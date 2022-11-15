ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRGB

Model train show chugs into Albany

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Many Capital Region residents who are already in the holiday spirit were able to enjoy a seasonal favorite Saturday. Albany's train show took place, where people were able to see a variety of model trains on display. There were even experts giving out free appraisals to those with their own hidden treasures.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

How much snow can the North Country get?

The first snowfall of the season is expected this week, set to come down early Wednesday in varying amounts depending on how far north you go. Those amounts include a forecast 2"-4" in the Glens Falls region, and as much as 4"-6" in the Lake George-North Creek area. Those amounts vary up and down looking further into the Adirondacks.
GLENS FALLS, NY
WRGB

Greenwich lights up the streets with tractor parade

GREENWICH, NY (WRGB) — Greenwich kicked off the holiday season with fun -- and a parade of illuminated tractors!. The parade has been running since 2013 and is now one of the largest events in the county. Unofficially, it's considered the largest tractor parade in the country. Last year,...
GREENWICH, NY
Q 105.7

Storm Closings and Delays

Here are the latest closings and delays to this latest winter storm. SUNY Polytechnic Institute (Albany)Open, All classes cancelled until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022, SUNY Poly Alert: Albany and Utica campuses weather notification: All classes cancelled until 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Details at www.sunypoly.edu. Saratoga, NY.
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Upstate NY’s First Snow Coming This Week: Here’s What To Expect

What will happen this winter in Upstate New York? Forecast models have been all over the place. The Climate Prediction Center calls for a warm and wet La Nina winter. The Farmer’s Almanac says we’ll be buried under a mountain of snow. NOAA says everything’s going to be average across the board. All we know was that ten days ago it was short sleeve weather and now we could be seeing inches of snow on the ground.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Schenectady "Dreams Big" for annual holiday parade

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Saturday evening, Schenectady residents dreamed big-- and boy did their dreams come true in the most spectacular way. The 53rd annual holiday parade in Schenectady made a bold return!. This year's theme was “Dream Big,” depicting the city's hope for bright and prosperous future....
SCHENECTADY, NY
MassLive.com

See how much snow can you expect in Massachusetts this week? (map)

As temperatures in the region drop, some Massachusetts residents can expect the first snowfall of the season on Tuesday night. Projections vary from a coating of snow to 2 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Much of Berkshire County and parts of western Franklin County could expect between 1 and 2 inches of snow. Forecasts from Central Massachusetts out to the Pioneer Valley were mainly below 1 inch.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Closures and accidents on I-87

A crash on I-87 has caused multiple lane closures in the town of Clifton Park. A crash on I-87 Northway southbound at Exit 8A; CR 91 on Grooms Road in Clifton Park initially caused one right lane of four to close.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WRGB

Friday Night Lights: State Playoff Regional Highlights

Albany, NY (WRGB) — Tonight in sports, it's State Playoff time for High School Football, and we have five teams in the Capital Region all chasing the State Championship in their respected classes. CBA VS. PITTSFORD @ GUILDERLAND HIGH SCHOOL (CLASS AA REGIONALS) We start off with the CBA...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WRGB

Emergency room wait times raise frustrations

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — ER wait times are causing frustration for many here in the Capital Region -- from hospital employees to EMTs to patients. We've previously reported about how long wait times at emergency rooms are causing a strain on local EMS crews who are waiting for patients to be transferred to the ER.
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Popular Troy Restaurant That Closed In 2021 Gets New Life In Brunswick

It's a new chapter for a beloved Troy restaurant that closed in 2021. It is always a bummer when one of your favorite local businesses calls it a day. That why this story will make some Troy locals pretty happy. Because a new Brunswick restaurant that is getting set to open will be taking over where a popular Troy eatery left off when it closed a little over a year ago.
TROY, NY
travelnowsmart.com

Natural hot springs in upstate new york

New York’s natural hot springs are filled with minerals and have been attracting people for centuries. Their healing properties have been known to date back to Native American tribes. The hot springs of upstate New York include the Boiling Pot, the Roosevelt Baths and Spa, and the Shanty Brook Motel.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

