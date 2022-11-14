ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Kevin McCarthy, GOP's choice for House speaker, faces challenge

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Rep. Kevin McCarthy earned the nod of House Republicans as their nominee for Speaker of the House, but not without a challenge within the party. House Republicans met behind closed doors Tuesday to vote for a nominee while the party is one seat away from taking a slim majority in the House. Republican leader Kevin McCarthy won the nomination as expected. What was unexpected was the resistance he faced from the most right-winged members of his party.
Business Insider

Marjorie Taylor Greene supports Kevin McCarthy's bid for House speaker, says it's a 'bad strategy' for fellow Republicans to challenge him

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday expressed support for Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's bid for House speaker as rumors swirl about the Republican conference's hard-line conservative wing mounting a challenge against him. "Well, I actually think that's a bad strategy when we're looking at having a very, razor-thin majority, with...
GEORGIA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

U.S. House GOP picks leadership team for next Congress: McCarthy, Scalise and Emmer

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans elected their slate of leaders for the 118th Congress on Tuesday, even though the party hadn’t yet secured the seats needed to take the majority come January.  The new leadership team emerged from several contested races decided during an hours-long secret ballot voting session, including a three-way campaign for whip […] The post U.S. House GOP picks leadership team for next Congress: McCarthy, Scalise and Emmer appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
The Independent

GOP wins slim House majority, complicating ambitious agenda

Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern.More than a week after Election Day, Republicans secured the 218th seat needed to flip the House from Democratic control. The full scope of the party’s majority may not be clear for several more days — or weeks — as votes in competitive races are still being counted. But...
GEORGIA STATE
KTEN.com

Republicans will win the House, CNN projects

Republicans will win the House of Representatives, CNN projects, in a victory that will fall short of their hopes of a "red wave" but thwart President Joe Biden's domestic agenda and will likely subject his White House to relentless investigations. The fact that the GOP finally passed the threshold of...
GEORGIA STATE
KTEN.com

Mitch McConnell Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky. Birth name: Addison Mitchell McConnell Jr. Marriages: Elaine Chao (1993-present); Sherrill Redmon (1968-1980, divorced) Children: with Sherrill Redmon: Porter; Claire; Eleanor. Education: University of Louisville, B.A., 1964; University of Kentucky, J.D., 1967. Religion:...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy