearly...
SMB Financial Automation Firm BILL Buys Finmark and Aims to Expand
Financial automation software provider BILL announced Wednesday (Nov. 16) that it has completed its acquisition of SMB financial planning company Finmark. BILL first revealed the acquisition agreement on Nov. 3, stating at that time that the move to acquire Finmark came as a way to expand BILL’s SMB planning and cash flow analytics capabilities.
API Marketplaces Boost Economic Growth, Accelerate Digitization of Africa’s Informal Sector
From funding development projects to enabling trade, banks not only play a central role in fostering economic growth across the African region. Financial institutions (FIs) are also at the forefront of efforts to digitize African payments, Richard Southey, chief digital and experience officer at pan-African bank Absa CIB, tells PYMNTS.
Binance CEO Zhao's Crypto Recovery Fund Proposal Draws Support
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao’s proposal to form a recovery fund for the crypto industry is reportedly drawing a positive response from firms interested in contributing. “There are players that have strong financials and we should band together; we’ve got significant interest so far,” Zhao said while speaking at a conference in Abu Dhabi, Reuters reported Wednesday (Nov. 16).
Klarna CEO Laments Global Investment Environment
Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO of Swedish buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Klarna, has expressed his frustration at the current global investment environment. “The consequence of the new environment is that investors price companies differently,” he said at the Slush conference in Helsinki this week, Bloomberg reported Friday (Nov. 18). “It means that money isn’t as cheap as it was a year ago. It doesn’t allow you to invest as much into the future as you’d like to.
FinTech Winter May Lead Banks to Increase Acquisitions
Banks looking to boost their digital capabilities reportedly may be taking a closer look at acquisitions of FinTechs. That’s becoming an attractive play as interest rates are up and valuations are down, Reuters reported Thursday (Nov. 17). The valuations of FinTechs have fallen 70% this year while those of...
Healthcare Financing Focus Is Shifting to Innovation and Omnichannel Approach
Long known as the top reason for personal bankruptcy, medical debt is being made more manageable by new digital payment tools that allow consumers to afford care without falling behind or needing to forgo treatment for lack of payment options. This is driving greater innovation than ever in healthcare payments,...
LatAm’s dLocal Shares Drop 50% After Muddy Waters Questions Disclosures
Muddy Waters Capital has unveiled a short of Uruguay-based, U.S.-listed payments company dLocal Ltd. (DLO) in a report that drew a swift response from the firm. In the report released Wednesday (Nov. 16), Muddy Waters Capital said dLocal has reported a rate of growth and profitability that makes it an “outlier.”
Will Defi’s Stablecoin Dependence Prove Deadly?
The collapse of FTX raises some existential questions: Not just about that company, not just about cryptocurrencies, but of decentralized finance (DeFi) as well. At first glance, it shouldn’t be this way. It is the centralized finance of the crypto space — the exchanges that are being rocked by last week’s FTX Chapter 11 filing — that would seem to be the most immediately threatened, upended by what seems a crisis of trust.
Is Data the Cure-All for Subscription Retention and Churn?
As pretty much any retailer and brand can attest, acquiring and retaining subscription customers in a good economy — particularly high-value ones — is no easy task, but when the hardship of headwinds is added in, the job gets even tougher. However, if certain steps and processes are...
Only 20% of Direct-to-Consumer Merchants Sell to APAC Consumers
Direct-to-consumer (D2C) businesses may not have much of a presence in the Asia Pacific (APAC) area, but with significant investments planned in the near future, D2Cs are poised to grow dramatically in the region even within the next year. For the PYMNTS study “The Emerging APAC Opportunity Playbook: Mapping International...
Flywire Teams With HDFC to Streamline Education Payments
Payments software company Flywire has teamed up with India's HDFC Bank to help students in India pay education fees at institutions around the world. The companies said in a Thursday (Nov. 17) news release that the integration streamlines payments for students and families while also making sure they comply with international translation guidelines.
Bankful Looks to Help Unbanked SMBs After Rebrand
Payment service provider Pinwheel is rebranding as Bankful as it shifts from serving smaller businesses to financial institutions of all sizes. According to a Wednesday (Nov. 16) news release, banks can now offer their clients integrations into website builders and eCommerce platforms like Wix. “This rebrand ushers in a fundamentally...
How Technology Is Increasingly Humanizing Digital Banks
By some accounts, the omnichannel bank of the future has digital roots that trace back 20 years or more, Michael Haney, head of digital core at Technisys, told PYMNTS. From the rise of ATMs to the ubiquity of voice and keypad prompts on the phone, or bot-screened questions online, most consumers are fully comfortable by now with the art of financial self-service happening outside of the traditional brick-and-mortar branch. Add in the most recent advances and mass uptake of mobile banking, and the stage is set for the omnichannel bank of the future.
BMO Teams With FISPAN to Simplify Business Banking
BMO has joined forces with FISPAN to offer the bank’s business clients direct access to everyday banking from their enterprise resource planning (ERP) or accounting system. “By integrating payments, reporting, and reconciliation with these systems, clients now have a simpler, more efficient way to perform and manage their business transactions,” the bank said in a news release Thursday (Nov. 17).
Speedy Payments Keep Gig Workers Loyal to Online Platforms
With inflation near multi-decade highs, a growing number of individuals are clocking in and logging onto platforms to take advantage of the on-demand work environment. Most gig economy platforms surveyed in a recent PYMNTS study see double-digit growth in the number of 1099 workers they will have to pay in 2023.
