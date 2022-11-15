An NFT royalty is a percentage of the profit made from a sale on the secondary market. X2Y2 lauded OpenSea for finally standing up for creator royalties. A few weeks ago, it seemed as if the majority of the NFT market was rapidly moving away from accepting creator royalties in any form. OpenSea, the largest online marketplace, contemplated making them voluntary. However, resistance from creators ultimately led to OpenSea keeping royalties. And now another Ethereum marketplace is stating it would do the same.

1 DAY AGO