WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Nov. 18, 2022

WTI crude oil fell through the bottom of its descending triangle to signal that a selloff that’s the same height as the chart pattern is due. Price might still pull back to the former support for a retest before heading further south. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows where more...
CHF/JPY Short-Term Range Still Holding

CHFJPY has been moving sideways for the most part of the month, finding support at 146.25 and resistance near the 149.00 major psychological mark. The pair just bounced off the range resistance and might be due for another dip to support. However, the middle of the range appears to have...
US Crude Oil Prices Fall Below $80 on Falling COVID-Related Demand

Crude oil futures tanked again on Friday, caused mostly by COVID-related demand fears. The energy commodities market was red across the board to close out the trading week, with China mostly in focus. While the supply-side is mostly bullish, global consumption of crude is a bit more complicated. December West...
GBP/USD Bullish Channel Correction Levels

GBPUSD is trending higher inside a rising channel visible on its short-term time frames. Price is currently testing resistance and could be due for a pullback to the support levels marked by the Fibonacci retracement tool. The 38.2% level is near the mid-channel area of interest around the 1.1600 major...
GBP/JPY Bearish Channel Resistance Test

GBPJPY has been trending lower inside a falling channel on the hourly time frame. Price looks ready for another test of the resistance, which lines up with Fibonacci retracement levels. In particular, the 50% Fib is around the top of the channel at the 166.00 major psychological mark. A higher...
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | November 17, 2022

USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index start moving upward before it could reach the 105.00 – 105.50 area. The index is building bullish pressure but has no strong momentum yet. If the index could close above 107.50 then there is a chance of continuation toward 109.77. On the other hand, if the index continues lower and close below the daily SMA 200 then the trend might turn bearish in long term.
USD/CAD Falls Below 1.3250 After Consumer Sentiment Data

The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday extended declines below the 1.3250 level after preliminary Michigan consumer sentiment data for November. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair now seems to have fallen to trade several levels below the 100hour moving...
Daily Oil, Gold, Silver Technical Analysis | November 18, 2022

The rejection from the $1,780 – $1,800 area is a confirmation of bearish movement in gold prices. If gold prices move lower then it will target the $1,680 – $1,700 area. Traders will wait for bullish reactions near the area for a chance to enter long positions. On the upside, the price needs to close above the daily SMA 200 to confirm a bullish continuation.
USD/JPY Finds Strong Support at 100-Hour MA After Pullback

The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday bounced off the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back on Thursday. The currency pair continues to trade within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now advanced to trade a few levels above the 100-hour MA after the...
GBP/USD Sells Down as Greenback Demand Rises

The GBP/USD currency pair falls from its daily high to 1.1870 during the first part of the European session. The US dollar makes up for the small losses it had yesterday, which makes the GBP/USD pair less stable. The strong US retail sales report on Wednesday may have made the markets bet on the Fed being less aggressive about tightening policy. The safe-haven greenback gets stronger when the yields on US Treasury bonds go up and the market mood is cautious.
EUR/GBP Descending Triangle Support at .8700

EURGBP has formed lower highs and found support at the .8700 major psychological mark, creating a descending triangle on its short-term time frames. Price is down to the support and might be due for another bounce to the top. The moving averages are oscillating, barely offering strong directional clues at...
After Brief Recovery Around 1.0400, EUR/USD Comes Under Pressure

Sellers knocked the EUR/USD currency pair below 1.0400 on Thursday now that they have the upper hand. As investors look at European Central Bank (ECB) statements, the EUR/USD pair has struggled to gain from US dollar selling pressure (USD). The pair trades around 1.0400 and must stabilise above that level to attract bulls.
GBP/USD Pulls Back Towards 100-Hour MA After UK Retail Sales

The GBP/US currency pair on Friday pulled back towards the 100-hour moving average line after the latest round of UK data. The currency pair has now completed a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. However, the currency pair still seems to have a lot of...
