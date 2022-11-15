Arda Cataltepe ’23 Remembered as a ‘Compassionate’ and ‘Mission-Driven’ Leader and Friend

Read full article on original website
Elif Batuman ’99 Talks ‘The Idiot’ and Writing Process at Humanities Event
The author Elif Batuman ’99, whose book "The Idiot" was a finalist for the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction, spoke at Emerson Hall on Thursday. By Julian J. Giordano. Hundreds gathered in Emerson Hall Thursday to hear American author Elif Batuman ’99 and Harvard English professor Beth Blum in a conversation hosted by Harvard’s Mahindra Humanities Center.
Guide to Harvard for Yalies
Yalies — welcome to Harvard! It’s that time of the year when bulldogs and crimsons (?) get together to tailgate and watch some mediocre football together. Let’s face it, college campuses are confusing. At last year’s game, I felt completely lost in New Haven — why was the stadium so far away? Why are all the buildings so much more hawkish than Harvard’s? Why was everyone staring at my “yuck fale” hat? All this to say that a guide to Yale would have been helpful. So, if you are a bulldog feeling a bit lost in Cambridge, read through this ultimate guide to Harvard, catered completely to you.
Students Decry College Restrictions on Harvard-Yale Tailgating
The official Harvard-Yale tailgate for the 138th iteration of The Game will take place Saturday morning on Mignone Field. By Timothy R. O'Meara. In the week leading up to the much-anticipated return of The Game to Harvard Stadium, students have reported confusion and disappointment with College restrictions on tailgating. Only...
How to Slay Harvard-Yale When It's Not at Your Beloved Yale Bowl
Let’s be real. You’ve been planning your outfit since the last Harvard-Yale. You’ve been prepping your Liquid IV. You’ve had the route planned. It’s pretty easy to slay the biggest game day of the year when you’re vibing at your beloved Yale Bowl — but what about when you’re wandering around Cambridge, lost and drunk out of your mind, and someone tells you to “Roll Tasty Basty”? Yeah, that’s what I thought. We’re here to help.
The Case for Conservative Faculty
Jacob M. Miller ’25, a Crimson Editorial editor, is a Mathematics concentrator in Lowell House. His column “Diary from an Echo Chamber” appears on alternate Thursdays. In an interview with The Crimson earlier this year, one of Harvard’s most prominent conservative thinkers, Harvey C. Mansfield ’53, argued that the Faculty of Arts and Sciences has not hired a conservative in at least a decade. Anyone who has taken a course with Mansfield knows how the 91-year-old political philosophy professor despises the University administration. Yet Mansfield’s complaints aren’t just those of an old crank mourning the loss of the Harvard of 1953 — rather, they reflect the very real and disturbing decline of ideological diversity at this school.
