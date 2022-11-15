ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

Oh, the blessings that abound in West Virginia

As we enter the week of Thanksgiving, many of us will be giving thanks for the blessings that abound in our individual lives, as well we should. But let us also take time to be thankful for those other blessings in our lives which may not be familial by blood but definitely impact the way our lives play out.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

History Repeats: DHHR recommendations similar to previous efforts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch said they will work quickly to implement recommended changes to the agency. But if state residents think they’ve heard that before, they’d be right. Speaking last week during...
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Kansas State Wildcats

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More exclusive images from a cold 2022 Senior Day at Milan Puskar Stadium. West Virginia suffered through a mistake-prone afternoon in falling 48-31 to Kansas State. The Mountaineers committed nine penalties (eight accepted) and turned the ball over twice, resulting in 14 Wildcat points. Welcome to the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Birth announcements

JONES — A daughter, A’ryiah Blue-Nicole Jones, 3 pounds, 11 ounces, was born Nov. 3, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Brittney Hurst and Christopher Jones of Clarksburg. Maternal grandparents are Ralph Hurst and Betty Jo Hurst. Paternal grandparents are John Jones, Clarksburg, and Mary Beth Jones, Clarksburg. Great-grandparents are Ellsworth and Lola Jones, Clarksburg, and Joanne Harris, Clarksburg.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Marriage licenses

— William Joseph Grier Jr., 54, Shinnston, and Cynthia Jean Palagino, 55, Bridgeport. — Joshua Jordan Shorter, 31, Bridgeport, and Grace Elizabeth Shearer, 27, Bridgeport.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

WVU pounds Penn, but tougher tests are just around the corner

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia improved to 4-0 on the young 2022-23 basketball season with a 92-58 beatdown of Penn Friday night at the WVU Coliseum. But the Mountaineers know much more difficult contests lay ahead of them, starting with their next game on Thanksgiving night (10 p.m., Eastern time on ESPN2) against Purdue (3-0) in the first round of the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU concludes homestand versus App State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia women’s basketball team caps its season-opening homestand Sunday as it gets set to welcome Appalachian State inside the WVU Coliseum. Tipoff against the Mountaineers is set for 1 p.m., with gates opening at noon. Sunday’s contest will be broadcast live on the Mountaineer Sports Network, including 100.9 WSZT-FM, with Andrew Caridi and John Antonik on the call. Fans also can listen to the game on the Varsity Network App.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

'Boring' is better for government

As he stumped for re-election in a yellow school bus, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers reminded voters that four years after he’d pledged to “fix the damn roads,” the state had paved and patched more than 5,000 miles of roads after pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into transportation projects.
WISCONSIN STATE
WVNews

Ritchie Boys proposed for a Congressional Gold Medal

CASCADE, Md. (AP) — Gideon Kantor first arrived at what was then Camp Ritchie in Cascade as a teenager in 1943. An arduous journey from his birthplace — Vienna, Austria — to the U.S. Army camp on South Mountain had taken him to various stops in Europe as his family attempted to flee the spreading Nazi regime. They eventually arrived in the United States, by way of Cuba, in 1941. He finished high school in this country, and started college.
HIGHFIELD-CASCADE, MD
WVNews

Banks scores 34, St. Bonaventure downs Bowling Green 81-68

SAINT BONAVENTURE, N.Y, (AP) — Daryl Banks III recorded 34 points as St. Bonaventure beat Bowling Green 81-68 on Saturday. Banks added six rebounds and four blocks for the Bonnies (2-2). Chad Venning scored 15 points while going 3 of 5 and 9 of 12 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds. Yann Farell recorded 14 points and was 5-of-13 shooting (4 for 12 from distance).
SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY
WVNews

Schager's 3 TD passes help Hawaii beat UNLV 31-25

HONOLULU (AP) — Brayden Schager threw three touchdown passes and Dedrick Parson had 19 carries for 115 yards — including a 34-yard touchdown with 2:51 to play and Hawaii beat UNLV 31-25 Saturday night. Schager completed 16 of 27 passes for 202 yards with no interceptions for Hawaii...
HONOLULU, HI

