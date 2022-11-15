Read full article on original website
wrestleview.com
WarGames advantage matches set for Raw and SmackDown
The WWE Superstars to determine the advantage for the Women’s Survivor Series WarGames Match is set. It will be Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka on this Monday’s Survivor Series go-home episode of Raw. The winner of the will have the advantage next Saturday at WarGames. The current women’s WarGames...
wrestleview.com
WWE SmackDown Preview: World Cup, Build To Survivor Series
*Live coverage of WWE SmackDown will begin tonight at 8:00 pm ET*. WWE SmackDown will air live tonight on FOX, and emanate from the XL Center in Hartford, CT. As of this writing, WWE is advertising the following for tonight’s show. -World Cup First Round: Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet.
wrestleview.com
Another Former WWE Star Possibly Returning
Since Triple H took over as WWE’s head of creative, he has brought back several stars, and he’s looking to bring back more stars. As previously reported, WWE has discussed various names about bringing back, including Jonah, formerly known as Bronson Reed in WWE. Jonah was part of...
wrestleview.com
AEW Full Gear Live Coverage Tonight: Seven Title Matches And More!
*Live coverage of AEW Full Gear will begin tonight at 8:00 pm ET*. AEW Full Gear will air live tonight on pay-per-view from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. –AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) defends against MJF. –AEW Interim Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) defends...
wrestleview.com
Possible Injury for Current AEW Champion
AEW World Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens is currently sporting a sling. It’s been speculated that Bowens may have suffered a shoulder injury during his loss to Swerve Strickland. It wasn’t clear if Bowens was legitimately injured, or if the shoulder injury was being worked into the storyline as Strickland did focus on the shoulder during their match with Bowens selling it very well.
wrestleview.com
MJF addresses reports that he signed an extension with AEW, confirms movie roll and more
Ahead of his world title match at Saturday’s Full Gear, AEW star MJF spoke with the New York Post. He denied reports that he has signed a contract extension with the company. “I know the truth. I most certainly haven’t. I think that wrestling fans are kind of just...
wrestleview.com
Peacock Adds Best of WWE: WarGames
WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network, and Peacock have added a new compilation. It’s titled, The Best Of WWE: WarGames matches. This special is hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and runs for three hours. Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair, The Steiner Brothers, Sting, Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, The Road Warriors, Pete Dunne, Arn Anderson, and Adam Cole, among others, are featured. Here is the synopsis:
wrestleview.com
Preview for Tonight’s LIVE edition of AEW Rampage (11/18/2022)
Below is a preview for tonight’s live edition of AEW Rampage, airing on TNT starting at 10pm ET/9pm CT. Lance Archer vs. Ricky Starks (AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament) – Winner faces Brian Cage on the Zero Hour pre-show in the semi-finals. Athena vs. Madison Rayne. Hook (c)...
wrestleview.com
Big Title Change At AEW Full Gear
Samoa Joe is the new AEW TNT Champion. Joe defeated Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs in a three way match on Saturday to become the new champion. Below is an excerpt from Chris Gerics’ AEW Full Gear recap of how it all went down. Hobbs straps down, hits a big...
wrestleview.com
Hall of Famers to be featured in new sci-fi action movie
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash and UFC and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock are set to star in Kemodo Entertainment’s and High Star Entertainment’s new action sci-fi movie “Fight Another Day.” The movie is currently filming in Toronto, Canada. Eric Johnson (from Fifty...
wrestleview.com
Update on CM Punk’s Injury Status
CM Punk is making news again, but this time it’s not as divisive. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Punk is currently rehabbing the torn triceps he suffered at AEW All Out. Meltzer reported that his recovery is going “really well.” Regarding his contractual status, he is still under contract to AEW and his merchandise has been sold at recent live events. It was reported last month that the two sides were negotiating a buyout of his deal but there are no updates regarding the status of those discussions.
wrestleview.com
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preliminary Ratings For 11/18 Episode
According to SpoilerTV, the preliminary ratings for the November 18 episode of WWE SmackDown averaged 2.127 million viewers, on FOX. The first hour drew 2.146 million viewers, while the second hour’s TV audience was 2.107 million viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, SmackDown scored a 0.5 rating. The final numbers will be released Monday.
