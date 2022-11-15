No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey (11-3-0, 5-3-1 Big Ten) fell to No. 17 Michigan State (9-4-1, 5-2-2 Big Ten) 7-3 at Pegula Ice Arena on Saturday night. The Nittany Lions quickly fell behind 3-0, as Liam Souliere was pulled from the game after allowing three goals on six shots. Penn State came roaring back with three goals to close out the first period and tie the game at 3-3. But, goaltender Noah Grannan had a rough go at it and allowed three Michigan State goals in the second period, and the Nittany Lions were never able to recover.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO