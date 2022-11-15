Read full article on original website
Oh, the blessings that abound in West Virginia
As we enter the week of Thanksgiving, many of us will be giving thanks for the blessings that abound in our individual lives, as well we should. But let us also take time to be thankful for those other blessings in our lives which may not be familial by blood but definitely impact the way our lives play out.
Ice skating and Miracle on Main coming to Weston, West Virginia
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The “Most Wonderful Time of the Year” is kicking off in Lewis County in huge ways, complete with parades, festivals and ice skating. Yes, ice skating is coming to town, beginning Friday and ending Dec. 4.
Deer hunting provides annual boost to West Virginia's economy, businesses
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One of the biggest outdoor traditions in West Virginia is back starting Monday. Buck firearms season for antlered deer will be open from Nov. 21 to Dec. 4, during which time thousands of hunters will take to the woods in hopes of dragging or driving a buck out of the woods.
Manufacturing in West Virginia seeing continued success, areas to improve from manufacturers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Manufacturing in West Virginia has been a steadily growing industry with a variety of recent announcements celebrating additions as companies start to recover from COVID. “Manufacturing in West Virginia is stabilizing coming out of COVID. New announcements and newly deployed investment in the state...
Confidence & security: West Virginia elections are a model for other states
Congratulations, West Virginia! Once again, West Virginia has executed a great election and demonstrated to the nation how to hold an election and deliver results on Election Night. We did so by leveraging technology, conducting extensive training, and following the law. Consider that vote counting continued in other states more...
History Repeats: DHHR recommendations similar to previous efforts
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch said they will work quickly to implement recommended changes to the agency. But if state residents think they’ve heard that before, they’d be right. Speaking last week during...
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Kansas State Wildcats
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More exclusive images from a cold 2022 Senior Day at Milan Puskar Stadium. West Virginia suffered through a mistake-prone afternoon in falling 48-31 to Kansas State. The Mountaineers committed nine penalties (eight accepted) and turned the ball over twice, resulting in 14 Wildcat points. Welcome to the...
Appetite for tax reform remains, despite West Virginia voter's rejection of Amendment 2
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia voters rejected the much-discussed Amendment 2 in the Nov. 8 election, but its underlying issues will remain very much in play during the upcoming session of the West Virginia Legislature. Republicans — who control the House of Delegates, state Senate and the...
Birth announcements
JONES — A daughter, A’ryiah Blue-Nicole Jones, 3 pounds, 11 ounces, was born Nov. 3, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Brittney Hurst and Christopher Jones of Clarksburg. Maternal grandparents are Ralph Hurst and Betty Jo Hurst. Paternal grandparents are John Jones, Clarksburg, and Mary Beth Jones, Clarksburg. Great-grandparents are Ellsworth and Lola Jones, Clarksburg, and Joanne Harris, Clarksburg.
Marriage licenses
— William Joseph Grier Jr., 54, Shinnston, and Cynthia Jean Palagino, 55, Bridgeport. — Joshua Jordan Shorter, 31, Bridgeport, and Grace Elizabeth Shearer, 27, Bridgeport.
WVU pounds Penn, but tougher tests are just around the corner
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia improved to 4-0 on the young 2022-23 basketball season with a 92-58 beatdown of Penn Friday night at the WVU Coliseum. But the Mountaineers know much more difficult contests lay ahead of them, starting with their next game on Thanksgiving night (10 p.m., Eastern time on ESPN2) against Purdue (3-0) in the first round of the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon.
WVU Football Malachi Ruffin.JPG
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It was Monday, just two days after Garrett Greene had come off…
WVU concludes homestand versus App State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia women’s basketball team caps its season-opening homestand Sunday as it gets set to welcome Appalachian State inside the WVU Coliseum. Tipoff against the Mountaineers is set for 1 p.m., with gates opening at noon. Sunday’s contest will be broadcast live on the Mountaineer Sports Network, including 100.9 WSZT-FM, with Andrew Caridi and John Antonik on the call. Fans also can listen to the game on the Varsity Network App.
'Boring' is better for government
As he stumped for re-election in a yellow school bus, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers reminded voters that four years after he’d pledged to “fix the damn roads,” the state had paved and patched more than 5,000 miles of roads after pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into transportation projects.
Ritchie Boys proposed for a Congressional Gold Medal
CASCADE, Md. (AP) — Gideon Kantor first arrived at what was then Camp Ritchie in Cascade as a teenager in 1943. An arduous journey from his birthplace — Vienna, Austria — to the U.S. Army camp on South Mountain had taken him to various stops in Europe as his family attempted to flee the spreading Nazi regime. They eventually arrived in the United States, by way of Cuba, in 1941. He finished high school in this country, and started college.
Kansas State Wildcats vs. West Virginia Mountaineers | Full Game Highlights
No. 15 Kansas State defeats West Virginia on the road, 48-31, in Big 12 action during Week 12 of the 2022 college football season. ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ http://espnplus.com/youtube. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a...
Banks scores 34, St. Bonaventure downs Bowling Green 81-68
SAINT BONAVENTURE, N.Y, (AP) — Daryl Banks III recorded 34 points as St. Bonaventure beat Bowling Green 81-68 on Saturday. Banks added six rebounds and four blocks for the Bonnies (2-2). Chad Venning scored 15 points while going 3 of 5 and 9 of 12 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds. Yann Farell recorded 14 points and was 5-of-13 shooting (4 for 12 from distance).
Schager's 3 TD passes help Hawaii beat UNLV 31-25
HONOLULU (AP) — Brayden Schager threw three touchdown passes and Dedrick Parson had 19 carries for 115 yards — including a 34-yard touchdown with 2:51 to play and Hawaii beat UNLV 31-25 Saturday night. Schager completed 16 of 27 passes for 202 yards with no interceptions for Hawaii...
