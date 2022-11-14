ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

KESQ

Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas says he’s not quitting as Republicans prepare to escalate attacks against him

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas maintained he will stay at the helm of the department amid intense scrutiny from Republican lawmakers who have criticized his handling of the US-Mexico border. While control of the House remains undecided, Republicans have already singled out Mayorkas and the Department of Homeland Security among...
GEORGIA STATE
KESQ

Kerry: Formal climate talks between US and China have resumed at UN summit

US climate envoy John Kerry confirmed to CNN that formal climate talks with China have restarted at the UN’s COP27 summit in Egypt, lifting a months-long freeze on negotiations and showing an early sign of concrete results from a meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Bali earlier this week.
KESQ

World leaders hold emergency meeting as ‘Russian-made’ missile kills two in Poland

World leaders gathering at the G20 summit in Bali are attempting to diffuse a potential escalation in the months-long Ukraine war after a “Russian-made” missile struck NATO-member Poland killing two people. The missile landed outside the rural Polish village of Przewodow, about four miles (6.4 kilometers) west from...