wrestleview.com
WWE SmackDown Results – 11/18/22 (World Cup Tournament continues)
XL Center in Hartford, CT. WWE SmackDown kicks off with the Brawling Brutes walking down to the ring. As they are on the ramp, Drew McIntyre’s music hits and out he comes. They get in the ring as Sheamus says that Drew is standing by his side as the Brawling Brutes prepare to go to war with the Bloodline. Considering that they have had a 20 year rivalry, they have gone to war numerous times. Sheamus tells Drew that the 20 year rivalry has created mutual respect.
wrestleview.com
Latest Update on Kevin Owens’ Injury
Kevin Owens’ status for next Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series is in question after he suffered a sprained MCL he suffered in a single match against Austin Theory at Sunday’s live event, but we do have an update on the situation. While speaking on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio,...
wrestleview.com
WWE Planning to Debut Two NXT Stars Soon
WWE launched its Next in Line program, which has already introduced quite a few college athletes from various sports to the WWE Performance Center, including Gable Stevenson. WWE is planning on debuting two top athletes on television soon as well. The company shifted its focus to recruiting athletes with no wrestling background instead of veteran wrestlers last year for NXT.
wrestleview.com
Reason Why Several Stars Have Been Missing from NXT
WWE brought in several NXT UK stars to NXT when they shut down the UK brand a few months ago ahead of the launch of NXT Europe while releasing the rest of the talent roster. Since then, several NXT UK stars haven’t appeared on the weekly NXT show. On...
wrestleview.com
Wrestler offered a contract following AEW Dynamite
Following Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan officially offered AR Fox a contract. Fox and Top Flight were speaking with Lexi Nair in a backstage interview that posted to Twitter, when the reveal was made. Fox said the following to Nair:. “It’s unbelievable to me. I don’t think I have...
wrestleview.com
WWE and A&E working on new legends bio to feature AEW star
According to a report from PWInsider, WWE and A&E are reportedly working on a new documentary on former WWE Superstar Paige, who now know as Saraya in AEW. The report notes the documentary will focus on the career of Paige in WWE and will be a “Biography: WWE Legends” documentary on A&E. It was also noted that it is unlikely the documentary will cover her surprise AEW debut that took place this past September at the Dynamite Grand Slam special. However, under the new WWE regime, that could change.
wrestleview.com
IMPACT Wrestling OverDrive Live Coverage Preview – 11/18/22 (World Title Match and more!)
Old Forester’s Paristown (Louisville, KY) We go live to the arena with the introductions for the first match. Bully had his back turned and Moose hit Bully with a low blow, then speared Bully. Moose goes to the outside and grabs two tables and grabs puts them in the ring. Moose has his back turned and Bully spears Moose. Moose recovers and goes to the outside and grabs a chair as he jaws the crowd. Bully is on the outside and Moose tries to suplex Moose through a table, but Bully reverses it and suplexes Moose on the floor! Both men are back in the ring. Bully picks up Moose and hits him with a powerslam. Bully hits Moose between the legs and then grabs a table and sets it up. With Bully’s back turned, Moose recovers and nails Bully with a chair in the back. Moose picks up Bully for a slam through the table, but Bully reverses it and slams Moose down. Bully picks up a chair and nails across the back with multiple shots to the back of Moose. Bully tires to slam Moose through the table, but Moose counters and hits Bully with a huge kick to the face. Bully is on the second rope as Moose climbs up to the top. Bully powerbombs Moose off the top rope! Both men are down. Both men exchange blows to the face. Both men are up and Moose hits Bully and then Bully counters with a cutter on Moose as he comes off the second rope! Both men are down. Bully is favoring his groin as he gets up. Bully charges at Moose, but Moose moves and Bully goes through the table. Moose wants the win, but the referee says no because Bully went through the table without Moose sending him. Moose sets up a table in the corner. Bully grabs Moose and spears Moose through the table for the win!
wrestleview.com
IMPACT Wrestling Over Drive Results – 11/18/22 (World Title Match and more!)
