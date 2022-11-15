Read full article on original website
Bahamian Government Instructed Sam Bankman-Fried to Hack FTX
On November 11, FTX filed for bankruptcy and Bankman-Fried resigned as CEO. The co-founders and top executives of FTX, had borrowed $1.6 billion from Alameda. According to court documents filed on Thursday, the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX claims the government of the Bahamas ordered unlawful access to the firm’s systems so that assets could be taken out after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S.
Elon Musk calls for 'anyone' left at Twitter who can write software to meet him, or fly in, to help him 'better understand' Twitter's tech
Hundreds of Twitter employees effectively resigned on Thursday in response to an ultimatum from CEO Elon Musk.
CEO and Founder of Coinbase Bullish Despite Rival FTX Fall
Coinbase CEO Armstrong referred FTX former CEO as “one bad actor.”. The head of Coinbase has also called for clearer regulations. CEO and founder of Coinbase, Brian Armstrong, has spoken out about the cryptocurrency market’s current collapse. When asked about his feelings about the current crypto landscape, Coinbase’s CEO made it obvious that he is still positive despite the recent collapse of his competitor exchange, FTX.
‘RIP Twitter’ Trends Following Twitter Staffs Resignation Due to Musk’s Ultimatum
Many Twitter employees have resigned from the firm, after Musk’s ‘hardcore’ ultimatum. Twitter’s internal chat groups are flooded with farewell messages and saluting emojis from the staff. Following Elon Musk’s implementation of an “extremely hardcore” culture in the Twitter space, hundreds of Twitter’s employees have resigned...
Voyager Token (VGX) Price Prediction 2022 — Will VGX Hit $0.6 Soon?
Bullish VGX price prediction is $0.511 to $2.378. Voyager Token (VGX) price might also reach $0.6 soon. Bearish VGX price prediction for 2022 is $0.203. In Voyager Token (VGX) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about VGX to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Crypto Lender Vauld Eyeing Merger Post $10M Exposure to FTX
Vauld relied heavily on FTX to process transactions for its users. It said that if the transaction falls through, they would investigate alternative options. According to recent reports, Vauld, a major crypto lender in Asia, has funds locked in the defunct FTX cryptocurrency exchange. Vauld authorities have been trapped with almost no cash as a result of the continuing FTX problem. Despite the exposure being worth an estimated $10 million.
Investment Firm ‘Man Group’ To Start Crypto Hedge Fund
As per sources the new hedge fund may be ready by the year’s end. Man Group managed $138.4 billion in assets at the end of September. Despite the massive fall of FTX earlier this month. London-based investment firm Man Group Plc is planning to start a cryptocurrency hedge fund.
St.Kitts and Nevis Plans To Adopt Bitcoin Cash as Legal Tender
Prime Minister Terrance Drew on November 12 during the Bitcoin Cash 2022 conference. A fork occurred in the Bitcoin network in 2017, producing Bitcoin Cash. By March of 2023, the Caribbean country of St. Kitts and Nevis may adopt Bitcoin Cash as legal cash. That was announced by Prime Minister Terrance Drew on November 12 during the Bitcoin Cash 2022 conference in St. Kitts.
Genesis’ Lending Arm Halted Withdrawals After Failing To Raise $1B
Genesis said the 3AC debt “negatively impacted” the liquidity of its lending arm. The firm said it will have to halt withdrawals from its lending arm on Wednesday. According to a report by WSJ, cryptocurrency lender Genesis attempted to obtain a $1 billion loan from investors to prevent a liquidity constraint caused by the impact of the bankruptcy of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Genesis required the credit by Monday at 10 am EST.
NFT Marketplace X2Y2 To Reinstate Creator Royalties
An NFT royalty is a percentage of the profit made from a sale on the secondary market. X2Y2 lauded OpenSea for finally standing up for creator royalties. A few weeks ago, it seemed as if the majority of the NFT market was rapidly moving away from accepting creator royalties in any form. OpenSea, the largest online marketplace, contemplated making them voluntary. However, resistance from creators ultimately led to OpenSea keeping royalties. And now another Ethereum marketplace is stating it would do the same.
MicroStrategy Co-founder Michael Saylor Criticized Over SBF Support
Saylors organization stands out as the biggest institutional holder of Bitcoin. The co-founder is well-known for tweeting incoherent claims on Bitcoin’s potential. As a result of his recent comments on crypto entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried, American entrepreneur Michael Saylor has received widespread backlash from the crypto community. The co-founder of MicroStrategy is well-known for his advocacy of Bitcoin’s use in the financial sector.
CK Zheng Speculates FTX Is Last to Wash Out in This Stressful Crypto Winter
The Co-founder of a Hedge fund points to FTX’s decline. He says, “FTX will be the last to wipe out in this bearish market. Crypto winter is yet to wash away all the weak players. Operating as the third largest crypto exchange, FTX is now at zero level...
South Korea Bans Native Tokens of Exchanges!
KoFIU investigates all crypto exchanges for native tokens. South Korea is the worst affected country in the world due to FTX downfall. South Korea blocks $104.4 million from FTX Co-founder Shin Hyun-seong. With the outbreak of the downfall of FTX exchange, has indeed created a huge impact upon the global...
Grayscale Declines Providing Proof-of-Reserve Citing Security Concerns
The company recognized that some investors will be disappointed. During the recent Binance-FTX transaction debate, it was CZ who first mentioned it. Following the demise of crypto behemoth FTX, CZ has prompted a flurry of reserve audits at cryptocurrency exchanges. Proof-Of-Reserves was first proposed by Binance’s CEO. Grayscale, a digital asset investing business, has refused to provide its on-chain proof of reserves, citing security concerns.
Reef Chain Awarded the Most Promising Web 3.0 of 2022
Reef Chain was awarded the most promising Web 3.0 ecosystem of 2022 by MEBA. Addresses to become the best possible Web 3.0 for a billion users. Bybit awarded as the best NFT marketplace for 2022. The Middle East Blockchain Awards (MEBA) are one of the most anticipated crypto, and blockchain...
‘Metaplex’ Solana NFT Protocol Maker Lays Off Employees
The firm got off to a great start having raised $46 million from investors. The business even released its native governance token, MPLX, in September. A wave of layoffs at Metaplex, a Solana NFT protocol maker, was revealed on Thursday as the Web3 ecosystem continues to be affected by the outbreak brought on by the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX last week.
Vitalik Buterin Proposes Implementation of ZK-SNark Feature
Vitalik stressed the importance of ZK-SNARKs in reducing complexity. Ethereum’s co-founder also highlighted the significance of the Validium smart contract. Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum, recently sent a letter proposing a proposal to implement the ZK-SNark feature in order to increase the scalability of the Ethereum network. Balaji Srinivasan, a former chief technology officer of Coinbase, Kraken, and Binance, was also brought up in the letter.
