UPI News

Kevin McCarthy, GOP's choice for House speaker, faces challenge

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Rep. Kevin McCarthy earned the nod of House Republicans as their nominee for Speaker of the House, but not without a challenge within the party. House Republicans met behind closed doors Tuesday to vote for a nominee while the party is one seat away from taking a slim majority in the House. Republican leader Kevin McCarthy won the nomination as expected. What was unexpected was the resistance he faced from the most right-winged members of his party.
Business Insider

Marjorie Taylor Greene supports Kevin McCarthy's bid for House speaker, says it's a 'bad strategy' for fellow Republicans to challenge him

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday expressed support for Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's bid for House speaker as rumors swirl about the Republican conference's hard-line conservative wing mounting a challenge against him. "Well, I actually think that's a bad strategy when we're looking at having a very, razor-thin majority, with...
Louisiana Illuminator

U.S. House GOP picks leadership team for next Congress: McCarthy, Scalise and Emmer

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans elected their slate of leaders for the 118th Congress on Tuesday, even though the party hadn’t yet secured the seats needed to take the majority come January.  The new leadership team emerged from several contested races decided during an hours-long secret ballot voting session, including a three-way campaign for whip […] The post U.S. House GOP picks leadership team for next Congress: McCarthy, Scalise and Emmer appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
KAKE TV

Former President Donald Trump announces a White House bid for 2024

(CNN) -- Former President Donald Trump, aiming to become only the second commander-in-chief ever elected to two nonconsecutive terms, announced Tuesday night that he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. "In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of...
KAKE TV

GOP puts on a show of disunity as it edges toward House majority

Washington Republicans are in an uproar hours ahead of Donald Trump's expected launch of a new presidential run, exacerbated by the party's protracted wait for the House majority it will use to try to weaken President Joe Biden. Trump apparently plans to open the 2024 election cycle at his Mar-a-Lago...
KAKE TV

What have Kansans gotten out of President Biden's Infrastructure Act?

Road improvements, cleaner water, a power system better able to withstand extreme weather, those are just some of the benefits the White House says Kansans have already begun to see from the president's infrastructure plan. The Biden Administration Tuesday celebrated the act's one year anniversary with a report detailing what...
