Read full article on original website
Related
fourstateshomepage.com
Northeast Oklahoma Regional Forecast 11-20-22
After starting out the day with record low temperatures in the middle and upper teens, a pleasant warm up is in store today, as temperatures just a few hundred feet above the ground are at least 10 to 15 degrees warmer than the frigid surface air mass. This much warmer air will begin to mix down to the surface through the morning hours. Additionally, as an area of high pressure slides just east of the Four States, in position over the mid Mississippi Valley; the low level flow will become southerly. The combination of this warm temperature advection and full sunshine should help us rise at least 5 to 6 degrees above Saturday’s maximum temperatures. Highs this afternoon should reach the middle and upper 40s. And, wind speeds won’t be as fast as yesterday’s strong northerly flow, so wind chill indices won’t be as punishing as what we experienced on Saturday. We will enjoy some rather decent weather heading into the Thanksgiving holiday, with a warming trend that will result in high temperatures in the lower 50s on Monday, middle 50s Tuesday, and close to 60 degrees on Wednesday. Skies should remain filled with sunshine through Tuesday, although strengthening southerly flow in advance of an upper trough on Wednesday may bring a few more clouds to the area; especially later in the day. Forecast uncertainty increases around Thanksgiving with computer model forecasts having difficulty with the possible formation of an upper level low over the Lower Mississippi Valley. At this time, it appears that there will be a few more clouds around on Thursday, and there is a small chance for a shower. This part of the forecast will come into better focus in the next couple days, as model forecasts resolve the strength and position of this system developing within the influence of the southern branch of the polar jet. A positive aspect concerning the Thursday through Sunday period, when holiday travel is at a maximum; is that it looks like temperatures will be a little too warm for any frozen precipitation.
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas Regional Weather for 11/18/22
Much colder weather has arrived… again… in Southeast Kansas. We might not even reach the freezing mark today. Cloudy skies and north winds are the story into this evening. Lows could fall into the upper teens overnight. Into the weekend we have yet another shot of cold air...
fourstateshomepage.com
Light Snow Possible Tonight, No Accumulation
We are in for some cold weather headed into Friday. We will see the wind chill down in the teens for a few nights too. Light snow is possible but we’re not looking at accumulation. We start to warm up next week and for the holiday weekend. A front...
KOCO
Looking at how much snow fell during winter storm Monday in Oklahoma
A winter storm moved through Oklahoma, leaving behind a lot of snow in the western part of the state. Below is a look at some of the snow total from across Oklahoma on Monday. KOCO 5 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says the winter storm produced what he and the weather team expected. Because the snow was so heavy, Damon says it will melt deep into the soil over the next couple of days.
KOCO
Snow in parts of Oklahoma causes issues for some drivers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Though it is much better Tuesday on the roads, some parts of Oklahoma saw snow on Monday, causing issues for some drivers. KOCO 5 meteorologist Sabrina Bates spoke with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol about what they saw on Monday. Watch the video player above for the...
fourstateshomepage.com
Christmas Parades in the Joplin-Southwest Missouri area
KSN/KODE — Hold on for deer life — there’s a lot going on in the Four States this season. Yule be sorry if you miss any of the festivities— it’s going to be lit. Not even the resting Grinch faces will be able to resist the most wonderful time of the year!
Arkansas hunter's death has experts urging caution this deer season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's deer season, and for many, the sport is all in good fun— but it can also be a dangerous game with hazards that can sneak up on hunters. Those hazards include a danger that recently killed a man in Johnson County. According to...
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri researchers test wastewater for the flu
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Researchers in Missouri have been testing wastewater for spikes of COVID-19 for nearly three years, but could the samples also be tested for the flu?. Missouri is reporting more than 4,000 flu cases. Normally, the state doesn’t see those numbers until late December. With the current “tripledemic,” RSV [respiratory syncytial virus], influenza and COVID-19, are there any detectors in your wastewater that could warn the state of possible spikes?
fourstateshomepage.com
MoDOT director cites pay as reason for high turnover in department
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation is losing roughly 60 employees a month, and most of them who leave say it’s because of pay. Missouri has some of the lowest paid state workers in the country. Back in January, employees received a 2% raise, then a few months later, the General Assembly approved a 5.5% cost of living adjustment. The head of the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) said it’s still not enough.
fourstateshomepage.com
Southeast KS man still missing after nearly three years
Cold case files website highlights several missing people in Kansas. INDEPENDENCE, Kan. — A cold case file from Southeast Kansas is highlighted by a website that tells the story of those who are still reported as missing or were murdered. The website, “The Vivid Faces of the Vanished,” tells the stories of missing and murdered minorities and real stories about everyday life situations. Their readers are invited to submit tips on cases, suggest new and cold cases, and submit their real-life stories to share. One recent post, called “What Happened To These Missing Adults And Children In Kansas” shares the story of Detreck Julian Foster, an Independence, Kansas man who went missing in April of 2020 at the age of 37.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love to eat burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Visit Oklahoma’s Wildest Christmas Light Display
Thanksgiving is next Thursday, the 2022 holiday season is officially upon us! If you're looking for some family festive fun and would like to get into the spirit of the season visit Oklahoma's wildest Christmas Light Display. It's an amazing drive-through and walk-through Christmas experience with lights and more!. SCROLL...
fourstateshomepage.com
Senior SNAP benefits available to those on a fixed income
JOPLIN, Mo. — When you’re living on a fixed income, it can be a challenge to put enough food on the table, especially when food prices keep increasing. However, financial help is available for many Missouri seniors, but many may not know about it. There’s a good chance...
okcfox.com
Kingpin found guilty of sending over 2,000 pounds of meth to Oklahoma, Missouri
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A federal jury convicted a California drug kingpin of directing a continuing criminal enterprise by organizing and directing at least three separate methamphetamine conspiracies in Oklahoma and Missouri, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing...
4 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and tourists, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
fourstateshomepage.com
300 books banned at Missouri schools over new law, more rules could follow
ST. LOUIS – Missouri has issued bans on nearly 300 books in schools since a new law took effect in August. PEN America, a national nonprofit that aims to protect freedom of expression, released findings Wednesday and compiled a list of 297 books recently banned at Missouri school libraries.
readfrontier.org
Even with millions in outside spending, an Oklahoma Democrat couldn’t win a statewide race. Now what?
With former Republican Joy Hofmeister running for governor, Oklahoma Democrats thought 2022 was their year, but it wasn’t. Oklahoma Democrats have until now focused the majority of their resources on unwinnable governor’s races at the expense of down-ticket candidates who have better chances of success. Republicans have dominated...
Who Owns The Most Land In Oklahoma?
If you've driven anywhere in Oklahoma, it's hard not to notice the sheer amount of farm and ranch land lining every highway in this state. Even though the Sooner State is thought of mostly as a crop-producing farm state, we appear on a few top-5 lists for animal production. While...
KOCO
OSBI: Man kills 6-year-old, injures woman before turning gun on himself in southeastern Oklahoma
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. — Law enforcement is investigating after authorities say a 22-year-old man killed a 6-year-old boy and injured a woman before taking his own life Monday morning in southeastern Oklahoma. Around 7:35 a.m. Monday, the Choctaw County Sheriff's Office received calls about a shooting along Highway 147....
Can You Believe This Gorgeous Restaurant is Located in a Small Texas Town?
Texas is full of amazing food all across the state. We have iconic Tex Mex, barbeque, and so much more that is to die for. While small towns throughout the Lone Star state have their hidden gems, most exceptional and travel-worthy establishments are often found in the larger cities like Dallas, Austin, San Antonia, and Houston. However, that isn’t always the case.
Comments / 1