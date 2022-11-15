ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cape Cod Times

The kids are all right: Sandwich's young stars lead Blue Knights to state semifinal win

CANTON -- For the second consecutive season, the Sandwich High field hockey team will play for the Division 3 state title against Watertown. This time, though, the Blue Knights are hoping to rewrite history. Sandwich, which lost to Watertown in double overtime in last year's state final, defeated No. 6 Newburyport 1-0 on Wednesday in the state semifinals to book a return trip. The No. 2 Blue Knights (20-0-1) will play the No. 1 Raiders (21-0)...
SANDWICH, MA
Bristol Press

Central heads to Class L semifinals against East Lyme with high confidence

The Bristol Central Rams quest to East Haven High School to play in a state championship will have to go through East Lyme tonight for the Class L Semifinals. The Rams are riding high after coming off a win over two-seeded Suffield Wildcats. The Rams defeated Ledyard and E.O. Smith in the first two rounds of the tournament, but will now face another top seeded team in the East Lyme Vikings that has moved past their opponents easily.
LYME, CT
Cape Cod Times

Monomoy High field hockey falls in overtime in state semifinal

MIDDLEBORO -- The No. 4 Monomoy High field hockey team fell in double overtime to top-seeded Uxbridge in the Division 3 semifinals, 3-2, on Tuesday at Middleboro High School. The two teams met earlier this season on Oct. 2, and the game resulted in a 6-1 loss for the Sharks. Head coach Kyle Capallo said he was full of respect for the opposition, but it's clear he respected a different result this time around.
HARWICH, MA

