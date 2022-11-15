The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) set a new record in the fiscal year 2022, filing 760 enforcement actions and amassing $6.4 billion in penalties and remedies. In its announcement, the regulator revealed that of the 760, 462 were standalone actions, a 6.5% increase over the previous year. It also filed 169 follow-on administrative actions against individuals based on civil injunctions and criminal convictions, seeking to bar or suspend them from the securities markets.

