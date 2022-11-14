Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Twitter Closes All Of Its Office Buildings as Employees Resign En Masse
Hundreds of Twitter employees have resigned en masse following Elon Musk's ultimatum that they commit to what he has dubbed a "hardcore Twitter 2.0." The employees had until 2pm PT on Thursday to select "yes" on a Google Form to the question of whether they wanted to stay at Twitter, according to reports by The Verge and New York Times among others. Instead, employees began posting farewell messages to what has been described as an avalanche of salute emojis.
IGN
The Callisto Protocol's Glen Schofield Reveals Cover Art Inspiration
As part of The Callisto Protocol Mastering Horror roudtable, Striking Distance Studios' Glen Schofield reveals the inspiration for The Callisto Protocol's cover art. Presented by The Callisto Protocol. Coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms on December 2nd, 2022.
IGN
Does Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Feature The MCU’s Best Cameo? | IGN Live Spoilercast
SPOILER WARNING! Anything’s possible in the Marvel Cinematic Universe these days. Our Spoilercast crew breaks down one of Wakanda Forever’s most interesting moments.
IGN
Mythic Quest Season 3 - Exclusive "You're Gonna Die Here" Clip
We have an exclusive clip from episode 3 of Mythic Quest's third season. In episode 3, titled "Crushing It," David uses exciting news about MQ to make Ian jealous. Poppy, Rachel, and Jo go to brunch. Check out "Crushing It" on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 18, 2022.
IGN
Jumplight Odyssey - Official Reveal and Story Trailer
Watch the animated reveal trailer for Jumplight Odyssey to learn about the story of this upcoming roguelite colony sim game inspired by genre staples and classic 70s sci-fi anime. Jumplight Odyssey will be released on PC via Steam Early Access in 2023. In Jumplight Odyssey, gather survivors, repair and build...
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - All 32 Ominous Stake Locations
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have Ominous Stakes planted all over the Paldea region for players to find, collect and unlock what is behind these mysterious vault Doors. Here are all the Ominous Stake Locations in Paldea and the Shrine locations. 00:00:05 - Purple Ominous Stake Locations. 00:02:18 - Yellow Ominous...
IGN
IGN UK Podcast 671: Black Panther: Mars Bars Forever
Cardy, Dale, and Jesse are here to debate what the best chocolate bars are. After that, they finally get to talking about some games and films as thoughts on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Pentiment, and The Devil in Me are shared. If you're into it, get tickets for our live...
IGN
Chris Hemsworth is Taking a Break From Acting Following Alzheimer's Revelation
Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth is taking a break from acting. A recent episode of Limitless revealed that Hemsworth is genetically pre-disposed to develop Alzheimer’s disease. “It’s not a pre-deterministic gene, but it is a strong indication,” he said. “Ten years ago, I think it was more...
IGN
New Netflix Feature Lets You Finally Kick Your Ex Off Your Account
Netflix has launched a new feature that will make it easier for you to kick your ex – or any other unwanted users – off your account. The "Manage Access and Devices" feature allows members to view recent devices that have streamed from their account and remotely log out of specific devices to instantly terminate access.
IGN
God of War: Ragnarok - Berserker Fight: Haklangr the Bearded
This video shows you how to defeat the berserker Haklangr the Bearded in Vanaheim after completing the "Return of the River" Side-Quest. These Berserker fights are one of God of War: Ragnarok's endgame activities, we recommend not watching this video until you've completed the main story.
Australia’s Gold Coast Is Getting a St. Regis Resort
St. Regis is headed down under. Marriott International, the parent company of the storied hospitality franchise, has signed a management agreement with development operation Gurner to bring the brand to Australia’s Gold Coast in 2027. The new build, dubbed the St. Regis Gold Coast Resort, is expected to house 185 rooms and suites that include breathtaking ocean and hinterland views. It’s slated to be part of the first tower in the $1.7 billion La Pelago project, a luxe lifestyle resort and destination within the prestigious Budds Beach precinct. The resort is being designed to celebrate the glamour and storied legacy of the...
