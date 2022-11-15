Read full article on original website
Million dollar Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket sold at Clearfield Walmart
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trip to Walmart in Clearfield County ended up making someone a millionaire after hitting the jackpot on a Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off game. The PA Lottery said the winning ticket was a $20 Cash Corner game with a grand prize of $1,000,000 and it was sold at Walmart on Supercenter […]
Mammoth Park Slides in Mt. Pleasant hit with 5th lawsuit
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Westmoreland County is once again facing a lawsuit after a woman claims she was hurt on the Mammoth Park Slides in Mt. Pleasant.The attraction's garnered four other lawsuits after riders claimed they were injured using the 100-foot duel slides, which have been redesigned twice. The twin stainless steel chutes cost $1.1 million to build in 2020. At 100 feet each, they proved to be quite an attraction for riders and lawsuits.Four previous lawsuits against the county claim that happened to riders from 2020 to 2021 and resulted in serious injuries. For the third year in a row,...
Water warning issued in Westmoreland County
The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County is alerting around 50,000 homeowners and businesses south of Route 30 about an elevated level of haloacetic acid in drinking water. According to MAWC, a routine sampling on October 26 found the chemical was found to be above the acceptable level. The company says...
Route 119 project in Youngwood is damaging cars and causing headaches, residents say
YOUNGWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) — A long-running road project on Route 119 in Youngwood has motorists, residents and merchants wondering when is it finally going to be over.Route 119 runs right through the heart of Youngwood in Westmoreland County. These days, those who know the route well describe it as follows."It's a pain in the butt," Mark Polowichak said."It's absolutely horrible," Chris Jones said.Since 2020, the project to put in new sewer and water lines, plus sidewalks and road improvements, has made driving in and out of Youngwood difficult."People I know want to come to visit me but can't...
WJAC TV
911: Driver, student transported after school bus rolls over in Northern Cambria
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities say Tuesday's winter weather has caused several crashes throughout the area. In Cambria County, 911 officials say one student and one adult were transported to an area hospital after a school bus rolled over in Susquehanna Township, near Northern Cambria, Tuesday afternoon. Authorities...
Altoona man ‘playing’ in snow was allegedly planning break-ins around the city, police say
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — What seemed like a game of hide-and-seek in the snow turned out to be an Altoona man planning break-ins around the area, according to Altoona police. Anthony Bonasso, 37, was charged Tuesday night after a witness called about him allegedly playing hide-and-seek with someone around the area of the 400 block […]
Driver killed in Bedford County during snowstorm
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 70-year-old Maryland man was killed following a crash in Londonderry Township after losing control on a heavily snow-covered roadway Tuesday. The crash happened as the driver was heading south at the 3000 block of SR 96, Hyndman Road, around 3 p.m. Nov. 15 and lost control of their 2013 […]
WGAL
Winter weather advisory for parts of south-central Pennsylvania
WGAL is tracking the first winter storm of the season for south-central Pennsylvania. Light snow is falling in some parts of the Susquehanna Valley. "You get in some of those higher elevations, you get to maybe some of the bridges and overpasses in parts of Cumberland, Mifflin, Juniata counties, up into Dauphin County, you could get a little accumulation," said WGAL chief meteorologist Joe Calhoun. "But most of us, even though it may be snowing, it's just kind of wet out there."
Some MAWC water customers warned of potential health risks, but no corrective measures required
Notifications were sent out Wednesday to more than 50,000 Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County customers who live south of Route 30 about a potential hazard caused by a high level of a chemical that is a byproduct of the process used to clean drinking water. Officials said tests at the...
abc23.com
Somerset County Road Closure
Penndot announced an emergency road closure in Somerset County. Due to a safety concern. Stutzmantown Road is closed between Sheep Ridge Drive and sand Rock Road in Stonycreek Township. Penndot tells us a detour is in place. No other informtion has been given at this time.
Local ‘deathmatch’ wrestler jailed after drugs were found, police report
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A local independent wrestler is behind bars after state police said they found over 20 grams of drugs in a vehicle. On Thursday, Barry Leach, 59, and Brandon Graver, most notably known as wrestling superstar G-Raver, were both found slouched inside a car along Hares Valley Road, state police in Huntingdon […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Accused of Selling OxyCotin to Confidential Informant
BROCKWAY, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing felony drug charges for allegedly selling OxyCotin to a confidential informant. According to court documents, the Office of Attorney General on November 10 filed criminal charges against 24-year-old Noah Douglas, of Indiana, Pa., in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Man Distributed Meth as Part of Larger Conspiracy
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Dubois, Pennsylvania pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced on Tuesday. Morgan...
Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash on I-80 in Clearfield County
DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Clearfield County coroner was called to a multi-vehicle crash that caused a hours-long traffic disruption Friday, according to state police. The coroner was called to the crash that took place eastbound on I-80, however, details about the crash are still limited. Eastbound lanes from Exit 97 Route 219 to Exit 101 […]
WJAC TV
Police: 2 charged after kids found sleeping in urine surrounded by feces in Johnstown home
According to the criminal complaints filed against them, two Johnstown residents are facing child endangerment charges after police found two children “sleeping in urine and surrounded by dog feces and dog urine.”. Police say they executed a search warrant on Thursday with the Attorney General’s office and Cambria County...
Man pulls gun during road rage incident on I-99
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are facing charges after state police say they were involved in a road rage incident on I-99 earlier this year. On March 27, state police in Bedford County were notified of an ongoing incident between two vehicles on I-99. The vehicles were stopped by troopers near mile marker […]
Towns Facing Drastic Decline in Pennsylvania - Is This The Next Ghost Town?
Driftwood Borough in Cameron County, PA shares a similar history to some of the towns in Pennsylvania that are now gone. Towns that were once lively and filled with people making a livelihood from the lumber industry.
First snowfall in Centre County causes closures, crashes, messy road conditions
A winter weather advisory is in effect in Centre County through 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Altoona police look for answers after gunshots were reported
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police are investigating after getting reports of gunshots being heard in the city. Officers were called to the area of 17th Avenue and 23rd Street just after 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Several residents in the neighborhood reported that they heard gunshots. Altoona police said they eventually found spent shell […]
Six People Hospitalized Following Serious Crash On Route 30 In Pennsylvania: Police
Six people have been hospitalized following a crash at a Sunoco off Route 30 in western Pennsylvania, authorities say. Two vehicles collided on the highway near Colonial Manor Road in Huntingdon around 6:54 p.m., according to Westmoreland County dispatchers. The two vehicles involved were an SUV and a sedan, according...
