A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators passed a major hurdle in the quest to enshrine same-sex marriage under federal law Wednesday afternoon. The Respect for Marriage Act, with a bipartisan vote of 62-37, was tasked with clearing the senatorial procedural hurdle of cloture. Cloture, the procedure to end debate to allow for voting, requires a minimum of 60 out of 100 possible votes. Twelve Republicans joined unanimous Senate Democrats in voting for the cloture on the bill.

1 DAY AGO