1899 premieres Nov. 17 on Netflix. Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the creators of the Netflix series Dark, return with 1899, a dense, creepy, and absorbing mystery/thriller about two ships, The Kerberos and The Prometheus, passing in the night and then what happens after. While this series is essentially a supernatural thriller, it’s also a gripping ensemble drama featuring a large cast of international actors who bring to life more than a dozen tantalizing stories that draw you in and keep you guessing. While darker and more openly weird than Lost, 1899 is the spiritual cousin to that landmark series and will appeal to that fandom, or anyone who wants to be swept away for one hell of a ride.

