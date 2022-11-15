ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Kyrie Irving claims he was ‘misinterpreted and misunderstood’ ahead of return to Nets

For much of this week, it’s been reported that Brooklyn Nets’ guard Kyrie Irving could return from his team-issued suspension as early as Sunday’s home game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The team handed Irving an indefinite suspension (but one of at least five games) Nov. 3, a week after he promoted an antisemitic film on Read more... The post Kyrie Irving claims he was ‘misinterpreted and misunderstood’ ahead of return to Nets appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
