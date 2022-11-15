ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmer donates 2 trees for West Virginia holiday display

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A farmer has donated two trees for West Virginia’s holiday display at the state Capitol.

Jim Rockis gave the Canaan firs from his property in Morgantown, the office of Gov. Jim Justice said in a news release.

The donated trees were growing too tall and needed to be cut down due to power lines nearby. A local businessman cut down and transported the trees to Charleston on Monday. The trees will be decorated with lights, which will be turned on Dec. 3 during Joyful Night, the state’s annual holiday celebration, the statement said.

“When you think of the perfect Christmas tree to be displayed at our State Capitol that reflects what it means to be a West Virginian, you can’t find a better choice than a Canaan Fir,” Rockis said.

