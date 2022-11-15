ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the weekend to do your holiday shopping - Saturday in Shoreline - Sunday in Lake Forest Park

 4 days ago
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Gift Card and Toy Drive for families in need in the Shoreline School District

The Holiday Basket event, which provides gifts for the children of Shoreline Schools families in need, is a cooperative project of the Shoreline PTA Council, City of Shoreline, HopeLink, Lake Forest Park Rotary, and Shoreline Fire Department. It is coordinated by the Dale Turner Family YMCA. Every PTA in the...
SHORELINE, WA
Classic beauty: Sunset from Richmond Beach Saltwater Park

This is a view that never gets old. The arbor is on the top level of Richmond Beach Saltwater Park. People get their coffee and back into parking spots to watch the sunset. It's one of the best shows in town. The park address is 2021 NW 190th St, Shoreline,...
SHORELINE, WA
Wild Creatures: Cougar in Lake Forest Park

Cougars are known for being great travelers. Typically, an adult female has a home range of about 60-100 square miles that she occupies on her own (with cubs), and a male’s home range will overlap those of 4-5 females. Fall is a time when it’s common to see younger...
LAKE FOREST PARK, WA
Destinations: Wild Lanterns is open at the Woodland Park Zoo

The extravagant outdoor winter light show at the Woodland Park Zoo known as Wild Lanterns is open now until January 22, 2023. There are many intricate, large-scale scenes of animals and fantastic flowers. A perfect evening event now that dark comes so early. Maps, directions, tickets - everything you need...
SEATTLE, WA
The Mayor, the Chamber of Commerce, and lions welcomed new business Paris Academy of Beauty to Shoreline

The ribbon-cutting for the Paris Academy of Beauty was a joyous occasion with owners, staff, local dignitaries and business leaders. Oh, and two Chinese lions. The cosmetology school, located on Aurora across from Aurora Village at 20109 Aurora Ave N Ste 104, Shoreline WA 98133, opened its doors on Saturday, November 5, 2022 and is currently enrolling students.
SHORELINE, WA
Ask Tacoma

What’s the best grocery store in Tacoma?

I am new to this city. I used to work in Chicago for a long time and the grocery stores I frequented were Woodman's and Publix. Is there anything comparable in Tacoma? Forget size and range, what's your favorite grocery store here?
TACOMA, WA
Shoreline monitoring algae scum at south Echo Lake

An algae bloom was recently observed at the southwest corner of Echo Lake over the weekend and early this week. A sample was collected on Monday, November 14, 2022 and the results are in. With a recorded concentrations of 0.31 µg/L Microcystin and below the detection limit for Anatoxin-a, the results are below the recreation guidelines thresholds of 8 µg/L for Microcystin and 1 µg/L for Anatoxin-a. Stefan Grozev, Senior Surface Water Program Specialist with the city of Shoreline, says,
SHORELINE, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Alderwood Mall 2.0: What once was Sears…

One of the area’s largest retail centers now has something else that is much-needed in our region: more housing. When Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood lost the Sears store, it was left with a lot of unused space, which Katie Bucklew with Avalon Bay Communities says has been turned into 328 apartments with ground floor retail and restaurants just steps from mall doors, “which really hasn’t been done across the country,” Bucklew says, “that starts to create those mixed-use environments, where people can work, they can play, they can live. So this is hopefully the first of many to come.” In fact, it is the first Brookfield Properties mall in the country with residential units on site. It is close to the I-5/I-405 interchange and not far from the Lynnwood Transit Center, which is tentatively scheduled to open in mid-2024 but might be delayed 4-6 months.
LYNNWOOD, WA
FERRIES: Revamped Colman Dock ferry terminal building opens November 18

After five years of construction, we’re rolling out the welcome mat at Washington State Ferries’ New flagship ferry terminal building on the Seattle waterfront. Built in stages as the old terminal was torn down, the first third of the new building opened in September 2019. When the rest of it opens, there will be much more space than the past three years – approximately 20,000 square feet or roughly the same size as the old structure.
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia closer to imposing registration for rental housing

Christa Lenssen, Olympia's housing program specialist, briefed the Land Use and Environmental Committee members on the rental housing registration program the city is considering establishing. At the committee meeting held Thursday, November 17, Lenssen said that in the past months, they had reviewed the program structures and details from other...
OLYMPIA, WA
Join the LFP in Action Book Club

The LFP in Action book club at Third Place Books is a place to have deep conversations about climate, solutions and resilience. To kick off this book club we will spend several months discussing the anthology "All We Can Save". The book is available at Third Place Books with a 20% discount.
BOTHELL, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fallen Everett officer remembered with signs in Stanwood

STANWOOD, Wash. — An Everett police officer who was killed in the line of duty earlier this year is being remembered with two signs in the city where he lived. Officer Dan Rocha’s wife, Kelli, worked with the city of Stanwood to designate two streets under the city’s Adopt-A-Street Litter Control program to honor him.
EVERETT, WA

