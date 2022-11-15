A former Yakima County Commissioners clerk will be among those watching World Cup matches inside a joint operations center at Qatar’s U.S. Embassy. Melissa Paul and her husband never intended to leave Yakima, their home of 14 years, let alone move halfway across the world during a global pandemic. But after he accepted a position at the small Middle Eastern country’s embassy in 2020, she saw a posting for a job as the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service liaison for the World Cup.

