Read full article on original website
Related
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Nov. 18, 2022
WTI crude oil fell through the bottom of its descending triangle to signal that a selloff that’s the same height as the chart pattern is due. Price might still pull back to the former support for a retest before heading further south. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows where more...
CHF/JPY Short-Term Range Still Holding
CHFJPY has been moving sideways for the most part of the month, finding support at 146.25 and resistance near the 149.00 major psychological mark. The pair just bounced off the range resistance and might be due for another dip to support. However, the middle of the range appears to have...
Crude Oil Plunges on Climbing COVID Cases in China, Global Recession Fears
Crude oil futures settled at their lowest levels since the end of September as concerns over a global recession and rising cases of COVID-19 in China weighed on the energy commodity. But market experts believe that oil is currently oversold, meaning that it could pare some of its losses in the coming sessions.
US Crude Oil Prices Fall Below $80 on Falling COVID-Related Demand
Crude oil futures tanked again on Friday, caused mostly by COVID-related demand fears. The energy commodities market was red across the board to close out the trading week, with China mostly in focus. While the supply-side is mostly bullish, global consumption of crude is a bit more complicated. December West...
Natural Gas Sustains Rally As Investors Brace for Supply Withdrawals
Natural gas futures are rallying on Thursday after the US government reported a supply injection that matched market expectations. It has been a volatile week for the energy commodity, but natural gas is still on track for a sizable weekly gain. Can it top $7 heading into winter?. January natural...
WTI Crude Oil Bounces Off Trendline Support to Trade Above $80
The light crude oil price on Friday bounced off the trendline support at $78.23 to trade at about $80.26 after the latest round of data. The WTI crude oil price continues to oscillate within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The oil price has now fallen to trade...
GBP/USD Bullish Channel Correction Levels
GBPUSD is trending higher inside a rising channel visible on its short-term time frames. Price is currently testing resistance and could be due for a pullback to the support levels marked by the Fibonacci retracement tool. The 38.2% level is near the mid-channel area of interest around the 1.1600 major...
GBP/JPY Bearish Channel Resistance Test
GBPJPY has been trending lower inside a falling channel on the hourly time frame. Price looks ready for another test of the resistance, which lines up with Fibonacci retracement levels. In particular, the 50% Fib is around the top of the channel at the 166.00 major psychological mark. A higher...
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | November 17, 2022
USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index start moving upward before it could reach the 105.00 – 105.50 area. The index is building bullish pressure but has no strong momentum yet. If the index could close above 107.50 then there is a chance of continuation toward 109.77. On the other hand, if the index continues lower and close below the daily SMA 200 then the trend might turn bearish in long term.
USD/CAD Falls Below 1.3250 After Consumer Sentiment Data
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday extended declines below the 1.3250 level after preliminary Michigan consumer sentiment data for November. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair now seems to have fallen to trade several levels below the 100hour moving...
Daily Oil, Gold, Silver Technical Analysis | November 18, 2022
The rejection from the $1,780 – $1,800 area is a confirmation of bearish movement in gold prices. If gold prices move lower then it will target the $1,680 – $1,700 area. Traders will wait for bullish reactions near the area for a chance to enter long positions. On the upside, the price needs to close above the daily SMA 200 to confirm a bullish continuation.
USD/JPY Finds Strong Support at 100-Hour MA After Pullback
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday bounced off the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back on Thursday. The currency pair continues to trade within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now advanced to trade a few levels above the 100-hour MA after the...
GBP/USD Sells Down as Greenback Demand Rises
The GBP/USD currency pair falls from its daily high to 1.1870 during the first part of the European session. The US dollar makes up for the small losses it had yesterday, which makes the GBP/USD pair less stable. The strong US retail sales report on Wednesday may have made the markets bet on the Fed being less aggressive about tightening policy. The safe-haven greenback gets stronger when the yields on US Treasury bonds go up and the market mood is cautious.
Soybeans Trade Sideways As Investors Monitor China’s COVID Cases, Rainfall in Brazil
Soybean futures traded relatively flat during the Thursday session, as investors monitored the COVID-related events in China and the military conflict in Eastern Europe. Soybean prices have failed to retain their rally amid positive outlooks for Brazil. January soybean futures edged up $0.015, or 0.11%, to $14.185 per bushel on...
EUR/GBP Descending Triangle Support at .8700
EURGBP has formed lower highs and found support at the .8700 major psychological mark, creating a descending triangle on its short-term time frames. Price is down to the support and might be due for another bounce to the top. The moving averages are oscillating, barely offering strong directional clues at...
After Brief Recovery Around 1.0400, EUR/USD Comes Under Pressure
Sellers knocked the EUR/USD currency pair below 1.0400 on Thursday now that they have the upper hand. As investors look at European Central Bank (ECB) statements, the EUR/USD pair has struggled to gain from US dollar selling pressure (USD). The pair trades around 1.0400 and must stabilise above that level to attract bulls.
US Dollar Index Falls to New 10-Week Lows On Weak Sentiment Data
The US dollar index on Friday extended declines to a new 10-week low of about 106.377 following the latest round of US data. The USDX appears to be trading within a sharply descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The dollar currency index has now plummeted to trade several levels...
US Dollar Records Modest Gains As Inflation Expectations Surge on Higher Food, Gas Prices
The US dollar strengthened against its Canadian counterpart to kick off the trading week, with consumers’ inflation forecasts in the news. The greenback has tanked over the last week, driven by expectations that the Federal Reserve will start easing its tightening cycle, allowing stocks to rally. According to the...
GBP/USD Pulls Back Towards 100-Hour MA After UK Retail Sales
The GBP/US currency pair on Friday pulled back towards the 100-hour moving average line after the latest round of UK data. The currency pair has now completed a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. However, the currency pair still seems to have a lot of...
AUD/USD Rallies to New 2-Month Highs to Trade Above 0.6700
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday rallied to trade at a new 2-month high of about 0.6707 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The currency pair has now advanced to trade several levels...
FXDailyReport.com
841
Followers
7K+
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT
Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.https://fxdailyreport.com/
Comments / 0