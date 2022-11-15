Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Discord users can now link their Crunchyroll accounts
Crunchyroll is the latest media company to add “Rich Presence,” the “Now Playing” functionality that automatically displays the video you’re watching, the game you’re playing, the song you’re listening to, etc. Discord users can also link their accounts for Reddit, Steam, TikTok, Twitter, Spotify, Facebook, Twitch, YouTube, PlayStation Network and Xbox, among others.
TechCrunch
Patreon competitor Fanfix launches ‘SuperLink,’ a link-in-bio platform aimed at Gen Z creators
Fanfix previously partnered with various link-in-bio companies, including Koji, Beacons and Hoo.bee. However, the company says many of its creators requested Fanfix build its own version of the feature. It adds that 90% of its referrals come from link-in-bio links or swipe-ups from Instagram and Snapchat. More creators are looking for a way to connect audiences across all their social media platforms and, of course, promote their paywalled content.
TechCrunch
Pick your poison: Recruitment or retention?
This week, Alex and Natasha discussed the latest and greatest of this consuming news cycle. Our goal with the episode, as always, is to go beyond what you may see in a 140-character-take on [insert big story here]. And in today’s recording? That wasn’t hard at all. We...
TechCrunch
Google introduces Workspaces Spaces Chats conversations summaries
The issue is, of course, that while Chats in Spaces are perfectly good for conversations, in larger Workspaces these Chats conversations can be difficult to keep up with unless you’re always checking your Spaces for new conversations in Chats. You know the drill — you log into your Workspace,...
TechCrunch
The latest in Plaid’s payments push
Hey, hey, Mary Ann here, feeling all sorry for myself because I have COVID for the first time when I should be grateful that it took so long for me to get it, right? Thankfully you can’t catch my germs through a computer or phone screen. I’ll be okay but as a result…you’re stuck with another slightly abbreviated version of this newsletter! Huge credit to, and gratitude for, TechCrunch’s Kyle Wiggers, who once again saved the day by writing up all the blurbs (and there were many to cover) here. Kyle, you’re the best.
TechCrunch
BrightDrop is tracking $1 billion revenue in 2023
The company, which launched in 2021 and was incubated at the automaker’s global innovation center, said reaching the financial milestone would make it one of the quickest tech startups to reach unicorn status, ahead of Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft, and Tesla, which took five or more years to reach their first billion.
TechCrunch
Fiat CEO teases subscriptions, car-sharing for all-electric 500e launch in US
The exec did not rule out limiting the 500e’s U.S. launch entirely to subscriptions come early 2024, saying: “Maybe you will never have a price. Maybe it will just be usership. Maybe there will be there will be a combination of both.”. The executive added cryptically, “There will...
TechCrunch
Can gaming resurrect the NFT market? OpenSea thinks so
The digital assets, better known by the acronym “NFTs,” saw their stock rise during the 2021-era crypto boom. NFTs became synonymous with neo-wealth bubbling up from the blockchain economy, as a number of image collections that employed the digital asset format reached pop-culture status and eye-watering prices. However,...
TechCrunch
Amazon layoffs begin, Ticketmaster can’t handle Taylor Swift, and much of Twitter HQ quits
(There won’t be a newsletter next Saturday because I’ll be off being thankful/eating leftovers/being thankful for leftovers, but we’ll be back to our regularly scheduled programming the weekend after.) If you read last week’s edition, you’ll notice some echoes here: more layoffs, more FTX drama, and more...
TechCrunch
Ransomware is a global problem that needs a global solution
Our optimism was short-lived. Despite this action, 2022 looks set to top last year as the worst year on record for ransomware attacks; a recent report shows that attacks have increased by 80% year-over-year and that the cybercriminals responsible for these attacks have easily dodged law enforcement action by taking advantage of ransomware as a service, or by simply rebranding.
TechCrunch
FCC orders ISPs to show broadband ‘nutrition labels’ with all fees and limits
“Our rules will require that broadband nutrition labels are fully displayed when a consumer is making a purchasing decision. That means consumers will have simple, easy-to-read facts about price, speed, data allowances, and other aspects of high-speed internet service up front,” said Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in a statement accompanying the decision.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: TAM takedown, green card layoffs, when to ignore investor advice
Several months later, we’ve since learned that cutting marketing budgets doesn’t make early-stage startups healthier, but it is a great way for VCs to reduce burn rates across their entire portfolio. As Rebecca Szkutak reported this week, SaaS startups that ignored this advice outperformed the ones that followed...
TechCrunch
Ok, I take back what I said about tech layoffs
Well, that didn’t take long. In late October, I wrote about how the tide is shifting on tech layoffs, highlighting that 70% of layoffs that happened this year were conducted over the summer. In fact, using layoffs.fyi data, I claimed that the fall was shaping up to be far less gruesome in terms of net new events and people impacted.
TechCrunch
VCs dish on why food tech investment was so light in Q3, while SAVRpak bags freshness deal with Jüsto
Sure, there have been some bigger deals in the third quarter, for example Meati Foods grabbing $150 million for its mushroom root-based meat (still the best alternative protein food photo I have seen since I started covering this sector two years ago). Planted also took in $72 million for its whole cuts of vegan chicken, and Oatside, Singapore’s first oat milk product, raised $65 million.
TechCrunch
Hyundai launches home charging ecosystem as part of EV push
Hyundai Home, the automaker calls it, incorporates solar panels, energy storage and EV charging for Hyundai owners. Hyundai announced a partnership with Electrum, a solar panel, home battery and heat pump installer, which will help customers in 16 states find the right power installers and systems for their EV charging needs. With the new partnership, consumers in Arizona, California, Colorado. Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, and Washington can now work with Electrum advisors to find the best and most affordable power solutions for them.
TechCrunch
Pitch Deck Teardown: Sateliot’s $11.4M Series A deck
The company shared its pitch deck with us to take a deeper look, and so we will! Here’s the good and the bad of this high-flying space deck. We’re looking for more unique pitch decks to tear down, so if you want to submit your own, here’s how you can do that.
TechCrunch
Autonomous delivery startup Nuro lays off 20% of workforce
Several Nuro employees also posted on Twitter and LinkedIn this morning that they had been affected by the layoffs. In the email viewed by TechCrunch, co-founders Jiajun Zhu and Dave Ferguson informed employees they would receive an update later this morning letting them know if they are impacted by this layoff and with information on next steps.
TechCrunch
India proposes permitting cross-border data transfers with certain countries in new privacy bill
The nation’s IT ministry published a draft of the proposed rules (PDF), called the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2022, on Friday for public consultation. It will hear views from the public until December 17. “The purpose of this Act is to provide for the processing of digital personal...
TechCrunch
Jumia to cut products and overhead as new management chases profits
On the call, Dufay was quick to emphasize why the e-commerce giant’s supervisory board decided to install new management, stressing that Jumia’s approach to turning a profit after half a decade of successive losses on the NYSE (as Africa’s first publicly traded company) required more deliberate execution and a return to basic e-commerce fundamentals.
TechCrunch
China’s EV upstart Nio switches on power-swap station in Sweden
When it comes to charging, Nio differentiates itself from its rivals by offering swappable batteries, which are upgradable and charge a monthly subscription fee, on top of the traditional plug-and-charge model. In its home market China, Nio’s battery-swapping systems are popping up around trendy malls and office highrises, and it’s taken the novel concept to a noticeable scale. As of November 6, the company had installed 1,200 of these swapping stations across China. The idea is to enable EV charging as fast as refueling a petrol car.
Comments / 0