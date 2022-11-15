Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Onward State
Lady Lions Steamroll Bryant In 96-33 Victory
Penn State women’s basketball (4-0) absolutely destroyed Bryant (2-2) on Friday night in a 96-33 victory. The massive victory set a number of milestones for the Lady Lions, including their most points scored and fewest points allowed this season. How It Happened. Penn State led off the scoring, as...
Onward State
Penn State’s Defense On ‘Edge Of Greatness’ Following Dominant Rutgers Performance
Manny Diaz sat down with his defensive unit ahead of Penn State’s matchup with Rutgers and talked about Kobe Bryant. Safety Ji’Ayir Brown said the defensive coordinator, over team breakfast, specifically mentioned Bryant’s “Mamba Mentality”: He’s Kobe Bryant on the court, but “Black Mamba” off the court.
Onward State
No. 11 Penn State Women’s Hockey Swept By No. 6 Yale
No. 11 Penn State women’s hockey (10-7-1, 3-1-0 CHA) was swept by No. 6 Yale (6-0-0, 4-0-0 ECAC) in New Haven this past weekend. Penn State took a whopping 11 penalties in the series and scored only one goal on 50 combined shots between the two games. The Nittany Lions dropped the first game 3-0, as they were never really in it. The second game was a bit closer. It took overtime to decide the winner of that contest, but Yale came out on top 2-1.
Onward State
Penn State Women’s Soccer Bullies West Virginia 4-0 In Second Round Of NCAA Tournament
Penn State women’s soccer (15-4-3) dominated West Virginia (11-5-7) 4-0 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night at Jeffrey Field. The Nittany Lions took the pitch following a snow squall in Happy Valley, but the weather didn’t stop Payton Linnehan, Penelope Hocking, Cori Dyke, and Amelia White from converting goals to punch their ticket to the Sweet Sixteen.
Onward State
No. 6 Penn State Men’s Hockey Falls To No. 17 Michigan State 7-3
No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey (11-3-0, 5-3-1 Big Ten) fell to No. 17 Michigan State (9-4-1, 5-2-2 Big Ten) 7-3 at Pegula Ice Arena on Saturday night. The Nittany Lions quickly fell behind 3-0, as Liam Souliere was pulled from the game after allowing three goals on six shots. Penn State came roaring back with three goals to close out the first period and tie the game at 3-3. But, goaltender Noah Grannan had a rough go at it and allowed three Michigan State goals in the second period, and the Nittany Lions were never able to recover.
Onward State
Penn State-Michigan State To Kick Off At 4 P.M. On FS1
No. 11 Penn State football’s November 26 matchup with Michigan State will kick off at 4 p.m. from Beaver Stadium, per Michigan State’s schedule. The game will be broadcast on FS1. This will be the Nittany Lions’ first 4 p.m. kickoff of the season and their first time...
Onward State
No. 6 Penn State Men’s Hockey Completes Comeback In 4-3 Thriller Over Michigan State
No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey (11-2) won a thriller at Pegula Ice Arena against Michigan State (8-5-1) 4-3 to open up its two-game series against the Spartans. After Jimmy Dowd Jr. buried the puck early to give the Nittany Lions the lead, Penn State fell back 3-2 amid two called-off goals and a major penalty, but Christian Berger and Tyler Gratton both scored late goals to make an incredible comeback in front of the home crowd.
Onward State
Penn State Hoops Drops Heartbreaker To Virginia Tech 61-59
Penn State men’s basketball (4-1) could not complete the comeback against Virginia Tech (5-0), losing 61-59. Andrew Funk led the way with 21 points, while Myles Dread added 15 points off of five threes. Jalen Pickett didn’t have his best game of the season, only scoring nine points. However,...
Onward State
Penn State Wrestling Lands Commitments From Two Former Cornell Recruits
Death, taxes, and Penn State wrestling constantly getting better. Two former Cornell recruits — brothers Erik and Mason Gibson — announced their commitment to Cael Sanderson’s program on Saturday. Erik, who signed his National Letter of Intent with the Big Red last December, never actually wrestled with Cornell and will now take his talents to Happy Valley.
