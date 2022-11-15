Read full article on original website
Boeing reorganizes defense unit, Kay Sears to lead space and launch business
WASHINGTON — Boeing announced Nov. 17 it is reorganizing its defense and space business, a sector of the company that last month reported nearly $3 billion in losses in the third quarter. The sector’s losses were blamed on poor-performing Pentagon programs and the long-delayed Starliner capsule, a reusable spacecraft...
AST SpaceMobile searching for funds to accelerate constellation
TAMPA, Fla. — A year and a half after netting around $417 million through its IPO, AST SpaceMobile is seeking more funds to accelerate a direct-to-smartphone constellation that has fallen behind a key regulatory deadline. Despite successfully deploying its gigantic phased array antenna this week, AST SpaceMobile’s BlueWalker-3 prototype...
Europe reaches funding deal for sovereign broadband constellation
TAMPA, Fla. — The European Union reached a provisional agreement Nov. 17 to cover nearly half the 6 billion euro ($6.2 billion) cost of deploying a secure connectivity constellation by 2027. The European Parliament and member states agreed on a deal to contribute 2.4 billion euros from 2023-2027 for...
On National Security | It’s no secret: Keeping space allies in the dark hurts the U.S.
Secrecy is innate to military space, and it’s been that way since the start. But officials are increasingly expressing frustration with a classification system that at times appears to be doing more harm than good. The culture of secrecy emerged in the opening decades of the space age when...
Skyrora working towards 2023 orbital launch after suborbital failure
BREMEN, Germany — Scotland-based launch startup Skyrora are focused on making a first orbital launch attempt late next year, building on experience from a suborbital attempt in Iceland. Skyrora’s team took their 11-meter-long Skylark L single-stage suborbital launch vehicle to Iceland’s Langanes peninsula in October to attempt to reach...
Tory Bruno: DoD should ‘block buy’ heavy launch services as supply is tight
WASHINGTON — United Launch Alliance CEO Tory Bruno is advising the U.S. Space Force to preemptively buy heavy launch services as rockets could be in short supply over the next several years. “There is a worldwide shortage of launch,” Bruno told SpaceNews in a recent interview. “For the...
Op-ed | SLS and Artemis warrant continued robust support
As U.S. adversaries seek to militarize space, SLS’s heavy-lift capability makes it a unique entity for NASA and national security. Robust congressional support for SLS, NASA's near-term Artemis missions and future configurations is more important than ever. In the early morning of Nov. 16, 2022, America reaffirmed its role...
Japanese lunar lander slated to launch Nov. 28 at the earliest
TAMPA, Fla. — Japan’s ispace expects SpaceX to launch its lunar lander Nov. 28 at the earliest for a mission to the moon’s surface roughly five months later. The company said Nov. 17 its HAKUTO-R M1 lander is slated to fly on a Falcon 9 at 3:46 a.m Eastern from the Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, subject to weather and other conditions.
SpaceX to launch last new cargo Dragon spacecraft
WASHINGTON — A SpaceX Dragon launching soon to the International Space Station is the last cargo version of the spacecraft the company expects to build, with one more crewed spacecraft under construction. At an Nov. 18 briefing about the upcoming SpaceX CRS-26 cargo mission to the station, NASA and...
