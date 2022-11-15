ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Pittsburgh

Mammoth Park Slides in Mt. Pleasant hit with 5th lawsuit

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Westmoreland County is once again facing a lawsuit after a woman claims she was hurt on the Mammoth Park Slides in Mt. Pleasant.The attraction's garnered four other lawsuits after riders claimed they were injured using the 100-foot duel slides, which have been redesigned twice. The twin stainless steel chutes cost $1.1 million to build in 2020. At 100 feet each, they proved to be quite an attraction for riders and lawsuits.Four previous lawsuits against the county claim that happened to riders from 2020 to 2021 and resulted in serious injuries. For the third year in a row,...
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Water warning issued in Westmoreland County

The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County is alerting around 50,000 homeowners and businesses south of Route 30 about an elevated level of haloacetic acid in drinking water. According to MAWC, a routine sampling on October 26 found the chemical was found to be above the acceptable level. The company says...
CBS Pittsburgh

Route 119 project in Youngwood is damaging cars and causing headaches, residents say

YOUNGWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) — A long-running road project on Route 119 in Youngwood has motorists, residents and merchants wondering when is it finally going to be over.Route 119 runs right through the heart of Youngwood in Westmoreland County. These days, those who know the route well describe it as follows."It's a pain in the butt," Mark Polowichak said."It's absolutely horrible," Chris Jones said.Since 2020, the project to put in new sewer and water lines, plus sidewalks and road improvements, has made driving in and out of Youngwood difficult."People I know want to come to visit me but can't...
YOUNGWOOD, PA
WTAJ

Driver killed in Bedford County during snowstorm

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 70-year-old Maryland man was killed following a crash in Londonderry Township after losing control on a heavily snow-covered roadway Tuesday. The crash happened as the driver was heading south at the 3000 block of SR 96, Hyndman Road, around 3 p.m. Nov. 15 and lost control of their 2013 […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Winter weather advisory for parts of south-central Pennsylvania

WGAL is tracking the first winter storm of the season for south-central Pennsylvania. Light snow is falling in some parts of the Susquehanna Valley. "You get in some of those higher elevations, you get to maybe some of the bridges and overpasses in parts of Cumberland, Mifflin, Juniata counties, up into Dauphin County, you could get a little accumulation," said WGAL chief meteorologist Joe Calhoun. "But most of us, even though it may be snowing, it's just kind of wet out there."
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Somerset County Road Closure

Penndot announced an emergency road closure in Somerset County. Due to a safety concern. Stutzmantown Road is closed between Sheep Ridge Drive and sand Rock Road in Stonycreek Township. Penndot tells us a detour is in place. No other informtion has been given at this time.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Local ‘deathmatch’ wrestler jailed after drugs were found, police report

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A local independent wrestler is behind bars after state police said they found over 20 grams of drugs in a vehicle. On Thursday, Barry Leach, 59, and Brandon Graver, most notably known as wrestling superstar G-Raver, were both found slouched inside a car along Hares Valley Road, state police in Huntingdon […]
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Accused of Selling OxyCotin to Confidential Informant

BROCKWAY, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing felony drug charges for allegedly selling OxyCotin to a confidential informant. According to court documents, the Office of Attorney General on November 10 filed criminal charges against 24-year-old Noah Douglas, of Indiana, Pa., in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
BROCKWAY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Man Distributed Meth as Part of Larger Conspiracy

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Dubois, Pennsylvania pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced on Tuesday. Morgan...
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash on I-80 in Clearfield County

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Clearfield County coroner was called to a multi-vehicle crash that caused a hours-long traffic disruption Friday, according to state police. The coroner was called to the crash that took place eastbound on I-80, however, details about the crash are still limited. Eastbound lanes from Exit 97 Route 219 to Exit 101 […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man pulls gun during road rage incident on I-99

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are facing charges after state police say they were involved in a road rage incident on I-99 earlier this year. On March 27, state police in Bedford County were notified of an ongoing incident between two vehicles on I-99. The vehicles were stopped by troopers near mile marker […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona police look for answers after gunshots were reported

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police are investigating after getting reports of gunshots being heard in the city. Officers were called to the area of 17th Avenue and 23rd Street just after 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Several residents in the neighborhood reported that they heard gunshots. Altoona police said they eventually found spent shell […]
