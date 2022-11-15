This is the weekend to do your holiday shopping - Saturday in Shoreline - Sunday in Lake Forest Park

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Costco Opens New Locations In 6 StatesBryan DijkhuizenRedding, CA
Related
shorelineareanews.com
Gift Card and Toy Drive for families in need in the Shoreline School District
The Holiday Basket event, which provides gifts for the children of Shoreline Schools families in need, is a cooperative project of the Shoreline PTA Council, City of Shoreline, HopeLink, Lake Forest Park Rotary, and Shoreline Fire Department. It is coordinated by the Dale Turner Family YMCA. Every PTA in the...
shorelineareanews.com
Classic beauty: Sunset from Richmond Beach Saltwater Park
This is a view that never gets old. The arbor is on the top level of Richmond Beach Saltwater Park. People get their coffee and back into parking spots to watch the sunset. It's one of the best shows in town. The park address is 2021 NW 190th St, Shoreline,...
shorelineareanews.com
Northwest Flower and Garden Festival bringing “Spring Vibes” and gardening celebrities to Seattle
SEATTLE, WA. – November 16, 2022 – The Northwest Flower and Garden Festival, a tradition signifying the start of Spring in the PNW for over 30 years, is back in full glory February 15 – 19, 2023, at the Seattle Convention Center. This year’s festival, themed “Spring...
shorelineareanews.com
Wild Creatures: Cougar in Lake Forest Park
Cougars are known for being great travelers. Typically, an adult female has a home range of about 60-100 square miles that she occupies on her own (with cubs), and a male’s home range will overlap those of 4-5 females. Fall is a time when it’s common to see younger...
shorelineareanews.com
Destinations: Wild Lanterns is open at the Woodland Park Zoo
The extravagant outdoor winter light show at the Woodland Park Zoo known as Wild Lanterns is open now until January 22, 2023. There are many intricate, large-scale scenes of animals and fantastic flowers. A perfect evening event now that dark comes so early. Maps, directions, tickets - everything you need...
shorelineareanews.com
The Mayor, the Chamber of Commerce, and lions welcomed new business Paris Academy of Beauty to Shoreline
The ribbon-cutting for the Paris Academy of Beauty was a joyous occasion with owners, staff, local dignitaries and business leaders. Oh, and two Chinese lions. The cosmetology school, located on Aurora across from Aurora Village at 20109 Aurora Ave N Ste 104, Shoreline WA 98133, opened its doors on Saturday, November 5, 2022 and is currently enrolling students.
shorelineareanews.com
Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter will be open Saturday, November 19, 2022
The Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter will be open Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 8:30pm. The shelter is housed at Saint Dunstan’s Church at 722 N 145th St, Shoreline WA 98133.
shorelineareanews.com
Mountlake Terrace post office to be relocated - postal service taking public comments
When the postal service, which never bothered to buy the land, lost its location in North City, residents in Lake Forest Park and NE Shoreline found it easiest to use the small postal station in Mountlake Terrace at 23210 57th Ave W. Now the postal service has lost that location...
What’s the best grocery store in Tacoma?
I am new to this city. I used to work in Chicago for a long time and the grocery stores I frequented were Woodman's and Publix. Is there anything comparable in Tacoma? Forget size and range, what's your favorite grocery store here?
shorelineareanews.com
Shoreline monitoring algae scum at south Echo Lake
An algae bloom was recently observed at the southwest corner of Echo Lake over the weekend and early this week. A sample was collected on Monday, November 14, 2022 and the results are in. With a recorded concentrations of 0.31 µg/L Microcystin and below the detection limit for Anatoxin-a, the results are below the recreation guidelines thresholds of 8 µg/L for Microcystin and 1 µg/L for Anatoxin-a. Stefan Grozev, Senior Surface Water Program Specialist with the city of Shoreline, says,
KOMO News
Snohomish County residents prepare for near freezing temperatures, gusty winds
MONROE, Wash. — For the last several years, Volunteers of America Western Washington has used the New Hope Fellowship Church in Monroe as a cold-weather shelter. This year, organizers said it’s different. “You know this is a November that I’ve never seen before in my four-plus years of...
nwnewsradio.com
Alderwood Mall 2.0: What once was Sears…
One of the area’s largest retail centers now has something else that is much-needed in our region: more housing. When Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood lost the Sears store, it was left with a lot of unused space, which Katie Bucklew with Avalon Bay Communities says has been turned into 328 apartments with ground floor retail and restaurants just steps from mall doors, “which really hasn’t been done across the country,” Bucklew says, “that starts to create those mixed-use environments, where people can work, they can play, they can live. So this is hopefully the first of many to come.” In fact, it is the first Brookfield Properties mall in the country with residential units on site. It is close to the I-5/I-405 interchange and not far from the Lynnwood Transit Center, which is tentatively scheduled to open in mid-2024 but might be delayed 4-6 months.
shorelineareanews.com
FERRIES: Revamped Colman Dock ferry terminal building opens November 18
After five years of construction, we’re rolling out the welcome mat at Washington State Ferries’ New flagship ferry terminal building on the Seattle waterfront. Built in stages as the old terminal was torn down, the first third of the new building opened in September 2019. When the rest of it opens, there will be much more space than the past three years – approximately 20,000 square feet or roughly the same size as the old structure.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia closer to imposing registration for rental housing
Christa Lenssen, Olympia's housing program specialist, briefed the Land Use and Environmental Committee members on the rental housing registration program the city is considering establishing. At the committee meeting held Thursday, November 17, Lenssen said that in the past months, they had reviewed the program structures and details from other...
q13fox.com
More Puget Sound marine areas open to crabbing
Crabbing season is finally underway in Seattle, Bremerton, Tacoma and Vashon Island. The state says crabbing should remain open in these areas through the end of the year.
shorelineareanews.com
Join the LFP in Action Book Club
The LFP in Action book club at Third Place Books is a place to have deep conversations about climate, solutions and resilience. To kick off this book club we will spend several months discussing the anthology "All We Can Save". The book is available at Third Place Books with a 20% discount.
Family of Whidbey Island crash victims sue state, causing driver
CLINTON, Wash — The families of two people killed in a DUI crash on Whidbey Island in 2021 are suing the Washington State Department of Transportation and the causing driver. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the estates of Sharon Gamble and Kenneth Weikle, claims Washington State Ferries workers...
Tacoma mom’s car stolen while she was scraping off frost
A Tacoma mom was scraping the ice off her car Tuesday morning, when three men in a U-Haul stole her car. At one point, the victim said one of the suspects also grabbed her arm as she was trying to run away. “It’s just so scary, that’s why I want...
Chronicle
Man Who Jumped Into Bay in Thurston County to Elude Police and Drowned Has Been Identified
A man who drowned in East Bay while trying to elude police has been identified, according to the Thurston County Coroner. The body of Austin J. McKoy, 26, of Thurston County washed ashore about 2:45 p.m. Saturday after he had jumped into the body of water near Swantown Marina on Nov. 6.
Fallen Everett officer remembered with signs in Stanwood
STANWOOD, Wash. — An Everett police officer who was killed in the line of duty earlier this year is being remembered with two signs in the city where he lived. Officer Dan Rocha’s wife, Kelli, worked with the city of Stanwood to designate two streets under the city’s Adopt-A-Street Litter Control program to honor him.
Comments / 0