England: John Barnes On James Maddison, Who Should Play Right-Back & How Southgate Will Set-Up
Liverpool and England legend John Barnes has provided his verdict on England's right-back dilemma, how England should set-up and how to get the best out of James Maddison.
Ecuador stifles Qatar in World Cup opener
Enner Valencia scored two first-half goals and Ecuador defeated host Qatar 2-0 in the opening game of the 2022 World
What to watch for when you are watching the World Cup: Essential reads for on and off the field
Whether you call it “soccer” or “football,” the beautiful game is enjoyed by fans around the world. And every four years, it is celebrated in a monthlong spectacle: the World Cup. This time around, proceedings will start on Nov. 20 in host nation Qatar – something...
BBC
Warrington goalkeeper Tony Thompson sent off after confronting fan who urinated in his bottle
A non-league goalkeeper says he was sent off for reacting to a fan who urinated in his water bottle during an FA Trophy tie. Warrington Town keeper Tony Thompson, 28, squirted the Guiseley fan after drinking from the bottle. It led to him receiving a red card an hour into...
BBC
Grand Slam of Darts: Raymond van Barneveld beats Gerwyn Price to reach semi-finals
Raymond van Barneveld rolled back the years to beat reigning champion Gerwyn Price 16-13 in the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam of Darts. Wales' Price, 37, was looking to win his fourth title in five years at the Aldersley Leisure Village. Dutchman Van Barneveld came back from 8-3 down to...
BBC
DP World Tour Championship: Rory McIlroy ends year as European number one; Jon Rahm claims title
-20 J Rahm (Spa); -18 T Hatton (Eng), A Noren (Swe); -16 R McIlroy (NI); -13 T Fleetwood (Eng), M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -11 R Hoejgaard (Den), A Meronk (Pol); -10 A Arnaus (Spa), J Campillo (Spa) Selected others: -7 C Syme (Sco); -6 S Horsfield (Eng), R Ramsay (Sco); -4...
BBC
Newcastle: Historic images show 'how we used to live'
Amateur historian Fiona Kay spent three years scouring and scanning thousands of pictures from a library archive covering the history of Newcastle and North East England. Ahead of a book festival talk on her findings, she has shared some of her favourite images with the BBC. Deep in the bowels...
