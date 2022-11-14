Read full article on original website
Ranking the Democrats who could run for president in 2024
CORRECTION: President Biden will turn 80 later this month. An earlier version of this story included incorrect information. Democrats bracing for a brutal midterm election instead got a big surprise: Democratic candidates performed much more strongly than many had expected. The result will likely be one of the strongest performances...
10 Republicans most likely to be their party’s next presidential candidate
The moment Tuesday’s midterm elections conclude, attention will shift to the 2024 presidential race.
Ted Cruz refuses to acknowledge that President Joe Biden was legitimately elected
Nearly two years after former President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol and delayed certification of the 2020 election, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz still won’t say President Joe Biden was legitimately elected. During a confrontational appearance Monday on “The View,” the Texas Republican was grilled about his...
Bernie Sanders Is Once Again Asking His Party to Stop Screwing Up the Midterms
On Thursday, Bernie Sanders will hit the campaign trail to make his closing midterm pitch. He’ll go to states like Wisconsin, Nevada, and Pennsylvania — “to places where we think we could have the most impact,” he says. He’ll go to congressional districts where his party has given up, like South Texas. He’ll campaign on behalf of Senate candidates who aren’t planning on appearing alongside him. He’s going because, in the eyes of the 81-year-old progressive senator, his party is blowing its chance at midterms success. Democrats are letting Republicans win the messaging war on the economy — even though, as...
CBS reports Biden fears 'brutal' next year, GOP Congress going after his 'family'
CBS News reported that President Biden's inner circle says he is prepping for a "brutal" year of investigations if the Republicans win the House.
Trump Is Calling Republicans to Ask ‘How Many’ Times They’ll Impeach Biden
Donald Trump is calling his top allies in Congress to push for details on their plans for impeaching President Joe Biden and top administration officials, two sources with knowledge of the conversations tell Rolling Stone. Specifically, Trump in recent months has repeatedly asked “how many” times Republicans plan to impeach...
Biden calls potential House GOP probes, impeachment ‘almost comedy’
President Biden on Wednesday called impeachment threats from some House Republicans poised to take control of the chamber “almost comedy,” arguing that the American people are not interested in investigations into him and his family. “It was reported — whether it’s accurate or not, I’m not sure —...
Watch out, Hunter Biden? What voters predict a GOP House majority would do
Voters foresee mostly gridlock if Republicans win control of the House in the midterms, but three-fourths predict an inquiry into the president's son.
Democratic candidates want Jill Biden — not her 'polarizing' husband — on the campaign trail: report
Democrat campaigns across the country are requesting appearances from First Lady Jill Biden, but President Biden's own campaign schedule is shockingly slim.
Democratic voters in a competitive Virginia district say Biden should retire and their Republican counterparts want Trump to run
One of this year's most competitive House races is in Virginia's 7th district, just southwest of DC. Both Democratic and Republican voters told Insider abortion and the economy are their top issues. Some GOP voters insisted Trump won the 2020 election, while Democrats said they want younger leaders. As Republicans...
Midterm elections outlook darkens for Biden's White House
WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The White House has lowered its earlier optimism about the midterm elections and is now worried that Democrats could lose control of both chambers of Congress, administration officials say.
Republicans look to win back power in Congress, stop Biden
Energized Republicans are eager to claw back power in Congress, working to break the Democrats' one-party hold in Washington and putting the future of President Joe Biden's agenda at stake this Election Day.With the narrowly held House and an evenly split Senate, Democrats could easily see their fragile grasp on power slip as they face a new generation of Republican candidates. Charismatic outsiders and populists, many newcomers to public office who have become inspired by Donald Trump, promise to end Biden's once lofty ideas and launch investigations and oversight — even, potentially, impeachment of Biden. Tuesday brings the first...
Republicans win House majority on strength of gerrymandered districts and rebuke to Biden
When the 118th Congress convenes on 3 January, Republicans will control the House of Representatives for the first time in four years after meeting the required 218 seats necessary to form a majority in last week’s midterm elections.The GOP needed to gain just five seats held by Democrats to wrest control of the House from Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her caucus, and while a significant number of races remain uncalled, they have now won a majority of seats in the lower chamber, with many of the gains coming from gerrymandered districts drawn by Republican-controlled state legislatures.House Minority Leader Kevin...
Hunter, James Biden on the witness list if Republicans take control of the Senate
The Senate Judiciary Committee, with a GOP gavel, intends to seek testimony from Hunter Biden, James Biden, and their business associates as part of its oversight duties.
GOP Support for Trump 2024 Bid Drops as DeSantis Surges After Midterm: Poll
A new poll conducted after the midterm election shows GOP support for former President Donald Trump to be the Republican Party's 2024 presidential nominee dropping as the percentage backing Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis has increased substantially. Many Republicans and conservative media have blamed Trump for their party's relatively poor showing...
Elizabeth Warren touts Biden, offers Dems advice in NYT op-ed
"The 2022 midterms proved that Democrats can beat Republican extremism. Instead of capitulating to election deniers, we should keep fighting for working families." Although the midterm election cycle is drawing to a close, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is wasting no time as she tries to steer Democrats into the future and bolster support for President Biden.
What Keeping the Senate Means for Joe Biden's Presidency
Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won reelection on Saturday, meaning Democrats have the 50 seats needed for control of the upper chamber.
Are Dems Poised to Sweep the Midterms as Biden Approval Grows?
The economy, abortion rights, climate action, gun control, immigration, and Democracy itself top the list of voters’ concerns this midterm cycle. Analysts predict a record-breaking turn-out, and so far in early voting Democrats have led the voting. Now, with just a week to go, it appears that President Biden’s approval numbers are ticking up. President Biden has vowed to enshrine the right to a woman’s choice for abortion into federal law, if given even two more seats in the Senate.
NY1
Some newly elected New York Republicans not rushing to embrace Trump
Former President Donald Trump appears ready to launch another bid for president, promising an announcement on Tuesday. However, not all Republicans from New York — including some of those who just got elected to Congress in formerly Democratic seats — are racing to embrace him. Mike Lawler, in...
Biden Aide: 'MAGA Republican' Term Effective Strategy for Dems in Midterm
Anita Dunn said Sunday that the term "MAGA Republican" may help deter people from voting for things like election denial and not supporting abortion rights.