Onward State
No. 14 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Drops Heartbreaker To No. 3 Wisconsin In Five Sets
No. 14 Penn State women’s volleyball (22-7, Big Ten 11-7) lost in heartbreaking fashion to No. 3 Wisconsin (23-3, Big Ten 17-1) in five sets on Saturday night (19-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-18, 12-15). Kashauna Williams and Allie Holland had big nights, with 18 and 15 kills, respectively, but that...
Onward State
Penn State Softball Releases Full 2023 Schedule
Penn State softball has announced its schedule for the 2023 season. The Nittany Lions, who finished the 2022 campaign with a 32-22 record, aim to improve from last season under third-year head coach Clarisa Crowell. Penn State will begin the season with 26 non-conference games. It begins by participating in...
Onward State
No. 14 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Defeats No. 9 Minnesota In Four Sets
No. 14 Penn State women’s volleyball (22-6, Big Ten 11-6) took down No. 9 Minnesota (17-8, Big Ten 12-5) in four sets on Friday night (25-18, 25-18, 20-25, 27-25). Another evening of blocks from Kash Williams, who reached a career 1,500 kills in this match, plus a few surprise service aces, propelled the Nittany Lions to a victory.
Onward State
Offensive Lineman Juice Scruggs Growing As Leader For Penn State Football
As a result of multiple consequential injuries, the Nittany Lions’ offensive line has taken different shapes throughout this season. One constant has remained, though: redshirt senior center Juice Scruggs. Scruggs has started at center in all 10 of Penn State’s games this season without operating on a rotation with...
Onward State
Gameday Coverage: No. 11 Penn State vs. Rutgers
The season is winding down, folks. Penn State will take its final road trip of the campaign to meet Rutgers at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. The Nittany Lions are coming off a dominant 30-0 victory over Maryland at Beaver Stadium last weekend and are rolling with their eyes set on a New Year’s Six bowl berth. On the other hand, Rutgers is 4-6 and hoping to win its final two games to become bowl eligible.
Onward State
Staff Predictions: No. 11 Penn State vs. Rutgers
Penn State football walloped Maryland 30-0 last Saturday, preserving its chances at a New Year’s Six bid. Sean Clifford became Penn State’s all-time leading passer, passing Trace McSorley with 10,023 yards. Nick Singleton racked up 122 yards and a pair of touchdowns on just 11 carries. Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz’s unit sacked opposing quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa seven times as the Nittany Lions strolled to a No. 11 spot in the CFP rankings.
Onward State
Your Official Penn State-Rutgers Drinking Game
Penn State will play its final road game of the regular season this Saturday in Piscataway against Rutgers. The Nittany Lions haven’t lost to the Scarlet Knights since 1988 and are currently on a 15-game win streak against the boys from New Jersey. Most students traveled back home for...
Onward State
Penn State Football Cornerback Cristian Driver Converting To Wide Receiver
True freshman cornerback Cristian Driver will convert to wide receiver full-time at the end of this season, as announced by head coach James Franklin after practice Wednesday. Driver, the son of longtime Green Bay Packers star receiver Donald Driver, was recruited as a two-way player. Despite his July 2021 commitment and roster spot being categorized at defensive back, the Nittany Lion coaching staff has always had an eye toward his offensive potential.
Onward State
Previewing The Enemy: Rutgers Scarlet Knights
No. 11 Penn State football is going road-tripping again. The Nittany Lions (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) will take on Rutgers (4-6, 1-6 Big Ten) at 3:30 p.m. this Saturday at SHI Stadium. Penn State is coming in hot after blowout wins over Indiana and Maryland and will try to keep things rolling before heading home for Senior Day against Michigan State.
Onward State
Penn State Shares Winter Weather Cancellation Procedures
After this week proved to be the first snowfall of the winter season in State College, Penn State reminded students and faculty what it will do when normal operations are disrupted due to inclement weather. During and after a winter storm, individuals are encouraged to avoid traveling to campus, if...
