Read full article on original website
Related
coingeek.com
FTX’s new CEO John Ray reveals the extent of Sam Bankman-Fried’s malfeasance
FTX’s new chief executive officer has submitted a sworn statement to the bankruptcy court hearing FTX’s case, saying he has never seen such a “complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information which occurred here.”. The statement is made by John...
coingeek.com
Stiff regulation comes to India’s digital asset ecosystem following FTX’s collapse
The collapse of Terra back in May sparked heated discussions over the nature of regulations for India’s virtual asset industry, but FTX’s implosion appears to have sealed the fate of the sector. Industry participants are now bracing themselves for even tighter regulations from the relevant agencies, and areas...
coingeek.com
Genesis suspends withdrawals amid digital currency industry meltdown
Another domino has officially fallen in the digital currency crash sparked by FTX earlier this month. Confirming rumors that began earlier this week, Genesis Global Capital has suspended withdrawals. It’s the latest digital currency lending program to do so since Celsius Network, Voyager Digital, and others filed for bankruptcy in early 2022.
coingeek.com
Binance’s Changpeng Zhao just a pirate sailing Nouriel Roubini’s ‘seven C’s of crypto’
Binance boss Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao says he doesn’t care that famed economist Nouriel Roubini publicly called him “a walking time-bomb” who “should not be allowed to operate” his digital asset exchange. Speaking on a panel at the Abu Dhabi Finance Week confab on...
coingeek.com
The challenges of bringing the world on-chain at the ‘Blockchain in Business’ event
What services and efficiencies can blockchain deliver to businesses? That was the main question various academics and Bitcoin SV (BSV) entrepreneurs answered at today’s Blockchain in Business event in Sydney, Australia. The most important issues, presenters agreed, centered around keeping verifiable records on a permanent and trusted ledger—one that must have the ability to scale to meet the Big Data the world needs.
coingeek.com
Apple’s new job listings point to 3D metaverse world
Mark Zuckerberg’s foray into the metaverse, embodied by renaming his social media giant Meta (NASDAQ: META), has not worked out, and the company recently laid off 11,000 employees. This has done little to put off Apple, and as new job listings reveal, the company is delving deeper into augmented and virtual realities—but don’t expect the iPhone maker to ever call it a “metaverse.”
coingeek.com
US securities regulator sets new enforcement penalties record at $6.4B in 2022
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) set a new record in the fiscal year 2022, filing 760 enforcement actions and amassing $6.4 billion in penalties and remedies. In its announcement, the regulator revealed that of the 760, 462 were standalone actions, a 6.5% increase over the previous year. It also filed 169 follow-on administrative actions against individuals based on civil injunctions and criminal convictions, seeking to bar or suspend them from the securities markets.
coingeek.com
India gov’t won’t hinder startups from dabbling in Web3, digital assets, minister says
Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar has cleared the air over the legal status of Indian firms operating in the Web3 space. According to him, no law prevents companies from innovating in the virtual currency sector. Chandrasekhar disclosed with local publication Inc42 amid swirling speculation...
coingeek.com
‘We’re probably number one globally in blockchain’: Inside the Philippine Fintech Festival
The Philippines has become a global epicenter of blockchain and digital asset adoption, and during the recent Philippine Fintech Festival, leaders from Web3, fintech, and the Bitcoin industry delved into how the country can cement its place as a global blockchain hub. The Philippines is a global leader in blockchain...
coingeek.com
ASIC firm Canaan’s Q3 income plummets 90%
Chinese block reward mining and ASIC developer Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) recorded a 90% dip in its income in the third quarter of the year as the industry struggles in the bear market. In its recently-published earnings call, the Chinese firm revealed that it generated RMB978.2 million (US$137.5 million) in...
coingeek.com
Telangana gov’t partners with Reserve Bank of India for Web3.0 regulatory sandbox
Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary for IT at Telangana, has announced an association with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on the Web 3.0 Regulatory Sandbox at the Game Developers Conference. “Telangana’s Principal Secretary IT at India Game Developer Conference with great pleasure announced the partnership with the Reserve Bank of...
coingeek.com
Sony files patent to allow gamers to own in-game assets through NFTs
Video gaming giant Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. has made its patent public to allow gamers to own unique in-game collectibles pertaining to their favorite celebrities, activities, and eSports champions. The gaming conglomerate filed the patent in 2021 as a “system and method for tracking digital assets associated with video games”...
coingeek.com
Philippines: Securities regulator revokes Astrazion’s corporate registration due to fraud charges
The Philippines Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued a directive for the cancellation of the registrations of Astrazion Noble Task Community Foundation and Astrazion Global Holdings Philippines Inc. for offering unlicensed securities offerings. According to the securities regulator, the entities in question crossed the line “for soliciting investments from...
Comments / 0