The GBP/USD currency pair falls from its daily high to 1.1870 during the first part of the European session. The US dollar makes up for the small losses it had yesterday, which makes the GBP/USD pair less stable. The strong US retail sales report on Wednesday may have made the markets bet on the Fed being less aggressive about tightening policy. The safe-haven greenback gets stronger when the yields on US Treasury bonds go up and the market mood is cautious.

3 DAYS AGO