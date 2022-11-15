Read full article on original website
Related
Congressional Hispanic Caucus welcomes new House members, reflects on Latino vote
The campaign arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus welcomed the highest number of Democratic Latino lawmakers elected to Congress, during a Friday event at the Democratic National Committee headquarters. CHC BOLD PAC chair, Democratic U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona, said continuing to reach out to Latino communities and young voters will be key to […] The post Congressional Hispanic Caucus welcomes new House members, reflects on Latino vote appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Yakima Herald Republic
Column: The rise of the MAGA Latino isn't real, but it could be in 2024
The hyped-up rise of the red-capped MAGA Latino, much like the “red wave,” failed to materialize in last week’s midterm elections. Despite the national media’s obsession with portraying Latinos as drifting toward the Republicans, exit polls from last week’s elections show that Latinos remain mostly aligned with Democrats. Young Latinos, one of the nation’s fastest-growing groups, are even more reliably blue.
Pence says he was 'surprised' that Republicans didn't win more seats in the midterm elections
"I would have liked to have seen a Republican majority in the Senate," Pence told host Margaret Brennan on the CBS News program "Face the Nation."
Comments / 0