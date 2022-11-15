UPDATE: Parkway North crash cleared; Lanes open on I-279

UPDATE: The overturned tractor-trailer causing delays on the Parkway North has been cleared. All lanes are now open.

______________

There are intermittent closures on the Parkway North and Mt. Nebo road as crews work to clear the scene. Expect heavy delays.

______________

ORIGINAL STORY

One lane of Interstate 279 is blocked due to an overturned tractor-trailer.

A Channel 11 photographer said the truck, which was carrying peat moss, is on its side.

The right lane is closed southbound at mile market 10.7 in Ohio Township, Allegheny County. The left lane remains open.

This occurred around 3:20 p.m. on the Mt. Lebonan overpass.

No injuries have been reported.

Crews are working to clear the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as information becomes available.

