California State

SpaceNews.com

AST SpaceMobile searching for funds to accelerate constellation

TAMPA, Fla. — A year and a half after netting around $417 million through its IPO, AST SpaceMobile is seeking more funds to accelerate a direct-to-smartphone constellation that has fallen behind a key regulatory deadline. Despite successfully deploying its gigantic phased array antenna this week, AST SpaceMobile’s BlueWalker-3 prototype...
SpaceNews.com

Europe reaches funding deal for sovereign broadband constellation

TAMPA, Fla. — The European Union reached a provisional agreement Nov. 17 to cover nearly half the 6 billion euro ($6.2 billion) cost of deploying a secure connectivity constellation by 2027. The European Parliament and member states agreed on a deal to contribute 2.4 billion euros from 2023-2027 for...
SpaceNews.com

Skyrora working towards 2023 orbital launch after suborbital failure

BREMEN, Germany — Scotland-based launch startup Skyrora are focused on making a first orbital launch attempt late next year, building on experience from a suborbital attempt in Iceland. Skyrora’s team took their 11-meter-long Skylark L single-stage suborbital launch vehicle to Iceland’s Langanes peninsula in October to attempt to reach...
SpaceNews.com

Op-ed | SLS and Artemis warrant continued robust support

As U.S. adversaries seek to militarize space, SLS’s heavy-lift capability makes it a unique entity for NASA and national security. Robust congressional support for SLS, NASA's near-term Artemis missions and future configurations is more important than ever. In the early morning of Nov. 16, 2022, America reaffirmed its role...
SpaceNews.com

Japanese lunar lander slated to launch Nov. 28 at the earliest

TAMPA, Fla. — Japan’s ispace expects SpaceX to launch its lunar lander Nov. 28 at the earliest for a mission to the moon’s surface roughly five months later. The company said Nov. 17 its HAKUTO-R M1 lander is slated to fly on a Falcon 9 at 3:46 a.m Eastern from the Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, subject to weather and other conditions.
SpaceNews.com

SpaceX to launch last new cargo Dragon spacecraft

WASHINGTON — A SpaceX Dragon launching soon to the International Space Station is the last cargo version of the spacecraft the company expects to build, with one more crewed spacecraft under construction. At an Nov. 18 briefing about the upcoming SpaceX CRS-26 cargo mission to the station, NASA and...
