Golden State Warriors Make A Shocking Roster Move
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr announced that James Wiseman will be assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors.
Proposed 3-Team Trade Involving The Lakers, Warriors, And Jazz: Draymond Green To The Lakers, Warriors Get Jordan Clarkson
This trade idea could be a huge move to help the Lakers, Warriors, and Jazz get what they want.
Steve Kerr's Bold Quote After The Warriors Lost To The Suns
Steve Kerr met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Phoenix Suns.
ESPN
Curry scores 50 points, but Suns beat Warriors 130-119
PHOENIX -- — Devin Booker stepped back for a 3-pointer in the closing minute of the third quarter as Golden State's Stephen Curry gamely tried to stay with him, putting a hand in his face. Booker made the shot anyway as a frustrated Curry dropped his head. No matter...
Steve Kerr offers apology before key Warriors rotation change
Lost amid James Wiseman’s G-League assignment is what the former No. 2 overall pick’s stay in Santa Cruz actually means for the Golden State Warriors this season. Draymond Green and Kevon Looney split all available minutes at center once Golden State returned from its winless five-game road trip, with Steve Kerr even starting Jordan Poole for Looney in the second half of his team’s win over the Sacramento Kings on November 7th. That changed in the Warriors’ blowout victory over the San Antonio Spurs, a likely reflection of playing on the second leg of a back-to-back more than any indication of additional rotation changes to come.
3 reasons why Jordan Poole should request a trade from the Golden State Warriors
Despite only starting in three of his first 14 games, Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole continues to show that
NBC Sports
Potential of Warriors' youngsters gives Klay 'butterflies'
Despite the early 2022-23 NBA season struggles, Klay Thompson still is excited thinking about the potential the Warriors' young players have. Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and James Wiseman all were expected to play significant minutes off the bench this season for the Warriors, and all three have experienced early-season struggles through Golden State's first 14 games.
theScore
Warriors sending Wiseman to G League
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr announced Tuesday that center James Wiseman is being sent to the club's G League affiliate, according to ESPN's Kendra Andrews. Wiseman's stint with the Santa Cruz Warriors could last up to 10 days. The 21-year-old was informed of the decision Sunday, Kerr added.
Kyrie Returning to Nets; Nuggets' Jokic, Murray OUT vs. Mavs
As the 2022-23 NBA calendar year progresses, stay up to date with the latest news happening around the league with our DallasBasketball.com tracker.
San Antonio Spurs at Sacramento Kings odds, picks and predictions
The San Antonio Spurs (6-9) visit the Sacramento Kings (7-6) Thursday for a 10 p.m. ET tip-off from Golden 1 Center. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Spurs vs. Kings odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Spurs come into this one on a...
