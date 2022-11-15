This is the weekend to do your holiday shopping - Saturday in Shoreline - Sunday in Lake Forest Park

One of the area’s largest retail centers now has something else that is much-needed in our region: more housing. When Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood lost the Sears store, it was left with a lot of unused space, which Katie Bucklew with Avalon Bay Communities says has been turned into 328 apartments with ground floor retail and restaurants just steps from mall doors, “which really hasn’t been done across the country,” Bucklew says, “that starts to create those mixed-use environments, where people can work, they can play, they can live. So this is hopefully the first of many to come.” In fact, it is the first Brookfield Properties mall in the country with residential units on site. It is close to the I-5/I-405 interchange and not far from the Lynnwood Transit Center, which is tentatively scheduled to open in mid-2024 but might be delayed 4-6 months.

LYNNWOOD, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO