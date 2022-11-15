Read full article on original website
Preview for Tonight’s LIVE edition of AEW Rampage (11/18/2022)
Below is a preview for tonight’s live edition of AEW Rampage, airing on TNT starting at 10pm ET/9pm CT. Lance Archer vs. Ricky Starks (AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament) – Winner faces Brian Cage on the Zero Hour pre-show in the semi-finals. Athena vs. Madison Rayne. Hook (c)...
WWE SmackDown Preview: World Cup, Build To Survivor Series
*Live coverage of WWE SmackDown will begin tonight at 8:00 pm ET*. WWE SmackDown will air live tonight on FOX, and emanate from the XL Center in Hartford, CT. As of this writing, WWE is advertising the following for tonight’s show. -World Cup First Round: Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet.
Possible Injury for Current AEW Champion
AEW World Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens is currently sporting a sling. It’s been speculated that Bowens may have suffered a shoulder injury during his loss to Swerve Strickland. It wasn’t clear if Bowens was legitimately injured, or if the shoulder injury was being worked into the storyline as Strickland did focus on the shoulder during their match with Bowens selling it very well.
Former WWE Star Expected to Return
It’s looking more likely that Chelsea Green will be the latest former WWE star to be brought back by Triple H. As previously reported, WWE is interested in bringing Green back to the company. She finished up with Impact Wrestling last week and was written off of television after she lost to Knockouts Champion Mickie James on the show.
MJF addresses backstage issues and Tony Khan after AEW Dynamite went off the air
MJF addressed backstage issues and Tony Khan after AEW Dynamite went off the air, live from Bridgeport, CT on Wednesday night. “I’d like to get real real quick with all y’all, real quick. Just give me a second. No bull—-. Everybody listen to me real quick. A lot of bull—- has gone on, a lot of bull—-. We all know it. However, let me make something crystal clear. Me and [Tony], we’ve been at odds once or twice. I’m not gonna stand here and pretend that’s not the case. But there’s something I take issue with that I’ve been seeing lately. Everybody make some noise if you’re a fan of professional wrestling. Now, you guys think you’re wrestling fans. Imagine for one second, if you had the opportunity to bring your love of professional wrestling out to the world and create an alternative. Would you do it? This man right here busts his a–, week in, week out to give not just you, but to give all the boys in the back an opportunity to show the world how much we love professional wrestling…
Wrestler offered a contract following AEW Dynamite
Following Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan officially offered AR Fox a contract. Fox and Top Flight were speaking with Lexi Nair in a backstage interview that posted to Twitter, when the reveal was made. Fox said the following to Nair:. “It’s unbelievable to me. I don’t think I have...
Peacock Adds Best of WWE: WarGames
WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network, and Peacock have added a new compilation. It’s titled, The Best Of WWE: WarGames matches. This special is hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and runs for three hours. Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair, The Steiner Brothers, Sting, Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, The Road Warriors, Pete Dunne, Arn Anderson, and Adam Cole, among others, are featured. Here is the synopsis:
AEW Dynamite Ratings and Key Demo – (11/16/2022)
The ratings for this week of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew 818,000 viewers, which is down from last week’s viewership which drew 930,000. In the key 18-49 demographic, AEW scored a 0.37 which is down from last week’s episode as well which pulled in a 0.42. AEW ended up ranking 4th overall in cable for the night.
AEW Full Gear Live Coverage Tonight: Seven Title Matches And More!
*Live coverage of AEW Full Gear will begin tonight at 8:00 pm ET*. AEW Full Gear will air live tonight on pay-per-view from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. –AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) defends against MJF. –AEW Interim Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) defends...
New Segment Announced for Tuesday’s NXT
WWE issued the following press release announcing that Toxic Attraction, led by NXT women’s champion Mandy Rose, will be appearing on this Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA. Full details on what fans can expect from the faction can be found below. Mandy Rose is the Last Woman...
Kevin Owens to Make Acting Debut
It’s been a bit of a whirlwind for Kevin Owens in 2022, from wrestling Steve Austin at Wrestlemania, feuding with the Bloodline, as well as suffering some injuries. But on a lighter note, the prize fighter known for pulling no punches in the ring or on the mic is making his acting debut.
Current AEW Full Gear PPV Card; The Elite to return
Below is the current card for this Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. The Elite (Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks) are scheduled to making their return to AEW programming at the PPV, challenging Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Champions. -AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley defends against MJF.
IMPACT Wrestling OverDrive Live Coverage Preview – 11/18/22 (World Title Match and more!)
Old Forester’s Paristown (Louisville, KY) We go live to the arena with the introductions for the first match. Bully had his back turned and Moose hit Bully with a low blow, then speared Bully. Moose goes to the outside and grabs two tables and grabs puts them in the ring. Moose has his back turned and Bully spears Moose. Moose recovers and goes to the outside and grabs a chair as he jaws the crowd. Bully is on the outside and Moose tries to suplex Moose through a table, but Bully reverses it and suplexes Moose on the floor! Both men are back in the ring. Bully picks up Moose and hits him with a powerslam. Bully hits Moose between the legs and then grabs a table and sets it up. With Bully’s back turned, Moose recovers and nails Bully with a chair in the back. Moose picks up Bully for a slam through the table, but Bully reverses it and slams Moose down. Bully picks up a chair and nails across the back with multiple shots to the back of Moose. Bully tires to slam Moose through the table, but Moose counters and hits Bully with a huge kick to the face. Bully is on the second rope as Moose climbs up to the top. Bully powerbombs Moose off the top rope! Both men are down. Both men exchange blows to the face. Both men are up and Moose hits Bully and then Bully counters with a cutter on Moose as he comes off the second rope! Both men are down. Bully is favoring his groin as he gets up. Bully charges at Moose, but Moose moves and Bully goes through the table. Moose wants the win, but the referee says no because Bully went through the table without Moose sending him. Moose sets up a table in the corner. Bully grabs Moose and spears Moose through the table for the win!
WWE Planning to Debut Two NXT Stars Soon
WWE launched its Next in Line program, which has already introduced quite a few college athletes from various sports to the WWE Performance Center, including Gable Stevenson. WWE is planning on debuting two top athletes on television soon as well. The company shifted its focus to recruiting athletes with no wrestling background instead of veteran wrestlers last year for NXT.
Update on CM Punk’s Injury Status
CM Punk is making news again, but this time it’s not as divisive. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Punk is currently rehabbing the torn triceps he suffered at AEW All Out. Meltzer reported that his recovery is going “really well.” Regarding his contractual status, he is still under contract to AEW and his merchandise has been sold at recent live events. It was reported last month that the two sides were negotiating a buyout of his deal but there are no updates regarding the status of those discussions.
WWE SmackDown Results – 11/18/22 (World Cup Tournament continues)
XL Center in Hartford, CT. WWE SmackDown kicks off with the Brawling Brutes walking down to the ring. As they are on the ramp, Drew McIntyre’s music hits and out he comes. They get in the ring as Sheamus says that Drew is standing by his side as the Brawling Brutes prepare to go to war with the Bloodline. Considering that they have had a 20 year rivalry, they have gone to war numerous times. Sheamus tells Drew that the 20 year rivalry has created mutual respect.
Jake Roberts provides an update on his health and AEW status
WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that he is back to work at AEW, and is no longer required to use an oxygen tank. The 67 year old Roberts was diagnosed with COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) back in November 2020.
Reason Why Several Stars Have Been Missing from NXT
WWE brought in several NXT UK stars to NXT when they shut down the UK brand a few months ago ahead of the launch of NXT Europe while releasing the rest of the talent roster. Since then, several NXT UK stars haven’t appeared on the weekly NXT show. On...
AEW Fight Forever preview with “Lights Out” to take place at Full Gear
AEW Games has announced on social media that a special preview of the AEW Fight Forever video game will be revealed at this Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view. There is still no official release date for AEW Fight Forever. However, the game is available for pre-order through Amazon, Target and Sony. The video game is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Latest Update on Kevin Owens’ Injury
Kevin Owens’ status for next Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series is in question after he suffered a sprained MCL he suffered in a single match against Austin Theory at Sunday’s live event, but we do have an update on the situation. While speaking on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio,...
