Adamec: UConn's Fudd has look of All-American girl
STORRS — Azzi Fudd wasn’t selected to either the all-Big East first or second team last March though she was a unanimous selection to the all-freshman team. She’d go on to be named to the NCAA Bridgeport Regional all-tournament team.
When the Associated Press released its five-player preseason All-America teams last month, the UConn women’s basketball team’s sophomore guard was on the honorable mention list having received somewhere between one and eight votes from the 30-member media panel.
Whether it was one or up to eight, they look like the smartest people around after two games of the Huskies’ season.
