ACPL and the Conservatory usher in “Happy Smallidays”
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Allen County Public Library is partnering with the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory to offer free admission to “Happy Smallidays”, a new exhibit inspired by a children’s book of the same name. The recently published book by local author, Talitha Shipman, tells...
Three Rivers Festival announces new director
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Three Rivers Festival Board of Directors announced Thursday the hire of Rick Kinney as the new Director of Operations. The Director of Operations will oversee all festival operations in a reorganization to better serve the festival moving forward. The board says that local...
Travel Advisory issued for Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – A winter weather Travel Advisory has been issued for Allen County, IN. Light snow and ice combined with frozen road surfaces are contributing to multiple crashes throughout Allen County at this time. Motorists must slow down and use caution during their morning travels this morning.
Two killed in US 24 crash
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (ADAMS) – Two people have been killed in a crash between a semi and an SUV on US-24 near Interstate 469 in Allen County. Deputies say the semi hit the SUV from behind as traffic was slowed for construction just before 2:30 Thursday afternoon. Two people...
