Five injured in Russian strike on aid station near Kherson: Ukraine presidential adviser
KYIV (Reuters) – Five people were injured in a Russian strike on a humanitarian station in southern Ukraine, a senior aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the presidential administration, said the attack took place in the town of Bilozerka, just west of the city of Kherson, which Ukrainian troops retook from Russian forces last week. He said the centre had been handing out bread.
Eighty countries sign declaration to curb bombing in urban areas
DUBLIN (Reuters) – Eighty countries including the United States, Britain and France signed a declaration in Dublin on Friday pledging to refrain from urban bombing, the first time states have agreed to curb the use of explosive weapons in populated areas. The international agreement is the product of more...
Seeking compromise candidate, Lebanese politician Bassil leaves door ajar for presidency bid
PARIS (Reuters) – Senior Lebanese politician Gebran Bassil said on Thursday he was working to find a compromise candidate for the presidency who would be able to push through crucial reforms, but that he would run for the post himself if he deemed a chosen candidate a bad option.
Michael Bloomberg apologises for Boris Johnson speech criticising China
BEIJING (Reuters) – Michael Bloomberg apologised last week at a business forum hosted by the news agency he founded for remarks by British former Prime Minister Boris Johnson criticising China as autocratic. The controversy highlights China’s influence in Asia and sensitivities about overt criticism of Beijing. Bloomberg, a...
Russia ready for high-level talks with U.S. if Washington willing -foreign ministry
(Reuters) – Russia is ready for high-level meetings with the United States regarding strategic stability if Washington is ready, Moscow’s deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted in state media as saying on Friday. He also said Russia does not rule out new contacts with the United States...
'Black Swan' in Russia May Help Ukraine Retake Crimea, Minister Predicts
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Havrylov told Sky News: "We can step in Crimea for example by the end of December."
What It’s Like Inside the Penal Colony Brittney Griner Was Sent to in Russia
After two weeks of radio silence from Russian officials regarding Brittney Griner’s transfer to an unnamed labor camp, her attorneys confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA player turned Russian political prisoner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Mordovia. It is here, about 300 miles from where...
Russia 'secretly moves 100 missiles back from Belarus, sparking fears he plans large-scale attack in Ukraine'
Vladimir Putin's commanders are reported to have secretly moved almost 100 air defence missiles to Russia from allied Belarus, sparking fears he is planning to launch a large-scale attack in Ukraine. Analysts have said the movement of the S-300 and S-400 missiles is either a sign of Russia taking precautions...
Ukraine Destroys Russian 'Base Point' at Kinburn Spit: Report
The Kinburn Spit, along the Black Sea and just south of the city of Kherson, has played a major role in Russia's ability to control the waterway.
COP27: China’s climate envoy says expects cooperation with U.S. to continue
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – China’s top climate negotiator Xie Zhenhua said on Saturday he expects to continue direct cooperation on climate change with his U.S. counterpart John Kerry after the COP27 summit taking place in Egypt comes to a close. China and the United States are the...
Canada sanctions Haiti ex-President Martelly for financing gangs
PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) – Canada has sanctioned former Haitian President Michel Martelly and two former prime ministers for their roles in financing gangs, Canada’s ambassador to Haiti said on Twitter on Sunday. In September, Haitian gangs created a humanitarian crisis by blocking a fuel terminal for nearly six weeks,...
Brazil’s incoming gov’t unlikely to provide military assistance to Haiti, officials say
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s incoming government is unlikely to provide military assistance to Haiti despite calls for an international force to confront gangs, two officials said, noting that a prior military intervention did not yield lasting improvements. The United Nations last month discussed sending a strike force to...
EU would walk away from a bad COP27 deal, warns climate policy chief Timmermans
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – The European Union warned it was prepared to walk away from climate negotiations if a satisfactory outcome could not be reached, but said it still believed a deal could be struck on Saturday between negotiators at the COP27 summit in Egypt. EU climate policy...
States can’t hide behind EU on climate change – German foreign minister
BERLIN (Reuters) – Countries cannot hide behind the European Union when it comes to combating climate change, Germany’s foreign minister said on Friday, as negotiations for a final deal at the COP27 climate summit went into extra time. This year’s conference has been dominated by the issue of...
APEC summit host Thailand urges leaders to put aside differences
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand, the host of the APEC summit, urged leaders of the group meeting in Bangkok on Friday and Saturday to “rise above differences” and focus on resolving pressing global economic issues in areas such as trade and inflation. Established to promote economic integration, the Asia-Paciﬁc Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum consists of 38% of the global population and 62% of gross domestic product and 48% of trade.
S.Korea’s Yoon vows to work with international community after North’s ICBM launch
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol condemned North Korea’s ICBM launch on Friday and said he would work with the international community for a coordinated response to the North’s repeated missile launches. Yoon made the remark at a joint news conference with Spanish Prime Minister...
Russia accuses Ukraine of executing more than 10 POWs
(Reuters) -Russia’s defence ministry said on Friday that Ukraine had executed more than 10 Russian prisoners of war, accusing Kyiv of carrying out war crimes that Moscow said the West ignores. The ministry cited video circulating on Russian social media which it said showed the execution of Russian prisoners...
Spanish government expects mortgage relief deal with banks within hours, details on Tuesday
MADRID (Reuters) – The Spanish government expects to reach within the next hours an agreement with banks on mortgage relief measures that could be approved at the next cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Friday. The government and lenders are readying a wider set of...
Brazil VP-elect Alckmin vows debt reduction, seeks to appease markets
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s incoming government will be fiscally responsible, Vice President-elect Geraldo Alckmin said Thursday, promising a budget surplus and reduction in public debt in effort to quell market unrest over a proposed welfare plan. In a conversation with journalists, Alckmin addressed the market’s negative reaction to...
Myanmar junta says was no bargaining with other countries before freeing foreigners
(Reuters) – Myanmar’s ruling military on Friday said it did not engage in political bargaining with other countries before releasing four foreign prisoners among nearly 6,000 in an amnesty this week. Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun was speaking at a regular briefing, a day after Australian economist Sean...
