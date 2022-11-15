ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrestling Observer Radio: Anthony Johnson, Steve Austin to WrestleMania?, RAW report, AEW and NXT previews, more

By Bryan Alvarez
 5 days ago

Wrestling Observer Radio with Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer is back with tons to talk about including the death of Anthony Rumble Johnson, Steve Austin perhaps returning to WrestleMania, injury updates, AEW and NXT previews, ratings, Billy Corgan, RAW report from Monday night, mailbag and tons more. A fun show as always so check it out~!

Timestamps:

Start: Anthony "Rumble" Johnson passes away

10:32: Stone Cold Steve Austin interested in returning for another match

17:00: Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, Abadon injury updates

18:39: NXT and AEW Dynamite previews

25:07: Billy Corgan on appealing to casual fans, Tyrus

34:06: Ratings

38:40: Raw report

59:40: Mailbag

