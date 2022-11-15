Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
COP27: China’s climate envoy says expects cooperation with U.S. to continue
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – China’s top climate negotiator Xie Zhenhua said on Saturday he expects to continue direct cooperation on climate change with his U.S. counterpart John Kerry after the COP27 summit taking place in Egypt comes to a close. China and the United States are the...
104.1 WIKY
COP27 draft deal published, no proposal yet on ‘loss and damage’ funding
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – The United Nations climate agency on Friday published a draft negotiating text of the deal that delegates at the COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh are hoping to agree in the coming days. The text, which builds on earlier less formal iterations, did not set...
104.1 WIKY
EU would walk away from a bad COP27 deal, warns climate policy chief Timmermans
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – The European Union warned it was prepared to walk away from climate negotiations if a satisfactory outcome could not be reached, but said it still believed a deal could be struck on Saturday between negotiators at the COP27 summit in Egypt. EU climate policy...
104.1 WIKY
Russia ready for high-level talks with U.S. if Washington willing -foreign ministry
(Reuters) – Russia is ready for high-level meetings with the United States regarding strategic stability if Washington is ready, Moscow’s deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted in state media as saying on Friday. He also said Russia does not rule out new contacts with the United States...
104.1 WIKY
EU proposes midway path on climate damage fund to unblock COP27 talks
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – Climate negotiators on Friday were mulling a late-night European Union proposal aimed at resolving a stubborn impasse over financing for countries hit by climate-fuelled disasters and pushing this year’s U.N. climate summit in Egypt closer to a final deal. The EU proposal would...
Austin defends U.S. support to Ukraine, ‘looks forward’ to welcoming Sweden and Finland in NATO
Russia and Ukraine renew blame game after 'powerful explosions' at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power PlantLloyd Austin has defended the continued U.S. support to Ukraine amid the country's war with Russia.
104.1 WIKY
Brazil’s incoming gov’t unlikely to provide military assistance to Haiti, officials say
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s incoming government is unlikely to provide military assistance to Haiti despite calls for an international force to confront gangs, two officials said, noting that a prior military intervention did not yield lasting improvements. The United Nations last month discussed sending a strike force to...
104.1 WIKY
APEC summit host Thailand urges leaders to put aside differences
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand, the host of the APEC summit, urged leaders of the group meeting in Bangkok on Friday and Saturday to “rise above differences” and focus on resolving pressing global economic issues in areas such as trade and inflation. Established to promote economic integration, the Asia-Paciﬁc Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum consists of 38% of the global population and 62% of gross domestic product and 48% of trade.
104.1 WIKY
Spanish government expects mortgage relief deal with banks within hours, details on Tuesday
MADRID (Reuters) – The Spanish government expects to reach within the next hours an agreement with banks on mortgage relief measures that could be approved at the next cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Friday. The government and lenders are readying a wider set of...
104.1 WIKY
Seeking compromise candidate, Lebanese politician Bassil leaves door ajar for presidency bid
PARIS (Reuters) – Senior Lebanese politician Gebran Bassil said on Thursday he was working to find a compromise candidate for the presidency who would be able to push through crucial reforms, but that he would run for the post himself if he deemed a chosen candidate a bad option.
104.1 WIKY
Brazil’s Goldfajn elected to replace ousted IDB president, sources say
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The governors of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) have elected Brazil’s Ilan Goldfajn as president of the financial institution after Mauricio Claver-Carone, the first American to lead it, was ousted over ethics violations, two sources told Reuters. Five countries – Argentina, Trinidad and Tobago, Mexico,...
104.1 WIKY
Canada sanctions Haiti ex-President Martelly for financing gangs
PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) – Canada has sanctioned former Haitian President Michel Martelly and two former prime ministers for their roles in financing gangs, Canada’s ambassador to Haiti said on Twitter on Sunday. In September, Haitian gangs created a humanitarian crisis by blocking a fuel terminal for nearly six weeks,...
104.1 WIKY
Kherson residents stock up as first Ukrainian supermarket opens
KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) – Hundreds of Kherson residents flocked on Sunday to buy groceries at the first Ukrainian supermarket to open since the city was retaken by pro-Kyiv forces earlier this month. During the almost nine months of occupation, the Russian-installed government had brought in Russian-sourced products and introduced...
104.1 WIKY
Eighty countries sign declaration to curb bombing in urban areas
DUBLIN (Reuters) – Eighty countries including the United States, Britain and France signed a declaration in Dublin on Friday pledging to refrain from urban bombing, the first time states have agreed to curb the use of explosive weapons in populated areas. The international agreement is the product of more...
104.1 WIKY
IMF grants Senegal credit extension until January 2023
DAKAR (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund’s board has approved a request by Senegal for an extension of the stand-by arrangement and the arrangement under the standby credit facility to Jan. 10, 2023, the Fund said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Lisa...
104.1 WIKY
Michael Bloomberg apologises for Boris Johnson speech criticising China
BEIJING (Reuters) – Michael Bloomberg apologised last week at a business forum hosted by the news agency he founded for remarks by British former Prime Minister Boris Johnson criticising China as autocratic. The controversy highlights China’s influence in Asia and sensitivities about overt criticism of Beijing. Bloomberg, a...
104.1 WIKY
Australia condemns North Korean missile launch
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned on Friday the launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea that took place as Asia-Pacific leaders gathered in Bangkok for the APEC summit. “These unprecedented multiple ballistic missile launches undermine our security. They are reckless actions,” said...
104.1 WIKY
Factbox-What is APEC and which leaders are attending Bangkok summit?
(Reuters) – Leaders and heads of governments from the 21 member economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) have come to the Thai capital Bangkok for a meeting on Friday and Saturday. As host, Thailand hopes to make progress on discussion of the Free Trade Area of the Asia...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. senators push to ban government deals with Chinese chipmakers -Politico
(Reuters) – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Senator John Cornyn are lobbying hard for a ban on government business with Chinese chipmakers, Politico reported on Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter. The senators want to get their amendment which blocks federal access to semiconductor...
104.1 WIKY
White House asks Twitter how it protects Americans’ online data – CNN reporter
(Reuters) – The White House has called on Elon Musk’s Twitter to explain how it is protecting “the safety of Americans’ online data”, tweeted a CNN reporter on Friday. Twitter and the White House did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. (Reporting by...
Comments / 0