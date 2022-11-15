Read full article on original website
Ethicality Has Developed a Tool to Help Make Impactful and Ethical Shopping Decisions
SALT LAKE CITY - November 19, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Consumers have grown increasingly concerned about the influence and power of large unethical companies. Few people feel comfortable supporting businesses that employ children, blatantly disregard laws, or pollute our beautiful Earth. But the overwhelming majority of people lack the information needed to determine which companies are deserving of our dollars and which companies they should avoid at all costs. To make matters worse, the information on the ethical nature of these companies that has been compiled is either expensive, hard to find or is geared specifically towards investors. This leaves the average consumer bereft of vital information to make informed shopping decisions. Ethicality is a brand new business here to give consumers the tools and information necessary to make informed and ethical shopping decisions.
Marketing Monsters Academy Announces Enrollment into its Training Academy Designed to Empower and Equip Introvert Women Coaches, Consultants, and Virtual Assistants
Marketing Monsters Academy will be enrolling Introvert women coaches, consultants, and virtual assistants who want to grow their business through proven business and marketing strategies starting in January 2023. Starting and growing an online coaching, consulting, or virtual assistance business as an Introvert can be a challenge. Trying to force...
NI Company Everun To Build £50m In Renewable Assets Creating 25 New Specialised Jobs
A renewable future is the only future for NI says local business. Belfast, UK, 20th November 2022, ZEXPRWIRE, Northern Ireland renewables experts Everun are set to support investment in excess of £50m in wind and solar across the country over the next three years. The announcement comes as world leaders met at COP27 in Egypt last week.
Naturally Splendid Management Update
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2022 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) announces that Mr. George Ragogna will be stepping down as CFO and a Member of the Board of Directors effective immediately. Mr. Ragogna will remain with the Company as...
China-hifi-Audio Provides Willsenton And Reisong Brand Audiophile Tube Amplifiers with Superior Performance And High Quality Standards
China-hifi-Audio sells high-quality audiophile tube amplifiers to ensure customers get the best possible listening and watching experience. China-Hifi-Audio sells high-quality audiophile tube amplifiers. The store offers professional sound systems to ensure customers get the perfect sound and even provides a warranty for purchasing the systems. All of their audiophile tube amplifiers are certified by world-renowned certification bodies. With this certification, customers can be confident that the sound systems they purchase will perform as designed. All of their sound systems are made to be one of a kind and are also functional. The store also uses a fast, efficient delivery method so that its products can be delivered promptly and safely. They offer their clients a 1-year warranty in addition to their high-quality standards. Their sound systems are suited to different kinds of environments, including professional settings and residential environments. The main idea behind this business is to work towards the best possible sound experience through innovative technologies targeted at specific user preferences.
