GBP/USD Bullish Channel Correction Levels
GBPUSD is trending higher inside a rising channel visible on its short-term time frames. Price is currently testing resistance and could be due for a pullback to the support levels marked by the Fibonacci retracement tool. The 38.2% level is near the mid-channel area of interest around the 1.1600 major...
CHF/JPY Short-Term Range Still Holding
CHFJPY has been moving sideways for the most part of the month, finding support at 146.25 and resistance near the 149.00 major psychological mark. The pair just bounced off the range resistance and might be due for another dip to support. However, the middle of the range appears to have...
EUR/GBP Descending Triangle Support at .8700
EURGBP has formed lower highs and found support at the .8700 major psychological mark, creating a descending triangle on its short-term time frames. Price is down to the support and might be due for another bounce to the top. The moving averages are oscillating, barely offering strong directional clues at...
EUR/CHF Completes Channel Breakout to Trade Above 0.9860
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Thursday spiked to complete an upward breakout from an ascending channel formation. The currency pair has now advanced to trade above 0.9860 after bottoming below 0.9500 earlier in the week. The pair also appears to be trading several levels above the 100-hour moving average line....
USD/JPY Finds Strong Support at 100-Hour MA After Pullback
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday bounced off the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back on Thursday. The currency pair continues to trade within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now advanced to trade a few levels above the 100-hour MA after the...
Crude Oil Plunges on Climbing COVID Cases in China, Global Recession Fears
Crude oil futures settled at their lowest levels since the end of September as concerns over a global recession and rising cases of COVID-19 in China weighed on the energy commodity. But market experts believe that oil is currently oversold, meaning that it could pare some of its losses in the coming sessions.
GBP/USD Rallies to New 2-Month Highs After UK GDP Data
The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday extended gains to new 2-month highs of about 1.1840 following the latest round of UK data. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The currency pair continues to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average...
AUD/USD Rallies to New 2-Month Highs to Trade Above 0.6700
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday rallied to trade at a new 2-month high of about 0.6707 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The currency pair has now advanced to trade several levels...
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Nov. 17, 2022
WTI crude oil is still trading inside its descending triangle pattern on the 4-hour time frame, and it looks like support is holding again. Price could set its sights back on the triangle top around $87 per barrel next. This lines up with the 100 SMA dynamic inflection point, which...
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | November 17, 2022
USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index start moving upward before it could reach the 105.00 – 105.50 area. The index is building bullish pressure but has no strong momentum yet. If the index could close above 107.50 then there is a chance of continuation toward 109.77. On the other hand, if the index continues lower and close below the daily SMA 200 then the trend might turn bearish in long term.
EUR/CHF Plunges to New 2-Week Lows After EU CPIs
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday plunged to trade at 0.9754 off the session highs of about 0.9876. The pair appears to have completed a downward breakout from a descending channel formation. The currency pair has since dropped several levels below the 100-hour moving average line. As a result, the...
After Brief Recovery Around 1.0400, EUR/USD Comes Under Pressure
Sellers knocked the EUR/USD currency pair below 1.0400 on Thursday now that they have the upper hand. As investors look at European Central Bank (ECB) statements, the EUR/USD pair has struggled to gain from US dollar selling pressure (USD). The pair trades around 1.0400 and must stabilise above that level to attract bulls.
USD/CAD Pulls Back Off Weekly Highs to Trade Below 1.3390
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday extended gains to trade at a new weekly high of about 1.3410, before pulling back later to settle below 1.3390. The currency pair appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now rallied to trade several...
USD/JPY Fails To Build On Its Modest Intraday Gains As USD Selling Bias Returns
On Wednesday, the USDJPY pair picks up speed and moved away from its lowest point since August 29. (137.65). During the first half of the European session, spot prices fall to the mid-139s as the intraday gain stops at 140.30 ceilings. Fears that tensions between Russia and the West will...
GBP/USD Rises As UK Economy Braces for Worst Recession in History
The British pound is looking to reverse some of its losses to close out a raucous trading week, as investors continue to dump the greenback in favor of equities. But can the pound sustain its gains in the backdrop of a potential recession?. According to the Office of National Statistics...
Gold Tries To Hold $1,750 As Stronger Dollar, Rising Yields Weigh on Metal
Gold futures struggled to stay above $1,750 to end the trading week, as the metals market was impacted by a strengthening US dollar. While gold is down in 2022, the yellow metal has performed better than many assets in the global financial markets. With expectations of the Federal Reserve easing its tightening cycle next year, will gold have a better year?
EUR/USD Bounces Off Key Support to Trade Above 100-Hour MA
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday extended rebounds to trade just above the 100-hour moving average line in the 16-min chart. The currency pair also appears to have completed a bullish breakout from a descending channel formation. However, the currency pair is still far from reaching the overbought conditions of...
US Dollar Index Bounces Off 100-Hour MA to Trade Closer to 107
The US dollar index on Friday bounced off the 100-hour moving average line at 106.558 to trade at about 106.969. The USDX still appears to be trading within a sideways channel formation in the 60-min chart. The dollar currency index has now advanced to trade slightly above the 100-hour MA....
AUD/USD Pulls Back Off 100-Hour MA After Australian Jobs Data
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday pulled back off the 100-hour moving average line following the latest round of data. The currency pair continues to trade within a gently descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now descended to trade a few levels below the 100-hour MA....
US Dollar Records Modest Gains As Inflation Expectations Surge on Higher Food, Gas Prices
The US dollar strengthened against its Canadian counterpart to kick off the trading week, with consumers’ inflation forecasts in the news. The greenback has tanked over the last week, driven by expectations that the Federal Reserve will start easing its tightening cycle, allowing stocks to rally. According to the...
