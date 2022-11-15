Read full article on original website
WEATHER ALERT: Wintery mix changes to rain Wednesday
The 22News Storm Team is tracking snow, sleet, and rain. View the live radar and latest snowfall forecast for your area.
WRGB
Model train show chugs into Albany
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Many Capital Region residents who are already in the holiday spirit were able to enjoy a seasonal favorite Saturday. Albany's train show took place, where people were able to see a variety of model trains on display. There were even experts giving out free appraisals to those with their own hidden treasures.
How much snow can the North Country get?
The first snowfall of the season is expected this week, set to come down early Wednesday in varying amounts depending on how far north you go. Those amounts include a forecast 2"-4" in the Glens Falls region, and as much as 4"-6" in the Lake George-North Creek area. Those amounts vary up and down looking further into the Adirondacks.
WRGB
Greenwich lights up the streets with tractor parade
GREENWICH, NY (WRGB) — Greenwich kicked off the holiday season with fun -- and a parade of illuminated tractors!. The parade has been running since 2013 and is now one of the largest events in the county. Unofficially, it's considered the largest tractor parade in the country. Last year,...
Storm Closings and Delays
Here are the latest closings and delays to this latest winter storm. SUNY Polytechnic Institute (Albany)Open, All classes cancelled until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022, SUNY Poly Alert: Albany and Utica campuses weather notification: All classes cancelled until 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Details at www.sunypoly.edu. Saratoga, NY.
Upstate NY’s First Snow Coming This Week: Here’s What To Expect
What will happen this winter in Upstate New York? Forecast models have been all over the place. The Climate Prediction Center calls for a warm and wet La Nina winter. The Farmer’s Almanac says we’ll be buried under a mountain of snow. NOAA says everything’s going to be average across the board. All we know was that ten days ago it was short sleeve weather and now we could be seeing inches of snow on the ground.
WRGB
Schenectady "Dreams Big" for annual holiday parade
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Saturday evening, Schenectady residents dreamed big-- and boy did their dreams come true in the most spectacular way. The 53rd annual holiday parade in Schenectady made a bold return!. This year's theme was “Dream Big,” depicting the city's hope for bright and prosperous future....
Here’s which parts of Mass. are most likely to get snow on Wednesday
The snow will be concentrated west of Route 495. Alas, after weeks of unseasonably warm days, winter may finally be upon us (or at least normal fall temperatures). Following a stretch of cool temperatures early this week, the first snow event of the season could impact parts of Massachusetts on Wednesday morning.
See how much snow can you expect in Massachusetts this week? (map)
As temperatures in the region drop, some Massachusetts residents can expect the first snowfall of the season on Tuesday night. Projections vary from a coating of snow to 2 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Much of Berkshire County and parts of western Franklin County could expect between 1 and 2 inches of snow. Forecasts from Central Massachusetts out to the Pioneer Valley were mainly below 1 inch.
Hiker rescued after fall on Buck Mountain
On Saturday, New York State Forest Rangers made a rescue on Buck Mountain in the town of Fort Ann. Rangers responded to a mid-afternoon report of a hiker stuck with a broken wrist along the trail.
Catskill firefighter loses workshop in huge blaze
A longtime firefighter in Catskill lost his workshop on Tuesday, where he had built several race cars over the years.
Closures and accidents on I-87
A crash on I-87 has caused multiple lane closures in the town of Clifton Park. A crash on I-87 Northway southbound at Exit 8A; CR 91 on Grooms Road in Clifton Park initially caused one right lane of four to close.
WRGB
Friday Night Lights: State Playoff Regional Highlights
Albany, NY (WRGB) — Tonight in sports, it's State Playoff time for High School Football, and we have five teams in the Capital Region all chasing the State Championship in their respected classes. CBA VS. PITTSFORD @ GUILDERLAND HIGH SCHOOL (CLASS AA REGIONALS) We start off with the CBA...
WRGB
Emergency room wait times raise frustrations
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — ER wait times are causing frustration for many here in the Capital Region -- from hospital employees to EMTs to patients. We've previously reported about how long wait times at emergency rooms are causing a strain on local EMS crews who are waiting for patients to be transferred to the ER.
WRGB
Supply center opens to help Capital Region teachers help students in need
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The pandemic took a toll on education, not just the students but the teachers as well, many of those educators doing anything they can to help a student in need. To help with that, a new store opened Saturday in Albany. The ribbon cut on...
This is The Oldest City in New York
New York is old. This city in New York is even older. Let's take a look at the culture and history of this remarkable city. Albany Union Station(Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons)
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled riders
A New York witness at Guilderland reported watching a large, disc-shaped object floating over an open field at about 11:55 p.m. on February 5, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Popular Troy Restaurant That Closed In 2021 Gets New Life In Brunswick
It's a new chapter for a beloved Troy restaurant that closed in 2021. It is always a bummer when one of your favorite local businesses calls it a day. That why this story will make some Troy locals pretty happy. Because a new Brunswick restaurant that is getting set to open will be taking over where a popular Troy eatery left off when it closed a little over a year ago.
WATCH: Deer inside Johnstown nursing home
On Monday, a deer crashed through a window at Wells Nursing Home in Johnstown. According to Administrator Neal Van Slyke, the deer spent about 10 minutes inside and then crashed through another window on its way out.
travelnowsmart.com
Natural hot springs in upstate new york
New York’s natural hot springs are filled with minerals and have been attracting people for centuries. Their healing properties have been known to date back to Native American tribes. The hot springs of upstate New York include the Boiling Pot, the Roosevelt Baths and Spa, and the Shanty Brook Motel.
