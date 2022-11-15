Will we see Dr. Jekyll or Mr. Hyde out of the Colorado Buffaloes when they take on the 2-2 Boise State Broncos in the fifth-place game of the Myrtle Beach Invitational? Colorado enters the game on another high as the Buffs blew out No. 24 Texas A&M in their second-round game after dropping their tournament opener to UMass. Colorado has developed an interesting habit thus far. It has dropped two games as favorites against Grambling State and UMass but followed those two losses with dominant performances against Tennessee and Texas A&M. Either the 3-2 Buffs only need to play ranked teams or...

BOULDER, CO ・ 27 MINUTES AGO