IGN
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - Official Free DLC Voice "Kagami" Trailer
Meet Kagami (voiced by Arin Hanson) in this latest trailer for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Check it out to learn more about the Captain of the Royal Secret Service. Embody the "Snow Dragon" and show off your skills with the Dual Blades with this new free player voice DLC for your Hunter, available on November 24, 2022.
IGN
DC x Reebok Sneaker Collection Will Make Your Feet Look Superheroic
If you're a superhero lover who's also into collecting sneakers, then Reebok has just the collection for you. The upcoming DC x Reebok Collection line features eight new designs inspired by some of the most iconic heroes and villains of the DC Universe. Rather than simply plastering artwork of Batman,...
IGN
IGN Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Nintendo Gifts
Nintendo Switch is nearing its 6th year of existence, but it's still a massively popular system thanks to a cool design and the fact it's made by Nintendo. With over 130 years in business, Nintendo has a lot of history, which can make it hard to nail down a gift for the Nintendo lover in your life. Fear not, we went ahead and made this video to help you figure it out.
IGN
1899 - Review
1899 premieres Nov. 17 on Netflix. Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the creators of the Netflix series Dark, return with 1899, a dense, creepy, and absorbing mystery/thriller about two ships, The Kerberos and The Prometheus, passing in the night and then what happens after. While this series is essentially a supernatural thriller, it’s also a gripping ensemble drama featuring a large cast of international actors who bring to life more than a dozen tantalizing stories that draw you in and keep you guessing. While darker and more openly weird than Lost, 1899 is the spiritual cousin to that landmark series and will appeal to that fandom, or anyone who wants to be swept away for one hell of a ride.
IGN
The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me - Official Launch Trailer
Check out the launch trailer for The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me, the Season One finale in Supermassive Games' series of branching cinematic horror games. In The Devil In Me, a group of documentary film makers receive a mysterious call inviting them to a modern-day replica of serial killer H.H. Holmes’ ‘Murder Castle’. The hotel is the perfect set for their new episode, but the crew soon discovers that they’re being watched.
IGN
Overwatch 2 Will Tweak Its Rewards System; Blizzard to Soon Remove the Game Along With WoW, Diablo 3, and More From China
It's been around a month since the release of Overwatch 2, and following a troubled launch, the game has since picked up its form, with the community mostly enjoying their experience. However, the Overwatch community has found a glaring issue with the game's rewards and progression system. In a new...
IGN
DualSense Controllers Have Gotten a Big Discount for Black Friday
PlayStation Black Friday deals have officially started and Sony has officially dropped the price on PlayStation Plus, PS5 games, DualSense controllers, and more for a limited time only. These deals should remain in place over the whole of the Black Friday sale period (including Cyber Monday as well), but if you've held off any purchases in anticipation of the sale, your watch can finally come to an end.
IGN
Born from Fire - The Hateful Draugr Holes
Born from Fire is a sidequest line that begins in God of War Ragnarok's Svartalfheim. In this quest you're tasked with defeating a special kind of Draugr called "The Hateful." In order to complete this quest, you must close six Draugr Holes. Learn how to defeat The Hateful, the rewards won by doing so, and where to find the next one with this guide.
IGN
1899 Season 1 Review: Episodes 1-6
1899 premieres Nov. 17 on Netflix. Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the creators of the Netflix series Dark, return with 1899, a dense, creepy, and absorbing mystery/thriller about two ships, The Kerberos and The Prometheus, passing in the night and then what happens after. While this series is essentially a supernatural thriller, it’s also a gripping ensemble drama featuring a large cast of international actors who bring to life more than a dozen tantalizing stories that draw you in and keep you guessing. While darker and more openly weird than Lost, 1899 is the spiritual cousin to that landmark series and will appeal to that fandom, or anyone who wants to be swept away for one hell of a ride.
Comments / 0