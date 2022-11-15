ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Forget Brian Kelly and Josh Heupel, Kirby Smart should be the SEC Coach of the Year

By Abe Gordon, Morning Show W John Hugh
 5 days ago

There's no shortage of great stories in the SEC this season and because of that the SEC Coach of the Year Award is going to be difficult to predict between LSU's Brian Kelly and Tennessee's Josh Heupel.

Despite the unexpected rises of those schools, DawgNation's Mike Griffith still feels that the real SEC Coach of the Year is Kirby Smart.

"Kirby Smart lost more talent than any coach in history. There's never been a coach that lost 15 NFL Draft picks, 13 players to the portal, and 4 of his assistant coaches and come back #1. They guy had to do a complete overhaul of his football team," declared Mike Griffith.

"Josh Heupel inherited Hooker and Hyatt, those guys were on the roster when he got there. Kelly's done a good job, but isn't the objective to win? To be number one," questions Griffith.

In his first year at LSU Brian Kelly has directed the Tigers to a win against Alabama and the SEC West title and a berth in the SEC Title Game, and Josh Heupel has taken Tennessee to #1 overall, has a Heisman candidate, and could still make the College Football Playoffs.

Community Policy