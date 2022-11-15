Read full article on original website
It is Illegal for You To Name Your Baby These Names in California
Picking the name for your newborn is a very serious decision. You have to pick a name that's right for them, something that will keep them safe, yet, give them their own personality. Something that might make them stand out, yet, make them unique in their own way. There are...
5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon
The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
These 16 Deserted WA Pets Need Loving Home This Holiday Season
These 16 Lonely Older Pets in Washington Animal Shelters Need Your Love. We have found adorable older cats and dogs from all over Washington state living in animal shelters, looking for someone to give them a new fur-ever home. Older cats and dogs tend to be overlooked. It seems a lot of people want to scoop up all the cute kittens and puppies first, but what about those older cats and dogs? They need love, too!
Robbery: Why Do My License Tabs Cost So Much in Washington State?
It’s that time of year again. No, I’m not referring to Thanksgiving or Christmas or anything having to do with the holiday season. I’m referring to the letter in the mail I get each year around this time from the State of Washington reminding me that it’s time to renew my vehicle license tabs.
26 Freebies And Discounts List for Veterans in WA, OR, and CALIFORNIA
26 Freebies And Discounts List for Veterans in WA, OR, and CALIFORNIA. Veterans can get many freebies this Friday, November 11th at special locations in Washington, Oregon, and California. There are many national restaurant chains offering free meals and even travel and retail shops freebies to score! If you are a veteran, you should not be shy, please inquire at your favorite local stores to see if they will offer you a special Veterans Day discount, too. After all, we think you deserve it in our eyes; it's like a small token of our appreciation for your sacrifices and service to our country!
Laws Against Impersonating Veterans in WA, OR, and CA
It’s Against The Law to Impersonate a Veteran: Fines in WA/CA/OR. It is against the law to impersonate a veteran, whether you live in Washington, Oregon, California, or any other state in America! Those who do so are guilty of criminal identity theft, assuming the identity of someone who has given parts of their lives to military service for this country.
Washington, Oregon Election Results 2022. Who Won? Did You Vote?
Red wave? Blue shield? Democracy in action in the mid-term 2022 election. Pundits have much to say in the seemingly endless weeks leading up to election day. In the final analysis, voters decide. What elected officials and political parties learn from the results, well, only time will tell. Washington State...
