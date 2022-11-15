Old Forester’s Paristown (Louisville, KY) We go live to the arena with the introductions for the first match. Bully had his back turned and Moose hit Bully with a low blow, then speared Bully. Moose goes to the outside and grabs two tables and grabs puts them in the ring. Moose has his back turned and Bully spears Moose. Moose recovers and goes to the outside and grabs a chair as he jaws the crowd. Bully is on the outside and Moose tries to suplex Moose through a table, but Bully reverses it and suplexes Moose on the floor! Both men are back in the ring. Bully picks up Moose and hits him with a powerslam. Bully hits Moose between the legs and then grabs a table and sets it up. With Bully’s back turned, Moose recovers and nails Bully with a chair in the back. Moose picks up Bully for a slam through the table, but Bully reverses it and slams Moose down. Bully picks up a chair and nails across the back with multiple shots to the back of Moose. Bully tires to slam Moose through the table, but Moose counters and hits Bully with a huge kick to the face. Bully is on the second rope as Moose climbs up to the top. Bully powerbombs Moose off the top rope! Both men are down. Both men exchange blows to the face. Both men are up and Moose hits Bully and then Bully counters with a cutter on Moose as he comes off the second rope! Both men are down. Bully is favoring his groin as he gets up. Bully charges at Moose, but Moose moves and Bully goes through the table. Moose wants the win, but the referee says no because Bully went through the table without Moose sending him. Moose sets up a table in the corner. Bully grabs Moose and spears Moose through the table for the win!

