Adamec: UConn's Fudd has look of All-American girl

Connecticut's Azzi Fudd, center, splits the defense of Texas' Aaliyah Moore, left, and Taylor Jones, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Jessica Hill

STORRS — Azzi Fudd wasn’t selected to either the all-Big East first or second team last March though she was a unanimous selection to the all-freshman team. She’d go on to be named to the NCAA Bridgeport Regional all-tournament team.

When the Associated Press released its five-player preseason All-America teams last month, the UConn women’s basketball team’s sophomore guard was on the honorable mention list having received somewhere between one and eight votes from the 30-member media panel.

Whether it was one or up to eight, they look like the smartest people around after two games of the Huskies’ season.