USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index start moving upward before it could reach the 105.00 – 105.50 area. The index is building bullish pressure but has no strong momentum yet. If the index could close above 107.50 then there is a chance of continuation toward 109.77. On the other hand, if the index continues lower and close below the daily SMA 200 then the trend might turn bearish in long term.

3 DAYS AGO