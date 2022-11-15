Read full article on original website
WA sees higher voter turnout but a drop east of the Cascades
A lot of factors go into election victories – from a candidate’s story to the money spent to promote a vision. But in the end, election results come down to the math of turnout: who voted and who didn’t. Case in point: Washington’s 2022 midterm elections, which...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: We need ideas that'll throw LOOPs, LOOFs for a loop
To the editor — I admit it. I am a LOOF. (Local Opinionated Old Fart) LOOFs like me have opinions on everything Yakima should do to (choose one): 1) Always stay the same, or 2) Get back to the good ol’ days. We think in binary, seeing only...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima jails struggle to book inmates in special housing
YAKIMA, Wash. - Since the pandemic restrictions lifted, the Yakima County Jail and Yakima City Jail have seen their general populations decline. However, they continue to see a big need for booking inmates into special housing. Special housing is housing separate from the rest of the jail or prison population....
Yakima Co. Sheriff hiring deputies for ProAct team, traffic detective to reduce crime
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is working on a new approach to reduce crime by creating a ProAct team aimed at addressing minor issues before they turn into major crimes. “By lowering the crime rate, you get new people to want to move here, business gets better, the tax base grows economically, the entire county is...
Yakima Herald Republic
Community profile: Granger aims to add amenities as it keeps small-town, family focus
GRANGER — Ryan Stonemetz steps out of his house and onto a barren plot of land just off the Interstate 82 exit for Granger. A handful of barns and trailers dot the scene in front of him. Where many saw empty land next to a highway, Stonemetz saw a chance to bring in new business and opportunity.
Yakima Herald Republic
Winter homeless shelter to reopen in Toppenish
A collaborative effort will allow a winter weather shelter to open for people experiencing homelessness in the Lower Yakima Valley. For the fourth straight season, a low-barrier, 24-hour shelter will operate from Dec. 1 through March 31 at 508 W. First Ave. in Toppenish, providing a warm, safe place to stay during the cold winter months, said Mike Kay, CEO of Yakima’s Camp Hope.
Yakima Herald Republic
IN BASKET: Six join Farm Workers medical-dental clinic staff
The Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic’s Yakima Medical-Dental facility has added new staff:. Dr. Burton Masem, a primary care provider, received his doctor of medicine degree from George Washington University in Washington, D.C. Dr. Don Nguyen, a primary care provider, received his doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from Pacific...
Yakima Herald Republic
Second suspect in Yakima Inn homicide in custody
Yakima police have arrested the second suspect in a recent homicide at the Yakima Inn. Cesar Jaime Sanchez, 41, of Yakima was arrested Thursday by members of YPD’s gang unit, U.S. Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms agents and deputy U.S. marshals, police spokesperson Yvette Inzunza said. Sanchez was wanted on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and witness intimidation in the Oct. 21 death of Angelica Elaine Aguilar at the Yakima Inn.
nbcrightnow.com
Alleged burglars actually victims of scam in Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- On the night of November, 17, Ellensburg Police responded to reports of a burglary in progress on Pfenning Road. The homeowner was out of town, but saw two people enter his house on his home security camera. A neighbor confirmed by telephone that two people were inside the home.
Toppenish winter weather shelter will open this year thanks to YVFWC
TOPPENISH, Wash. — After months of uncertainty, Camp Hope director Mike Kay said the Toppenish winter weather shelter will be able to open this year, thanks to funding from Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic. “They’ve been more than generous,” Kay said. YVFWC already donates the use of the shelter space, which they own, as well as paying for the utilities....
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakama Nation's 'deadliest intersection' to be monitored with new technology
A new sensor at the intersection of Larue Road and U.S. Highway 97 will provide more information to improve traffic safety in what can be a dangerous part of the Yakima Valley. Yakama Nation’s Department of Natural Resources collaborated with the University of Washington’s Smart Transportation Applications and Research Lab...
KIMA TV
Firefighters are in a heated competition this month for best and worst mustache
YAKIMA -- Local fire fighters are taking 'No shave November' seriously as they put away their razors to see who can grow the best, and worst mustache. Sunnyside and Yakima Fire District #5 started this competition last year. This year, firefighters across the valley, and even down in the tri-cities...
kpq.com
Fake Country Singer Scammer Convinces Two People to Rob Ellensburg Home
A scammer claiming to be a famous country singer nearly convinced two people in unknowingly robbing an Ellensburg home. On Thursday night, Ellensburg Police Officers responded to a burglary on Pfenning Road after a homeowner reported seeing two suspects entering their home through a surveillance camera. Officers later learned that...
Yakima Herald Republic
Former Yakima clerk now liaison for Americans' security at World Cup
A former Yakima County Commissioners clerk will be among those watching World Cup matches inside a joint operations center at Qatar’s U.S. Embassy. Melissa Paul and her husband never intended to leave Yakima, their home of 14 years, let alone move halfway across the world during a global pandemic. But after he accepted a position at the small Middle Eastern country’s embassy in 2020, she saw a posting for a job as the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service liaison for the World Cup.
Yakima Herald Republic
Turkey drive on Monday, turkey trot planned Thursday in Yakima
As Thanksgiving approaches, organizations in Yakima County including Second Harvest and Camp Prime Time are setting up events that aim to make the holiday a more enjoyable time for everyone. Second Harvest will have its annual turkey drive in Yakima from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday at State Fair Park,...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima man convicted in 2019 homicide pleads guilty to federal firearms charge
A Yakima man previously sentenced to time served in a 2019 homicide has pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge. Clyde Isaac Kelly, 22, entered a guilty plea to a single count of being a felon in possession of a firearm in U.S. District Court Wednesday as part of a plea agreement. In return, prosecutors will recommend a prison sentence of at least one year and no longer than 21 months, according to court documents.
Speeding in Yakima? You’ve Been Warned by YPD
Yakima Police Officers are busy all day chasing calls for service but they're also charged with traffic control. Every Tuesday Yakima Police update the numbers from the patrols and so far they're not showing any decreases. Since the beginning of the month officers have so far made 1,997 traffic stops and issued 855 citations. During those stops Officers arrested 31 people for driving under the influence and investigated 64 collisions, 31 the result of drivers running a red light.
nbcrightnow.com
Jordan Torres family holds vigil to honor his memory
TOPPENISH, Wash. - Friends and family gathered at an abandoned house near the intersection of Progressive Road and Mckinley Road on Friday to honor the memory of Jordan Torres. Torres was shot and killed last weekend and found on the side of the road in front of the house on...
Yakima Herald Republic
PHOTOS: The community of Granger
From its famous dinosaur sculptures to its deep agricultural roots, people take pride in being from Granger. The city’s residents are looking to expand on that history and move Granger toward the future.
Yakima Police Following Leads But Still No Sign of Missing Boy
He's been missing since September 10 and still no sign whatsoever about what happened to a 5 year old boy from Yakima. Yakima Police say Lucian Mungia was last seen by his father in the play area at Sarge Hubbard Park. Police say as the search continues there's still no sign of any foul play and they have no answer as to what happened to the boy.
