Boeing sees strong demand for air cargo through 2041
(Reuters) – Boeing Co said on Friday that the planemaker expects air cargo traffic to increase two-fold over the next 20 years, with the world’s freighter fleet expanding by more than 60%. (Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
S.Africa’s Reserve Bank to hike repo rate 75 bps on Nov. 24: Reuters poll
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s Reserve Bank will hike its repo rate another 75 basis points to 7.00% on Thursday to reinforce its action over sticky and uncomfortably high inflation, a Reuters poll found on Friday. A majority of economists polled in the last week, 12 of 20,...
IMF backs UK plan for 55 billion pounds of fiscal tightening
LONDON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund’s managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, said she had spoken with British finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Friday to welcome his latest plan for 55 billion pounds ($65 billion) of budget tightening. “It strikes the right balance between fiscal responsibility and protecting growth...
COP27: China’s climate envoy says expects cooperation with U.S. to continue
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – China’s top climate negotiator Xie Zhenhua said on Saturday he expects to continue direct cooperation on climate change with his U.S. counterpart John Kerry after the COP27 summit taking place in Egypt comes to a close. China and the United States are the...
China COVID cases steady as many Beijing businesses, schools shut
BEIJING (Reuters) – New coronavirus case numbers held steady in China near April peaks on Sunday as many shops and restaurants in Beijing’s most populous district were shut and schools in the area said classes would go online for the coming week. China is battling COVID-19 outbreaks in...
China revises COVID prevention guidelines for entertainment venues and events
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism said on Friday it has revised COVID-19 prevention guidelines for travel agencies, entertainment and performance venues. Theatres and entertainment events such as concerts and music festivals in low-risk areas without COVID-19 outbreaks will have no restrictions on the number...
ECB may have to restrict growth to control inflation, Lagarde says
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Central Bank will keep raising interest rates and may even need to restrict economic activity to tame inflation, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Friday, singling out rates as the bank’s key instrument over balance sheet reduction. The ECB has raised rates by an unprecedented...
S&P affirms positive outlook on South Africa
(Reuters) – S&P Global Ratings on Friday maintained its positive outlook on South Africa, as the agency expects that a net external creditor position and the implementation of some structural reforms could lead to an easing of economic pressures. S&P in May upgraded its outlook to positive from stable,...
Cellnex says inflation has shut down European phone masts market – FT
MADRID (Reuters) – The European mobile towers market is “pretty much closed” as rising inflation makes it harder for companies to finance new deals and the availability of assets declines, the chief executive of Cellnex told the Financial Times. “M&A activity is over. Material, inorganic growth, for...
Indonesia’s GoTo cuts 1,300 workers or 12% of total employees
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s biggest tech firm, PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk, has cut 1,300 workers or about 12% of its permanent employees, the company said on Friday. The decision aims to make the company more “agile” and maintain growth amid challenging global economic conditions, GoTo added in its statement.
Brazil’s Goldfajn elected to replace ousted IDB president, sources say
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The governors of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) have elected Brazil’s Ilan Goldfajn as president of the financial institution after Mauricio Claver-Carone, the first American to lead it, was ousted over ethics violations, two sources told Reuters. Five countries – Argentina, Trinidad and Tobago, Mexico,...
Spanish government expects mortgage relief deal with banks within hours, details on Tuesday
MADRID (Reuters) – The Spanish government expects to reach within the next hours an agreement with banks on mortgage relief measures that could be approved at the next cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Friday. The government and lenders are readying a wider set of...
Kherson residents stock up as first Ukrainian supermarket opens
KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) – Hundreds of Kherson residents flocked on Sunday to buy groceries at the first Ukrainian supermarket to open since the city was retaken by pro-Kyiv forces earlier this month. During the almost nine months of occupation, the Russian-installed government had brought in Russian-sourced products and introduced...
UK’s Hunt delays “properly tough” budget decisions: IFS
LONDON (Reuters) – British finance minister Jeremy Hunt appears to have delayed the “properly tough” decisions needed to balance the public finances, possibly in the hope of an economic upturn that will reduce the need for a painful squeeze, a think-tank said. “Hemmed in by rising interest...
COP27 draft deal published, no proposal yet on ‘loss and damage’ funding
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – The United Nations climate agency on Friday published a draft negotiating text of the deal that delegates at the COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh are hoping to agree in the coming days. The text, which builds on earlier less formal iterations, did not set...
Brazil VP-elect Alckmin vows debt reduction, seeks to appease markets
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s incoming government will be fiscally responsible, Vice President-elect Geraldo Alckmin said Thursday, promising a budget surplus and reduction in public debt in effort to quell market unrest over a proposed welfare plan. In a conversation with journalists, Alckmin addressed the market’s negative reaction to...
German employment agency sees no insolvency wave in 2023 – WirtschaftsWoche
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s federal employment agency does not expect a wave of insolvencies in 2023, with moderate insolvency benefit expenditure, the WirtschaftsWoche magazine reported on Friday. The agency expects to spend 900 million euros ($929.97 million) next year on wage and salary payments to employees whose companies...
Banks fund Tenneco buyout after failed sale attempt
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A group of banks led by Bank of America and Citigroup have funded Apollo Global Management’s acquisition of auto parts supplier Tenneco without being able to sell down a portion of the $5.4 billion debt they are providing, sources close to the deal said. Banks...
India launches first privately made rocket into space
BENGALURU (Reuters) – India launched its first privately developed rocket, the Vikram-S, on Friday, a milestone in the country’s effort to create a commercial space industry. The 545-kg rocket developed by space startup Skyroot took off from the Indian space agency’s launch site near Chennai. The rocket...
Vingroup, Gotion start building $275 million battery plant in Vietnam
HANOI (Reuters) – VinES Energy Solutions, a unit of Vietnam’s largest conglomerate Vingroup JSC and China’s Gotion High-Tech, have commenced construction of a $275 million battery factory in the Southeast Asian country, Vingroup said on Friday. The factory in the central province of Ha Tinh will annually...
