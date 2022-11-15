Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Forget Covid, the Las Vegas Strip Faces a Growing Health Crisis
On March 17, 2020, a mandate to close all non-essential businesses in Nevada was handed down by Gov. Steve Sisolak. The coronavirus scare had become a reality and the magnitude of the moment was only beginning to settle in.
Albany Herald
COP27 summit agrees on landmark climate 'loss and damage' fund, but does little to encourage rapid cuts to fossil fuel use
Delegates from nearly 200 counties at the COP27 climate summit have agreed to set up a "loss and damage" fund meant to help vulnerable countries cope with climate disasters, in a landmark deal early Sunday morning in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The complete COP27 agreement, of which the fund is a...
Albany Herald
North Korea claims Friday's launch was a 'new kind of intercontinental ballistic missile'
North Korea said that it conducted a "test firing of a new kind" of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday, according to the government-run KCNA news agency. Japan warned on earlier on Friday that the missile had the potential range to reach the US mainland.
Albany Herald
Malaysia faces hung parliament for first time in history
Malaysia is facing a hung parliament for the first time in its political history, after a divisive, tightly-contested general election left major parties unable to secure enough votes to form a new government. The result has thrust the Southeast Asian country into fresh political turmoil, as rival leaders scramble to...
Comments / 0