San Francisco, CA

ESPN

Curry scores 50 points, but Suns beat Warriors 130-119

PHOENIX -- — Devin Booker stepped back for a 3-pointer in the closing minute of the third quarter as Golden State's Stephen Curry gamely tried to stay with him, putting a hand in his face. Booker made the shot anyway as a frustrated Curry dropped his head. No matter...
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr offers apology before key Warriors rotation change

Lost amid James Wiseman’s G-League assignment is what the former No. 2 overall pick’s stay in Santa Cruz actually means for the Golden State Warriors this season. Draymond Green and Kevon Looney split all available minutes at center once Golden State returned from its winless five-game road trip, with Steve Kerr even starting Jordan Poole for Looney in the second half of his team’s win over the Sacramento Kings on November 7th. That changed in the Warriors’ blowout victory over the San Antonio Spurs, a likely reflection of playing on the second leg of a back-to-back more than any indication of additional rotation changes to come.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

Potential of Warriors' youngsters gives Klay 'butterflies'

Despite the early 2022-23 NBA season struggles, Klay Thompson still is excited thinking about the potential the Warriors' young players have. Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and James Wiseman all were expected to play significant minutes off the bench this season for the Warriors, and all three have experienced early-season struggles through Golden State's first 14 games.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theScore

Warriors sending Wiseman to G League

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr announced Tuesday that center James Wiseman is being sent to the club's G League affiliate, according to ESPN's Kendra Andrews. Wiseman's stint with the Santa Cruz Warriors could last up to 10 days. The 21-year-old was informed of the decision Sunday, Kerr added.
SANTA CRUZ, CA

