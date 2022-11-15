The NC State football team is undergoing the first losing streak in the program since the 2020 season. A 25-10 loss at Louisville dropped the Wolfpack to 7-4 overall and to 3-4 in the ACC ahead of a regular season finale at North Carolina on Friday. The Cardinals improved to 7-4 overall with the win and finished the conference slate with a 4-4 mark.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 20 MINUTES AGO