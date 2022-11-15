‘Freaky Friday 2’ rumors gain steam with latest Jamie Lee Curtis comments

It seems Fridays are about to get a little freaky (again).

Jamie Lee Curtis teased that she’s “certainly starting to talk about” forming a sequel to the 2003 film “Freaky Friday.”

“There’s definitely some chatting,” the two-time Golden Globe Award winner told TODAY on Monday.

Curtis, who played Tess Coleman in the hit comedy flick, recalled the movie’s appreciation across generations when considering the prospects of a sequel’s success.

“‘Freaky Friday’ was so great, it has so much nostalgia to it,” the 63-year-old said. “Young people love it, the people that grew up with it now are moms, they’re showing it to their kids.”

“The music, Lindsay (Lohan) — it’s just a great movie and it makes kind of a little bit of sense that we would do it again,” Curtis added.

The revelation comes on the heels of Lohan’s affirmation the two leads spoke about a revival of the film.

Jaime Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan have discussed a second “Freaky Friday.” WireImage

“We would both be into it,” the 36-year-old told Jimmy Fallon last week.

Lohan, who plays Tess Coleman’s daughter Anna in “Freaky Friday,” mentioned she was filming when Curtis reached out to her.

“First of all — let’s just take the fact I was on set filming at the time, and Jamie Lee Curtis writes you and you just get excited and distracted immediately,” Lohan explained.

Jaime Lee Curtis played Tess Coleman in the comedic hit. FilmMagic

“And then she said Freaky Friday 2 and I got more excited!” she added.

The original movie followed a mother-daughter relationship turned on its head after a body-switching experience, with each family member gaining an understanding of the other’s hardships.

A “Freaky Friday 2” might possess similar characteristics.

Curtis said in October she could be “the old grandma who switches places, so then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma who’s still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon.”