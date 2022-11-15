ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBP/USD Bullish Channel Correction Levels

GBPUSD is trending higher inside a rising channel visible on its short-term time frames. Price is currently testing resistance and could be due for a pullback to the support levels marked by the Fibonacci retracement tool. The 38.2% level is near the mid-channel area of interest around the 1.1600 major...
CHF/JPY Short-Term Range Still Holding

CHFJPY has been moving sideways for the most part of the month, finding support at 146.25 and resistance near the 149.00 major psychological mark. The pair just bounced off the range resistance and might be due for another dip to support. However, the middle of the range appears to have...
EUR/GBP Descending Triangle Support at .8700

EURGBP has formed lower highs and found support at the .8700 major psychological mark, creating a descending triangle on its short-term time frames. Price is down to the support and might be due for another bounce to the top. The moving averages are oscillating, barely offering strong directional clues at...
EUR/CHF Completes Channel Breakout to Trade Above 0.9860

The EUR/CHF currency pair on Thursday spiked to complete an upward breakout from an ascending channel formation. The currency pair has now advanced to trade above 0.9860 after bottoming below 0.9500 earlier in the week. The pair also appears to be trading several levels above the 100-hour moving average line....
USD/JPY Finds Strong Support at 100-Hour MA After Pullback

The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday bounced off the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back on Thursday. The currency pair continues to trade within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now advanced to trade a few levels above the 100-hour MA after the...
GBP/USD Rallies to New 2-Month Highs After UK GDP Data

The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday extended gains to new 2-month highs of about 1.1840 following the latest round of UK data. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The currency pair continues to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average...
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Nov. 17, 2022

WTI crude oil is still trading inside its descending triangle pattern on the 4-hour time frame, and it looks like support is holding again. Price could set its sights back on the triangle top around $87 per barrel next. This lines up with the 100 SMA dynamic inflection point, which...
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | November 17, 2022

USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index start moving upward before it could reach the 105.00 – 105.50 area. The index is building bullish pressure but has no strong momentum yet. If the index could close above 107.50 then there is a chance of continuation toward 109.77. On the other hand, if the index continues lower and close below the daily SMA 200 then the trend might turn bearish in long term.
EUR/CHF Plunges to New 2-Week Lows After EU CPIs

The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday plunged to trade at 0.9754 off the session highs of about 0.9876. The pair appears to have completed a downward breakout from a descending channel formation. The currency pair has since dropped several levels below the 100-hour moving average line. As a result, the...
After Brief Recovery Around 1.0400, EUR/USD Comes Under Pressure

Sellers knocked the EUR/USD currency pair below 1.0400 on Thursday now that they have the upper hand. As investors look at European Central Bank (ECB) statements, the EUR/USD pair has struggled to gain from US dollar selling pressure (USD). The pair trades around 1.0400 and must stabilise above that level to attract bulls.
USD/CAD Pulls Back Off Weekly Highs to Trade Below 1.3390

The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday extended gains to trade at a new weekly high of about 1.3410, before pulling back later to settle below 1.3390. The currency pair appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now rallied to trade several...
Gold Tries To Hold $1,750 As Stronger Dollar, Rising Yields Weigh on Metal

Gold futures struggled to stay above $1,750 to end the trading week, as the metals market was impacted by a strengthening US dollar. While gold is down in 2022, the yellow metal has performed better than many assets in the global financial markets. With expectations of the Federal Reserve easing its tightening cycle next year, will gold have a better year?
EUR/USD Bounces Off Key Support to Trade Above 100-Hour MA

The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday extended rebounds to trade just above the 100-hour moving average line in the 16-min chart. The currency pair also appears to have completed a bullish breakout from a descending channel formation. However, the currency pair is still far from reaching the overbought conditions of...
US Dollar Index Bounces Off 100-Hour MA to Trade Closer to 107

The US dollar index on Friday bounced off the 100-hour moving average line at 106.558 to trade at about 106.969. The USDX still appears to be trading within a sideways channel formation in the 60-min chart. The dollar currency index has now advanced to trade slightly above the 100-hour MA....
AUD/USD Pulls Back Off 100-Hour MA After Australian Jobs Data

The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday pulled back off the 100-hour moving average line following the latest round of data. The currency pair continues to trade within a gently descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now descended to trade a few levels below the 100-hour MA....
US Dollar Records Modest Gains As Inflation Expectations Surge on Higher Food, Gas Prices

The US dollar strengthened against its Canadian counterpart to kick off the trading week, with consumers’ inflation forecasts in the news. The greenback has tanked over the last week, driven by expectations that the Federal Reserve will start easing its tightening cycle, allowing stocks to rally. According to the...
