Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Cardinal
Senate close to passage of Respect for Marriage Act
A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators passed a major hurdle in the quest to enshrine same-sex marriage under federal law Wednesday afternoon. The Respect for Marriage Act, with a bipartisan vote of 62-37, was tasked with clearing the senatorial procedural hurdle of cloture. Cloture, the procedure to end debate to allow for voting, requires a minimum of 60 out of 100 possible votes. Twelve Republicans joined unanimous Senate Democrats in voting for the cloture on the bill.
McCarthy vows to remove three Dems from committee posts
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) reiterated his pledge to remove Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell (Calif.), Adam Schiff (Calif.) and Ilhan Omar (Minn.) from their committee posts if he becomes Speaker in the next Congress. McCarthy told Fox News “Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo that he would remove Swalwell...
2024 Republican rivals put Trump on notice
At a GOP conference in Las Vegas, a parade of 2024 hopefuls made clear they're forging ahead after Trump's campaign announcement.
Comments / 0