Breeze Airways Introduces Service from Raleigh-Durham to Hartford, New Orleans and Providence

Breeze Airways, the Seriously Nice™ low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, today announced new service from Raleigh-Durham International in North Carolina, the airline’s 35 th destination, to Hartford, New Orleans and Providence on February 16 and 17, 2023. Breeze is also adding new service between Pittsburgh and New Orleans, and returning service between Pittsburgh and Hartford, on February 3.

Fares on the nonstop routes start from $49* one-way, if purchased by November 21, for travel by May 16, 2023.

Raleigh-Durham, NC (RDU) to:

Hartford, CT (Thurs and Sun, starting February 16, Nice from $49* one way; Nicer from $79*);

from $49* one way; from $79*); New Orleans, LA (Thurs, Fri, Sun and Mon, starting February 16, Nice from $59* one way; Nicer from $89*); and

from $59* one way; from $89*); and Providence, RI (Fri and Mon, starting February 17, Nice from $49* one way; Nicer from $79*).

Hartford (BDL) to:

Pittsburgh, PA** (Fri and Mon, starting February 3, Nice from $49* one way; Nicer from $59*; Nicest from $129*); and

from $49* one way; from $59*; from $129*); and Raleigh-Durham, NC (Thurs and Sun, starting February 16, Nice from $49* one way; Nicer from $79*).

New Orleans, LA, to:

Pittsburgh, PA** (Fri and Mon, starting February 3, Nice from $79* one way; Nicer from $109*; Nicest from $149*);

from $79* one way; from $109*; from $149*); Raleigh-Durham, NC (Thurs, Fri, Sun and Mon, starting February 16, Nice from $59* one way; Nicer from $89*);

from $59* one way; from $89*); Hartford, CT** (one-stop/no plane change, Thurs, Fri, Sun and Mon, starting February 3); and

Providence, RI (one-stop/no plane change, Fri and Mon, starting February 17).

Pittsburgh, PA (PIT) to:

Hartford, CT** (Fri and Mon, starting February 3, Nice from $49* one way; Nicer from $59*; Nicest from $129*); and

from $49* one way; from $59*; from $129*); and New Orleans, LA** (Fri and Mon, starting February 3, Nice from $79* one way; Nicer from $109*; Nicest from $149*).

Providence, RI to:

Raleigh-Durham, NC (Fri and Mon, starting February 17, Nice from $49* one way; Nicer from $79*).

“We are excited to be the first airport in North Carolina to welcome Breeze Airways,” said Michael Landugth, President and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. “Breeze is a great fit for Research Triangle travelers who value affordable options, savvy service and plenty of perks.”

“Breeze always looks for underserved routes where we can add nonstop flights, low fares and our brand of Seriously Nice service,” said Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ President. “We’re thrilled to announce service from Raleigh-Durham, our 35 th city, to three of our bases in Hartford, New Orleans and Providence.”

Breeze took flight in May 2021 and has quickly expanded across the U.S. connecting underserved city pairs with fast, efficient flights. The airline’s business model centers around offering affordable fares with plenty of perks including no change and cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure, free family seating and enhanced seating options including Extra Legroom and First Class seats**. Guests can choose from a la carte or bundled options to create a travel experience that meets their needs.

Seat pitch for a Standard Economy seat is 30 inches on the A220s and 31 inches on the E-195s, while seat pitch for Extra Legroom is 32 inches on the A220s and between 34 and 39 inches on the E-195s, depending on the row selected. First Class seats feature 39 inches of seat pitch, 20.5 inches of seat width, and special features, such as a footrest, for added comfort, and in-seat AC power and USB/C ports.

With seamless booking and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Flights are now on sale at www.flybreeze.com and via the Breeze app.

*Promotional fare is only available when booking a new reservation. Promotion must be purchased by November 21, 2022 (11:59 pm ET) for travel by May 16, 2023. Price displayed includes taxes and government fees. Fare prices, rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Other restrictions may apply.

** Routes operated with Airbus A200 aircraft with First Class seating available

About Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways began service in May 2021 from 16 destinations primarily in the east and southeast of the United States. One year later, it was ranked as the No. 2 U.S. best domestic airline of 2021 by Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards. In 2022, Breeze expanded west across the U.S., including coast-to-coast flights, and now offers 106 nonstop routes between 35 cities in 20 states. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze operates a fleet of Embraer 195 and Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with a focus on providing efficient and affordable flights between secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features – including complimentary family seating - delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Flights are on sale at flybreeze.com and via the Breeze app.

