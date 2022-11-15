Read full article on original website
Joseph Case girls volleyball gets set to take on Lynnfield in the Division IV Final Four
The 2022 Joseph Case girls' volleyball team did not start their season this fall in September. Instead, the Cardinals' year began on an unseasonably warm night on the bus ride back to Swansea in early November 2021. Case's season ended in the second round of the Division IV tournament to Rockland in a hard-fought, five-set match.
For the first time in 15 years, Oliver Ames girls soccer is bound for state-title game
MANSFIELD — Year-in and year-out, the Oliver Ames High girls soccer team has found itself battling the state’s best for postseason supremacy. However the last time it qualified for the championship game was 2007. Until now, that is. ...
A glimpse at Zane Trace ahead of the girls basketball season
KINNIKINNICK − Zane Trace is starting over. The Pioneers have been handed a chance to start again ahead of the 2022-2023 season. After eight consecutive losing seasons and four coaching changes, they are beginning anew with a new head coach and a young roster. ...
Live Coverage: Western Mass. volleyball, soccer programs play in state semifinals
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Six Western Massachusetts programs will vie for state championship berths Tuesday as local girls volleyball, girls soccer and boys soccer teams play semifinal matches.
The kids are all right: Sandwich's young stars lead Blue Knights to state semifinal win
CANTON -- For the second consecutive season, the Sandwich High field hockey team will play for the Division 3 state title against Watertown. This time, though, the Blue Knights are hoping to rewrite history. Sandwich, which lost to Watertown in double overtime in last year's state final, defeated No. 6 Newburyport 1-0 on Wednesday in the state semifinals to book a return trip. The No. 2 Blue Knights (20-0-1) will play the No. 1 Raiders (21-0)...
No. 3 Belchertown falls to No. 2 Dedham in Div. III boys soccer state tournament semifinal
MEDWAY — No. 3 Belchertown lost to No. 2 Dedham, 2-1, in the Division III boys soccer state semifinals on Wednesday night in Medway.
Defense clamps down yet again as Oliver Ames boys soccer team reaches title game
MARSHFIELD — The No. 12 Plymouth North boys soccer team's run to the Div. 2 Final Four was living proof: trends, let alone game results, can be often tough to predict from afar late in the state tournament. For top-seeded Oliver Ames, though? The recipe to success has sustained.
Dennis-Yarmouth girls volleyball gets revenge against ORR to return to state championship
SANDWICH -- It has been 361 days since the Dennis-Yarmouth High girls volleyball team lost in the Division 3 state title game to Old Rochester Regional. On Tuesday, the Dolphins got their revenge. The top-seeded Dolphins defeated fifth seeded ORR, 3-0 (25-11, 25-20, 25-14), to go to their second consecutive...
Central heads to Class L semifinals against East Lyme with high confidence
The Bristol Central Rams quest to East Haven High School to play in a state championship will have to go through East Lyme tonight for the Class L Semifinals. The Rams are riding high after coming off a win over two-seeded Suffield Wildcats. The Rams defeated Ledyard and E.O. Smith in the first two rounds of the tournament, but will now face another top seeded team in the East Lyme Vikings that has moved past their opponents easily.
Medway, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Medway. The Belchertown High School soccer team will have a game with Dedham High School on November 16, 2022, 15:15:00. The Dedham High School soccer team will have a game with Stoneham High School on November 16, 2022, 13:00:00.
No. 6 Belchertown girls soccer falls to No. 3 Stoneham in Division III quarterfinals
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The No. 6 Belchertown girls soccer team’s impressive season came to an end Monday in a shutout loss to No. Stoneham on the road.
Field Hockey Semifinal Preview: Longmeadow preparing to face off against No. 1 Masconomet for championship berth
As the only remaining Western Mass. team in the field hockey state tournament, Longmeadow will be looking to advance to the championship game with a win on Wednesday. Get to know the Lancers going into their semifinal game below:
Monomoy High field hockey falls in overtime in state semifinal
MIDDLEBORO -- The No. 4 Monomoy High field hockey team fell in double overtime to top-seeded Uxbridge in the Division 3 semifinals, 3-2, on Tuesday at Middleboro High School. The two teams met earlier this season on Oct. 2, and the game resulted in a 6-1 loss for the Sharks. Head coach Kyle Capallo said he was full of respect for the opposition, but it's clear he respected a different result this time around.
