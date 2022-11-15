ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

Climate activist blasts leaders holding onto fossil projects

By FRANK JORDANS
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IczNp_0jBCKsJZ00

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate slammed world leaders Tuesday who persist in backing new fossil fuel projects despite science warnings that this will push temperatures across the planet to dangerous highs.

Countries agreed in the 2015 Paris climate accord to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) by the end of the century if possible. But scientists say that with about 1.2 Celsius (21. Fahrenheit) of warming already reached, that target is likely to be missed.

“The focus for many leaders is about making deals for fossil fuel lobbyists, surviving the next election cycle and grabbing as much short-term profit as possible,” Nakate said at an event on the sidelines of the U.N. climate talks in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

She warned that the annual meeting is being infiltrated by oil and gas representatives who are turning it into “a sales and marketing conference for more pollution and more destruction and more devastation.”

Environmental groups have counted more than 600 delegates with links to the fossil fuel industry at the two-week meeting.

Nakate cited research from the International Energy Agency stating that there can be no new investment in coal, oil or gas if the world is to stay below 1.5 C.

This was being undermined by massive public spending on fossil fuel subsidies, partly as a result of the fallout from Russia's attack on Ukraine which has triggered a scramble for alternative sources of oil and gas.

“You are sowing the wind and frontline communities are reaping the whirlwind,” she said. “You are sowing seeds of coal, oil and gas while frontline communities are reaping havoc, devastation and destruction.”

Many developing nations are disproportionately impacted by climate change as they are less able to adapt to extreme weather exacerbated by global warming.

Nakate called out those countries that have issued new licenses for oil and gas exploitation in their territorial waters, or promised investments in new fossil fuel infrastructure in Africa.

Jochen Flasbarth, a long-time German climate negotiator, said Nakate was right to highlight the urgency of tackling climate change but questioned her criticism of politicians concerned about elections.

“You might be right that politicians sometimes have a short-term view, but (you should) still make the best out of these elections,” he said, adding that “it is young people who increasingly did not go to elections over the last ten years” in many democratic nations.

Flasbarth told Nakate that young people “need to collaborate” with democratic processes to help “strengthen democracy around the world.”

Nakate's speech comes as climate activists are protesting outside the conference venue.

Organized by the Fridays For Future Movement, the rally is taking place in the official designated protest area after organizers received the required permission from the Egyptian authorities. Organizers said they aim to showcase “restrictions on civil society and protest” at this year's conference.

Protests have so far been broadly limited to the ‘Blue Zone,’ which is considered a U.N. territory.

Rights and climate groups have in recent months complained about restrictions and costly accommodation that discouraged protests at this year’s conference, in a stark contrast to previous years that featured large demonstrations.

There were also concerns that the Egyptian government could crack down despite promising to allow protests in a designated venue. Street protests are virtually banned in Egypt.

Meanwhile, negotiators at the conference haggle over numerous thorny issues including increasing efforts to cut greenhouse gases and providing more financial help to poor nations.

Ministers began arriving in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday to provide a push for the meeting to clinch a substantial deal by its schedule close on Friday.

___

Follow AP's climate and environment coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP's climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

UN climate deal: Calamity cash, but no new emissions cuts

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — For the first time, the nations of the world decided to help pay for the damage an overheating world is inflicting on poor countries, but they finished marathon climate talks on Sunday without further addressing the root cause of those disasters — the burning of fossil fuels.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Equatorial Guinea leader poised to extend 43 years in power

MALABO, Equatorial Guinea — (AP) — Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, Africa’s longest-serving ruler, was poised Sunday to extend his 43 years in power in the oil-rich country amid accusations of voting irregularities from the opposition. In previous elections, Obiang has never gotten less than...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Historic compensation fund approved at UN climate talks

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — For the first time, the nations of the world decided to help pay for the damage that climate change has done to poor countries, but they finished marathon climate talks on Sunday with a deal does not further address the root cause of global warming — the burning of fossil fuels.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Quote Box: Reaction to UN climate deal on historic fund

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — The head of the Egyptian delegation praised the outcome of the summit and the deal on a fund for poor, vulnerable nations for the loss and damage caused by climate change. “People thought that (a deal on a loss and damage fund)...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Success or COP-out: How do this year's climate talks rate?

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — After two weeks of haggling, officials on Sunday cheered the end of this year's U.N. climate talks in Egypt, which resulted in the creation of a fund to help poor countries suffering under disasters driven by global warming. Expectations had been low...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Soccer-mad Germans turning their backs on World Cup

BERLIN — (AP) — Normally when the World Cup comes around, Germans happily wave their country’s flag and enthusiastically back their team. Anyone walking around Berlin this week will struggle to notice any signs of World Cup fervor. There are no flags, no signs, no public viewing events – no indication that the soccer-mad country’s bid for a fifth world title is about to begin with a game against Japan on Tuesday.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Qatar opens Mideast's first World Cup before leaders, fans

AL KHOR, Qatar — (AP) — Qatar on Sunday opened the Middle East's first FIFA World Cup before global leaders and soccer fans who have poured into this energy-rich nation after it was battered by a regional boycott and international criticism. With American actor Morgan Freeman's dulcet voice...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Nuclear agency warns of renewed shelling at Ukrainian plant

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Powerful explosions shook Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, the site of Europe's largest nuclear power plant, the global nuclear watchdog said Sunday, calling for “urgent measures to help prevent a nuclear accident” in the Russian-occupied facility. Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man dies at UK migrant center criticized over conditions

LONDON — (AP) — A man being held at a much-criticized center for migrants in Britain has died after falling sick, bringing renewed criticism to the Conservative government over its treatment of asylum-seekers. The Home Office said a man who was staying at the Manston migrant center in...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two rival blocs race to form Malaysia's next government

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — (AP) — The two biggest winners of Malaysia's general elections are competing Sunday to hammer out alliances to form a government after tightly-fought general elections failed to produce a clear winner, with the nation's king to be the final arbiter. The unprecedented hung Parliament...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Sporadic violence, low turnout mar Nepal's elections

KATHMANDU, Nepal — (AP) — Sporadic violence and lower-than-expected turnout on Sunday marred Nepal's parliamentary elections, which many hoped would bring political stability in the Himalayan nation that has changed 13 governments in the last 16 years. One person was killed, two were wounded and voting stopped in...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Russian strikes force Ukraine to face hours-long power cuts

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukraine's electricity grid operator warned of hours-long power outages Friday as Russia zeroed in on Ukraine's energy infrastructure with renewed artillery and missile attacks that have interrupted supply to as much as 40% of the population at the onset of winter. Grid operator...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Incumbent expected to win Kazakh presidential election

ASTANA, Kazakhstan — (AP) — Kazakhstan's incumbent president is widely expected to secure an easy victory in Sunday's snap election that came after bloody unrest shook the country this year and he moved to stifle the influence of his authoritarian predecessor. Five candidates were on the ballot against...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Mothers of LGBTQ children join forces in Latin America

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — (AP) — Fabu Olmedo is so nervous about clubs and restaurants in Paraguay that before a night out she often contacts one to make sure that she'll be let in and won't be attacked or harassed. Olmedo doesn't know if she can go out...
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
111K+
Followers
143K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy