forkast.news
HK crypto over-the-counter service Genesis Block to end trading: Reuters
Genesis Block, a cryptocurrency over-the-counter trading service in Hong Kong, will close its trading portal on Dec. 10, Reuters reported on Friday citing an email the company sent to clients. Fast facts. Genesis Block will not take in new users and is asking users to withdraw their funds, according to...
forkast.news
Genesis crypto broker freezes withdrawals; Winklevoss’s Gemini, S. Korea’s GOPAX exchanges affected
Crypto investment bank Genesis Global Trading, owned by the venture capital Digital Currency Group, announced a pause in withdrawals of assets lent to the firm’s brokerage arm, Genesis Global Capital, on Wednesday. The move is now rippling through the company’s multiple trading partners. Genesis Global Capital pays a...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether rise as most top 10 cryptos rally
Bitcoin and Ether inched up in Friday evening trade in Asia with most other top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins. Dogecoin and Solana lost ground for a second consecutive day. Fast facts. Bitcoin gained 0.89% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$16,750 at 4 p.m. in...
forkast.news
Binance to re-bid on bankrupt crypto lender Voyager: report
Binance.US is preparing to re-bid for bankrupt lending platform Voyager Digital’s assets, according to a CoinDesk report, citing a person familiar with the plans. Voyager Digital filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July 2022 and had picked FTX.US to buy its assets for US$1.42 billion less than eight weeks ago. But the latter’s implosion has left the bankrupt crypto lender without a buyer.
forkast.news
Bahamas regulator orders transfer of all FTX digital assets to government wallet
The Securities Commission of The Bahamas (Commission) on Nov. 12 ordered the transfer of all digital assets of FTX Digital Markets (FDM) to a digital wallet controlled by the Commission, for “safekeeping,” in an announcement on Nov. 17. Fast facts. “Urgent interim regulatory action was necessary to protect...
forkast.news
Australia to revamp cryptocurrency rules after FTX collapse
Australian financial authorities will start talks with the cryptocurrency industry and aim to introduce rules for regulating exchanges next year after one of the world’s biggest crypto trading platforms, FTX.com, collapsed last week, according to a report in the Australian Financial Review. “These developments highlight the lack of transparency...
forkast.news
Taiwan’s top three crypto exchanges say operations unaffected amid FTX fallout
Taiwan’s three largest cryptocurrency exchanges said their operations were unaffected by the fallout of FTX and will release proof of assets as soon as possible. Taiwan-based exchanges MaiCoin, BitoEX and ACE said in a joint statement on Friday that they will soon present proof of assets verified by third-party institutions, and will help to arrange meetings of affected FTX users in Taiwan to discuss how to best proceed.
forkast.news
FTX’s Alameda, affiliates had US$5 bln in liabilities end of Sept, court filing shows
Alameda Research and its affiliates had about US$5.1 billion in liabilities as of Sept. 30, according to a bankruptcy court filing dated Nov. 17. The “crypto asset borrowings at fair value” was the largest liability item, reaching US$3.7 billion, according to the unaudited balance sheet disclosed in the court filing.
forkast.news
FTX, Alameda failures likely triggered by Terra-Luna collapse, says blockchain analytics firm Nansen
FTX’s failure to keep its sister company Alameda Research solvent and the subsequent collapse of both companies is likely the result of the liquidity crunch brought on by the Terra-LUNA collapse in May, according to blockchain analytics company Nansen. Fast facts. “Piecing together the pieces from our on-chain investigation,...
forkast.news
FTX contagion in S.Korea: GOPAX halts Genesis-backed DeFi
South Korean crypto exchange GOPAX has halted withdrawal of principal and interest payments in its decentralized finance (DeFi) service GOFi, which brokers products from global crypto lender Genesis Global Capital, LLC., the exchange announced on Thursday in Asia. Fast facts. The suspension of fund withdrawal and interest payments at crypto...
forkast.news
Terra cofounder Daniel Shin denies $100 mln LUNA cashout: report
Daniel Shin, the cofounder of Terraform Labs Pte., told South Korean prosecutors on Thursday that he did not sell the LUNA cryptocurrency at its peak before the token price imploded, local media outlet Global Economy Newspaper reported. Fast facts. Shin, also known as Shin Hyun-seung, reportedly said he sold more...
forkast.news
Ethereum software developer ConsenSys co-launches Ethereum Climate Platform at COP27
Software firm and core Ethereum contributor ConsenSys co-launched the Ethereum Climate Platform (ECP) at the 27th United Nations climate change conference (COP27) in Egypt. The platform will mitigate the excess energy that the network produced before the Merge. “The Merge reduced Ethereum’s *future* energy needs by 99.992%. The ECP aims to redress Ethereum’s *past* PoW-based carbon emissions, since the network’s launch in 2015,” according to ConsenSys’ announcement.
