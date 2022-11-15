Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Regional Weather for 11/19/22
Unseasonably cold weather continues across Northeast Oklahoma. Highs will only reach the mid 40s from Grand Lake through Miami. We are in for a very cold night tonight. Low temperatures will be in the upper teens with wind chill near 12. It will stay below average through the weekend, too. We do see a warming trend next week though. Highs will easily be in the 50s.
Northeast Oklahoma Regional Forecast 11-20-22
After starting out the day with record low temperatures in the middle and upper teens, a pleasant warm up is in store today, as temperatures just a few hundred feet above the ground are at least 10 to 15 degrees warmer than the frigid surface air mass. This much warmer air will begin to mix down to the surface through the morning hours. Additionally, as an area of high pressure slides just east of the Four States, in position over the mid Mississippi Valley; the low level flow will become southerly. The combination of this warm temperature advection and full sunshine should help us rise at least 5 to 6 degrees above Saturday’s maximum temperatures. Highs this afternoon should reach the middle and upper 40s. And, wind speeds won’t be as fast as yesterday’s strong northerly flow, so wind chill indices won’t be as punishing as what we experienced on Saturday. We will enjoy some rather decent weather heading into the Thanksgiving holiday, with a warming trend that will result in high temperatures in the lower 50s on Monday, middle 50s Tuesday, and close to 60 degrees on Wednesday. Skies should remain filled with sunshine through Tuesday, although strengthening southerly flow in advance of an upper trough on Wednesday may bring a few more clouds to the area; especially later in the day. Forecast uncertainty increases around Thanksgiving with computer model forecasts having difficulty with the possible formation of an upper level low over the Lower Mississippi Valley. At this time, it appears that there will be a few more clouds around on Thursday, and there is a small chance for a shower. This part of the forecast will come into better focus in the next couple days, as model forecasts resolve the strength and position of this system developing within the influence of the southern branch of the polar jet. A positive aspect concerning the Thursday through Sunday period, when holiday travel is at a maximum; is that it looks like temperatures will be a little too warm for any frozen precipitation.
Baxter Springs considers 4-day school week
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — A growing national trend for school districts could soon make it’s way to southeast Kansas. The Baxter Springs School District is considering moving to a four-day school week. Right now, they’re just gathering information and asking parents for their thoughts on the matter.
Kansas Gas Service bills will include fee for 2021 winter storm
Starting in December, Kansas Gas Service (KGS) customers will notice a new separate fee on their monthly bill that will increase the cost by about $5.
3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here are three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that you should absolutely visit if you happen to be in the area, because all of them are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
Light Snow Possible Tonight, No Accumulation
We are in for some cold weather headed into Friday. We will see the wind chill down in the teens for a few nights too. Light snow is possible but we’re not looking at accumulation. We start to warm up next week and for the holiday weekend. A front...
Kansas game wardens investigate poached antelope
LANE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas game wardens are investigating after they found two antelope that had been shot and laid out in a winter field. The animals were found over the weekend on the Lane/Ness county road just north of K-4 Highway in Lane County, game wardens said. One...
A Cold Weekend, Warmer Next Week
We are in for a very cold night tonight. Low temperatures will be in the upper teens with wind chill near 12. It will stay below average through the weekend, too. We do see a warming trend next week though. Highs will easily be in the 50s. Future cast shows...
Southeast KS man still missing after nearly three years
Cold case files website highlights several missing people in Kansas. INDEPENDENCE, Kan. — A cold case file from Southeast Kansas is highlighted by a website that tells the story of those who are still reported as missing or were murdered. The website, “The Vivid Faces of the Vanished,” tells the stories of missing and murdered minorities and real stories about everyday life situations. Their readers are invited to submit tips on cases, suggest new and cold cases, and submit their real-life stories to share. One recent post, called “What Happened To These Missing Adults And Children In Kansas” shares the story of Detreck Julian Foster, an Independence, Kansas man who went missing in April of 2020 at the age of 37.
Kansas, western Missouri at low risk for insufficient electrical supply this winter
The electrical grid that covers Kansas and western Missouri is expected to have plenty of power to keep up with demand this winter. But in the event of severe weather, the St. Louis area could be at risk. The North American Electric Reliability Corporation released its winter outlook Thursday assessing potential vulnerabilities to the grid. […] The post Kansas, western Missouri at low risk for insufficient electrical supply this winter appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
How bad will winter be this year? | Arctic Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Pre-season cold blasts have already brought rounds of snow and chilly air to Arkansas, but will this continue December, January, and February? How bad is winter 2022-2023 be?. Tap HERE for to track incoming snow. Every winter in the south brings swings from warm days to...
Christmas Parades in the Joplin-Southwest Missouri area
KSN/KODE — Hold on for deer life — there’s a lot going on in the Four States this season. Yule be sorry if you miss any of the festivities— it’s going to be lit. Not even the resting Grinch faces will be able to resist the most wonderful time of the year!
Southwest Kansas blanketed with snow
Much of Kansas has received at least some snowfall. Depths of 4 inches are common in southwest Kansas, with a 5-inch reading at Satanta in Haskell County. Wichita has recorded four-tenths of an inch
'Not just a flood, but a toxic flood': Lead mining waste sits in the same floodwaters as Northeast Oklahoma homes and businesses
But a threat looms ever present. It comes from the creek. “The people do not just get a flood,” Jim told her audience. “They get a toxic flood.”. Miami is the largest city in Ottawa County in Oklahoma’s northeastern corner. The area is dotted with closed lead and zinc mines. Before they closed in the 1960s, those mines generated massive piles of chat—leftover gravel from metal processing that wasn’t useful to sell but still contains high levels of heavy metals.
How will Kansas enforce marijuana ban as recreational sales begin in bordering Missouri?
As Missouri prepares to allow recreational marijuana sales, Kansas law enforcement agencies operating in the Kansas City area have no plans to change how they enforce their state’s total ban on the drug. “We are going to continue to enforce all state and local laws as they relate to...
Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?
We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
Snow and rain hit parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Rain is turning into snow in parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma Monday, Nov. 14. Snow is falling and spreading quickly across western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma as temperatures fall. Once temperatures fall in your neighborhood, expect some bursts of snow until roughly 10 p.m. The mountains are already coated in fresh snow and the snow bands are descending into lower elevations.
Baxter Springs enforcing seatbelt safety for state-wide campaign
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — A local police department is reminding Kansas residents to buckle-up. The Baxter Springs Police Department is enforcing seatbelt safety laws as an extra safety provision this time of year. With families driving to holiday dinners during a time when deer are active — it’s especially important to buckle-up. The “Safe Arrival” campaign is to remind families that arriving safely is better than not arriving at all.
Forecast: Nearing record cold for Friday, a slow warming trend for the weekend
A major shot of cold air will be heading our way and temperatures will be nearing record lows. A cold front will pass through Missouri late Thursday afternoon and some light snow flurries or snow showers will be possible. No accumulations of snow is expected in central Missouri, but we may see minor accumulations in southwest Missouri.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Arctic intrudes before warming ahead of Thanksgiving
Chilly temperatures that feel more like wintertime have persisted this week throughout the region. It has been a beautiful day as long as you bundle up while outdoors. The next cold front is marching our way. This will spark a few flurries and light snow showers in the northwest first...
