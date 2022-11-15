Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Supplemental Propane Assistance Going to Some WVa Families
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Several thousand West Virginia families will receive a supplemental payment to help with propane heating expenses this winter. An automatic payment of $72 will go to residents who used propane for heating and who received a regular Low Income Energy Assistance Program payment last winter, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said this week. Payments are expected to be issued by Monday, the agency said.
Editorial Roundup: South Dakota
Yankton Press & Dakotan. November 14, 2022. Editorial: IM27 Loses This Time, But Problems Remain. Perhaps it only seemed like a little trolling last week when, on the day after South Dakota’s recreational marijuana measure, Initiated Measure 27 (IM27), was defeated at the polls, a spokesman for Protecting South Dakota Kids, which opposed the measure, triumphantly declared in a press release, “The will of the people spoke.”
Oregon Gov. Brown Tests Positive for COVID-19
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Saturday she and her husband Dan have tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from Vietnam. “We are recuperating at home and, while this changes our Thanksgiving plans, we are grateful for effective vaccines and boosters that are helping ensure our symptoms don’t become serious,” she said Saturday afternoon on Twitter.
Democrats Win Enough for Narrow Pennsylvania House Majority
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats won a suburban Philadelphia state House race Friday, giving them barely enough seats to take the chamber majority after 12 years, although two of their reelected incumbents also won higher offices and a third died in October. The Associated Press called the race Friday...
