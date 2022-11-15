Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Virgil van Dijk “Feels Terrible” Former Teammate Sadio Mané Will Miss World Cup
At the start of the week, Senegal announced that former Liverpool star Sadio Mané would miss the opening games of the tournament due to a knee injury sustained with Bayern Munich on November eighth. Further scans, though, revealed more significant damage and on Thursday Mané underwent surgery. As a...
England: John Barnes On James Maddison, Who Should Play Right-Back & How Southgate Will Set-Up
Liverpool and England legend John Barnes has provided his verdict on England's right-back dilemma, how England should set-up and how to get the best out of James Maddison.
SB Nation
Harry Kane to wear rainbow “OneLove” armband in support of inclusivity at World Cup
With two days to go before the World Cup, the head of the English FA, Mark Bullingham, has said that England captain and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane will wear the rainbow “OneLove” captain’s armband during the Three Lions’ matches in defiance of FIFA’s prohibitions, but that the FA expects to be fined for doing so.
SB Nation
Marc Cucurella passed over for last-minute call-up to Spain at the World Cup — report
Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella had been watching his phone like a hawk, hoping that it would ring with the Spain national football team head coach on the other of the line. According to reports, he was one of the three candidates in line to replace the veteran Valencia left back, José Gayà in the squad, who had suffered an ankle sprain in training earlier this week.
SB Nation
Chelsea at the 2022 World Cup: Group G & Group H
Broadcast rights in the US are owned by FOX (so FOX and FS1) and NBC Universal (so Telemundo, Universo) while in the UK it’s the usual suspects BBC and ITV. Didier Drogba will be a pundit for the BBC while Joe Cole, Eni Aluko, and Karen Carney will be part of the ITV crew.
SB Nation
Amber Whiteley: Recent Results “Fuel” and “Motivation” for Matches to Come
Amber Whiteley spoke to Liverpoolfc.com ahead of the Reds’ meeting with Brighton on Sunday. The squad as a whole looks in good shape, according to Whiteley, with players returning from injury and recent signings continuing with their own integration:. [We’re] looking good for this weekend. Ceri Holland has made...
SB Nation
Qatar vs. Ecuador, 2022 World Cup opening match: How to watch
The eagerly unanticipated 2022 World Cup is here, and the first game is sure to be an absolute barnburner with hosts Qatar taking on the worst qualifier from South America, Ecuador. In fact, of the 32 teams at the World Cup, only Ghana and Saudi Arabia are ranked lower than these two in the FIFA rankings coming in to the tournament.
What to watch for when you are watching the World Cup: Essential reads for on and off the field
Whether you call it “soccer” or “football,” the beautiful game is enjoyed by fans around the world. And every four years, it is celebrated in a monthlong spectacle: the World Cup. This time around, proceedings will start on Nov. 20 in host nation Qatar – something...
SB Nation
Everton News: Blues beat Celtic & World Cup How To Watch
With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. The Blues are on their tour to Australia so we’ll continue with coverage on that, but we’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on some teams of interest - England, Belgium, Senegal, United States and Canada.
SB Nation
John Barnes Becomes An Official Liverpool Ambassador
John Barnes, a Liverpool legend who was already a wonderful unofficial ambassador for the club in the decades since retirement, is back at the club in a more official capacity. Barnes joins fellow legendary striker Ian Rush as an official club ambassador. He also joins Michael Owen, but you know,...
SB Nation
The 10 best footballers NOT in the World Cup
World Cup 2022 is almost upon us. Regardless of what you might think of the timing of the tournament or the issues of where it’s being played, if you look at it through a purely sporting lens (like FIFA president Gianni Infantino wants you to) the next month is likely to bring us the smorgasbord of footballing excellence that we expect from a World Cup.
SB Nation
World Cup Group Stage Preview
Colin and Nathan look at every group ahead of the start of the 2022 World Cup, and give their prediction for group winners. They’re helped out by the quick and easy World Cup predictory made by friend of the show Aaron Moniz and Jenish Patel. You can make your...
SB Nation
Who Should Leicester City Target At Left Back?
With the injury to James Justin and the long-term absences of Ricardo Pereira and Ryan Bertrand, Leicester City are in the market for a left back when the January transfer window opens. In other news, water is wet, fire is hot, and Forest are #$%)*#$. Also, Grant Morrison is awesome.
SB Nation
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Pickford talks World Cup, Lampard’s relegation thoughts, Torres & Mudryk latest
The Royal Blue Mersey crew share their thoughts on Everton’s season thus far. [RBM]. Lewis Dobbin scored a worldie for Derby County the other day (goal below at 7:08). Read up on the latest Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore dock developments. [EFC]. Check in on all the Everton Women representing...
SB Nation
World Cup 2022 Roundtable: Predicting the best player, top scorer and best goalkeeper awards
The 2022 World Cup starts tomorrow and attention will be drawn away from club football for about a month. Even though Everton are on an tour of Australia, we will cover both club and global tourney right here on RBM. Earlier this week we had previewed the four Everton players...
SB Nation
Édouard Mendy focused on World Cup but will be hoping for more games at Chelsea
Édouard Mendy has lost his place as the starting goalkeeper at Chelsea this season, and while he has played a few games recently, that was more due to Kepa Arrizabalaga’s foot injury than any other factor. And unlike when Mendy was injured earlier this season and Kepa stepped in, there are currently no significant concerns over Kepa’s overall form, style, or confidence.
SB Nation
RBM Roundtable: Everton’s 22-23 season - who was good, who wasn’t, what areas to improve
The World Cup is almost underway which means a cessation in hostilities for club football, which provides a welcome break for Everton who went into the break in extremely poor form and desperately needing to hit the ‘Reset’ button. The short tour to Australia is an opportunity for...
Maluma Walked Out Of A World Cup Interview After Being Asked About Qatar Human Rights Violations
"This is what people say — this is what people think."
SB Nation
Fabinho: Kostas Tsimikas Is The Funniest Liverpool Player
For some reason it’s a slow news day for the Liverpool men’s team. Anyway, Liverpool’s Brazilian midfielder Fabinho was interviewed by Sky Sports for some reason. While I could quote his thoughts about Messi (hint: he thinks he’s pretty good) or Fabinho’s greatest Liverpool moment (hint: it came against the aforementioned Messi), what’s the fun in that? Instead, I’d much rather write about something completely trivial, like about who he thinks is the funniest lad on the Liverpool squad.
SB Nation
WATCH: Erin Cuthbert amazing volley doubles Chelsea’s lead over Tottenham, 2-0!
The ball falls to Erin Cuthbert from a corner and with a volley, she shots at goal to double Chelsea’s against Tottenham.
Comments / 0