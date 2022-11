The first 1:20 went about as well as the Washington men’s basketball team could have asked for Thursday night. The remaining 38:40, not so much. Two early three pointers by graduate Jamal Bey and senior PJ Fuller contributed to an opening 8-0 lead for UW, prompting an early timeout. Unfortunately, the impressive 80 seconds gave a false impression of what the remainder of the game would hold, as Washington dropped its first game of the season to Cal Baptist, 73-64.

