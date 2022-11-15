Wrestling Observer Radio: Anthony Johnson, Steve Austin to WrestleMania?, RAW report, AEW and NXT previews, more
Wrestling Observer Radio with Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer is back with tons to talk about including the death of Anthony Rumble Johnson, Steve Austin perhaps returning to WrestleMania, injury updates, AEW and NXT previews, ratings, Billy Corgan, RAW report from Monday night, mailbag and tons more. A fun show as always so check it out~!
Timestamps:
Start: Anthony "Rumble" Johnson passes away
10:32: Stone Cold Steve Austin interested in returning for another match
17:00: Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, Abadon injury updates
18:39: NXT and AEW Dynamite previews
25:07: Billy Corgan on appealing to casual fans, Tyrus
34:06: Ratings
38:40: Raw report
59:40: Mailbag
Comments / 0